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‘Odyssey’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Brutally Roasted Over The “Woke” Question She Says She’d Ask Homer
Lupita Nyongo, star of Odyssey, in a sparkling silver dress, striking a pose in front of large golden letters.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Odyssey’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Brutally Roasted Over The “Woke” Question She Says She’d Ask Homer

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Lupita Nyong’o has found herself in hot water over a comment she made about the ancient Greek author Homer.

The actress plays Helen of Troy and her sister, Clytemnestra, in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

In 2013, she famously portrayed an enslaved woman named Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, a role that earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

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    Highlights
    • Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey,’ is being mocked over her remarks about the ancient Greek epic.
    • The 43-year-old actress questioned Homer, the poet credited with writing the epic, about the role he gave to its female characters.
    • It comes after Nyong'o defended herself against the backlash surrounding her casting as the daughter of Zeus.

    Lupita Nyong’o has come under fire over her comment about Homer and her upcoming film The Odyssey
    Lupita Nyong'o in a shimmering gown in front of THE ODYSSEY text. She is being roasted over a woke question.

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

    Now, she’s back on the big screen alongside an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

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    While promoting The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, Nyong’o was asked what she would say to the poet if she could meet him today.

    “So, Homer, how do you feel about the screen time given to these women, considering how little you spent with them?” she said on the Jake’s Takes YouTube channel. “Remember us?”

    Close-up of Lupita Nyong'o discussing the woke question about Homer and the Odyssey.

    Image credits: mynerdyhome/X

    Social media users mocked the 43-year-old actress over the remark, noting that she had previously admitted she was unfamiliar with the Odysseywhen she first met Nolan about his film adaptation.

    “She received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama and knew nothing of The Odyssey going in,” one X user wrote. 

    “It was the men who went to war and to sea back then, so why would Homer think about the women’s perspective? Silly,” another comment read.

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    “She is talking about Homer Simpson right!” one user joked. “Because she clearly stated that she knew nothing about the Greek author Homer.”

    Nyong’o faced backlash over her remarks about the female characters in the ancient Greek epic

    Some people compared her remarks to Rachel Zegler’s 2025 Snow White press tour, during which Zegler was criticized for calling the original Disney film “extremely dated” and saying that the prince “stalked” Snow White.

    One person called her question “woke,” while another wrote, “The audacity to complain about screen time in someone else’s story.”

    Rachel Zegler looking directly at the camera. She's wearing a red cape, related to the Odyssey movie's woke question.

    Image credits: Disney

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    A Twitter post roasting the film promotion over the woke question asked by Lupita Nyong'o about Homer.

    Image credits: pneuma36

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    A tweet from The lonely whale roasting Lupita Nyong'o's woke question regarding Homer and the Odyssey.

    Image credits: the_lonelywhale

    The Odyssey,one of the oldest surviving works of literature, follows Odysseus (also known as Ulysses), the king of Ithaca, on his ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.

    During his voyage from Troy to Ithaca, Odysseus encounters numerous perils that threaten him and his crew, including turbulent seas and mythical creatures.

    The heroic king is presumed lifeless because of his long absence, leaving his loyal wife Penelope and son Telemachus to contend with a group of suitors competing for her hand in marriage.

    The Odyssey, an ancient Greek epic poem, tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his journey home after the Trojan War
    A scene from Odyssey with a man lying on the shore and a woman sitting nearby. Focuses on the woke question.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    Though the poem focuses primarily on Odysseus’s journey home, women and enslaved people play more prominent roles than they do in many other surviving works of ancient literature. The Trojan War itself is also sparked by the abduction of Helen of Troy, a woman.

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    Speaking with Elle magazine in May, Nyong’o admitted that she “went in quite blind” when meeting Christopher Nolan about The Odyssey.

    “I really had no idea what the Odyssey was,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, snap, I don’t know the first thing about this.’ So it was a crash course. I picked up the books and read them immediately. I have this film to thank for my Greek mythological education.”

    Close-up of a woman with a worried expression, relating to the woke question Lupita Nyongo asked Homer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    In an interview with DC Film Girl, Nyong’o praised the acclaimed filmmaker for giving female characters more prominent roles than they had in the ancient poem.

    “What Chris is interested in in this film is investigating the cost of war. And when you read the Iliad and the Odyssey, very little time is spent in the perspective of the women,” she said.

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    “It’s told from a very masculine side of things. But this film takes time to really consider things from the female perspective. And so we see in Helen and Clytemnestra how this war has affected them both.”

    The actress, who plays Helen of Troy, revealed she had “no idea” about the story when she met Christopher Nolan
    Lupita Nyongo smiling and waving at an event for Odyssey, amidst discussion of her woke question for Homer.

    Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

    A dramatic scene from Odyssey where Lupita Nyongo's character is restrained, sparking a woke question for Homer.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

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    A tweet from NullCast Canada discussing Christopher Nolan's legacy and the Odyssey's woke question controversy.

    Image credits: nullcast357

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    Screenshot of a social media post roasting Lupita Nyong'o and the woke question she'd ask Homer.

    Image credits: taffytude

    Her casting as Helen of Troy has also sparked a culture war, with critics including Elon Musk claiming that it’s wrong to cast a Black actress in the role.

    The tech billionaire took to X to accuse the British director of being “an anti-White racist” and of having “grossly insulted the Greek people.”

    Nolan won two Oscars in 2024 for his previous film, Oppenheimer, and has also directed acclaimed movies including Dunkirk, Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight

    Nyong’o has also faced criticism over her casting as Helen
    Lupita Nyong'o, the Odyssey star, is pictured at an event.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Responding to the criticism surrounding her casting, Nyong’o asked people to remember that the Odyssey “is a mythological story.”

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    “I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world,” she said.

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    The Oscar winner added, “I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

    Lupita Nyong'o holds an Oscar trophy, smiling at an awards ceremony.

    Image credits: Oscars

    The nearly 3,000-year-old tale remains one of the most studied, adapted, and parodied stories ever, with adaptations including the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, 1954’s Ulysses, and the 2000 Coen brothers comedy O Brother, Where Art Thou?

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    Nolan’s adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, his 13th feature film, arrives in theaters on July 17.

    Many social media users blasted Lupita Nyong’o over her comments about the Odyssey
    Screenshot of a social media post about the Odyssey star and the woke question.

    Image credits: Silver_Suntan

    Screenshot of a social media post roasting the Odyssey star and the woke question.

    Image credits: StuxnetTypeBeat

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    A tweet by Will Richards roasting Lupita Nyong'o over her 'woke' question to Homer, asking about screen time.

    Image credits: WilmoreStandard

    A tweet by Bun-Neechan roasting Lupita Nyong'o over her 'woke' question to Homer, regarding women's screen time.

    Image credits: Bunneechan

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    A tweet by Ziya roasting Lupita Nyong'o over her 'woke' question to Homer, discussing women in 'Odyssey'.

    Image credits: Ziyas_Lost

    A tweet by David Cantone roasting Lupita Nyong'o over her 'woke' question to Homer, suggesting she write her own masterpiece.

    Image credits: DavidCantone

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    A tweet by Butternut Taco roasting Lupita Nyong'o, criticizing celebrities and their 'woke' questions.

    Image credits: ButternutTaco

    Screenshot of a tweet by Ronald Dean roasting Lupita Nyong'o for her 'woke' question about Homer's Odyssey.

    Image credits: RonaldDean824

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Copter Sled roasting Lupita Nyong'o, stating she hasn't read the Odyssey.

    Image credits: CopterSled

    Screenshot of a tweet by Carter John Carter roasting Lupita Nyong'o for dragging the present into the past.

    Image credits: CarterJohnX

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Jacktron roasting Lupita Nyong'o as the worst Helen of Troy, criticizing the 'woke' casting.

    Image credits: jacktronprime

    Screenshot of a tweet by Will Parkinson, Incel roasting Lupita Nyong'o for not knowing the Odyssey despite her background.

    Image credits: willwparkinson

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    Screenshot of a tweet from himalaya goswami about the 'Odyssey' star and the woke question she'd ask Homer.

    Image credits: himalaygswm

    Screenshot of a tweet from bob about the 'Odyssey' star and the woke question she'd ask Homer.

    Image credits: bob92360813

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Stacie Gerbers about the 'Odyssey' star and the woke question she'd ask Homer.

    Image credits: StacieGerbyo

    Screenshot of a tweet from Anna D. West about the 'Odyssey' star and the woke question she'd ask Homer.

    Image credits: SlimWiggy

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    Screenshot of a tweet from Marky Talks about the 'Odyssey' star and the woke question she'd ask Homer.

    Image credits: Marky_Talks

    Tweet from Tim about Lupita Nyong'o being roasted over her woke question for Homer from the Odyssey.

    Image credits: TimTheWitness

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    Tweet from Adam Mill about Lupita Nyong'o roasted for her woke question about Homer's Odyssey.

    Image credits: AdamMill1981

    Tweet from vittorio about Lupita Nyong'o being roasted over her woke question for Homer in the Odyssey.

    Image credits: IterIntellectus

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    Tweet from Kakia_stigmi13 about Lupita Nyong'o being roasted for her woke question about Homer's Odyssey.

    Image credits: Kakia_stigmi13

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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