Anthony Hopkins’ Unrecognizable Look In New World Cup Photo Sparks Fan Uproar After They Notice Controversial Detail

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Anthony Hopkins had fans doing a double take after sharing an Instagram photo that many said left him looking “unrecognizable,” but his appearance wasn’t the only thing drawing attention.

The Oscar winner, known for portraying a wide range of characters, cheered on England during the country’s World Cup match against Mexico alongside his wife, Stella Arroyave.

Highlights Anthony Hopkins watched England’s World Cup match against Mexico alongside his wife, Stella Arroyave.

The 88-year-old actor looked “unrecognizable,” according to some netizens, while others focused on a detail in the image.

Hopkins remains active on social media, sharing art, recipes, and dance videos.

The game found the couple on opposite sides: Hopkins wore an England jersey, while Arroyave, born in Colombia, sported Mexico’s jersey.

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Acclaimed actor Anthony Hopkins sparked a wave of reactions after posting a World Cup photo



Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

“We’re all winners… #WorldCup2026,” the Silence of the Lambs actor captioned the playful photo. England eventually defeated Mexico 3–2 to reach the quarter-finals.

The 88-year-old star remains active on social media and regularly shares his artwork, recipes, and dance moves.

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Some fans who remembered Hopkins from his early film roles including The Elephant Man and his award-winning portrayal of Hannibal Lecter expressed surprise at his bearded, white-haired appearance.

Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

Others pushed back against the conversation surrounding his looks. “What do people expect? He’s nearly 90 years old,” one fan noted.

“It’s called getting old – happens to us all so what,” echoed another, while a third stated, “I’d have recognised him. Those eyes.”



Welsh fans accused Hopkins of betraying his homeland

Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

Beyond the legendary actor’s appearance, what most divided fans was his England jersey, given that Hopkins is Welsh.

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Born in Port Talbot, a small Welsh steel town, the actor has often expressed nostalgia for his homeland and continues to support Welsh causes, including raising funds for the preservation of Snowdonia National Park in north Wales.

He has also contributed toward the refurbishment of a £2.3 million ($3.1 million) wing at his alma mater, the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, and has been a patron of the YMCA center in his home town for more than 20 years.

Image credits: IMDb

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James Hawes, the director of One Life, said Hopkins and his co-star, Jonathan Pryce, “spent most of the day bantering about which of them was the more Welsh.”

Though Wales did not qualify for the World Cup, many of Hopkins’ compatriots did not appreciate seeing him wear an England jersey.

“You’re Welsh, ye turncoat!!!!” one person fumed on Instagram.

“Why have you got a England top on ffs,” another commented, while someone else pointed out, ‘What are you doing????? You are Welsh.”

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“We would all be happy to get to 88 and realise the World Cup is on,” a fourth fan quipped.



Hopkins holds dual British and US citizenship



Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

Hopkins reportedly holds double citizenship. The actor, who reportedly lives in the United States, retained his British citizenship after becoming a naturalized US citizen in 2000.

In 1993, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to the arts.

Hopkins is best known for portraying Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 horror film The Silence Of The Lambs, a role that earned him an Oscar for Best Actor.



Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

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He went on to reprise the role in sequel Hannibal and its prequel Red Dragon, before winning a second Academy Award for Best Actor in 2021 for his performance as a man with dementia in The Father, which also starred Olivia Colman.

That year, he became the oldest person to win an Oscar for acting.

His interest in acting was reportedly sparked by watching the 1948 adaptation of Hamlet, as well as by fellow Welsh actor Richard Burton, who inspired him to pursue the craft.

The actor continues working at 88, with several upcoming film projects including a Guy Ritchie thriller



Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

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At 88, Hopkins remains professionally active. He stars in Wife & Dog, a thriller directed by Guy Ritchie that is set to premiere in October.

He will also appear in the sci-fi film Eyes in the Trees, the biographical sports drama Maserati: The Brothers, and the romantic drama The Housekeeper.

Image credits: Anthony Hopkins

The actor recently opened up about celebrating 50 years of sobriety.

In a deeply personal video shared on Instagram, Hopkins said he realized he needed help after he was “nearly k*lled” while driving during a “drunken blackout” in 1975.

That same year, he had an eye-opening conversation with a woman from a support group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

In his video, Hopkins urged anyone struggling with substance dependency to “choose life” and seek help.

“I just wish you all choose life instead of the opposite,” he said. “Anyone out there who’s got a little problem with having too much, check it out, because life is much better.

“I’m also going to be 88 in two days’ time, so maybe I did something right.”