Anthony Hopkins Shares Inspiring New Year’s Message Celebrating 48 Years Of Sobriety

Renowned actor Anthony Hopkins just celebrated 48 years of sobriety whilst sharing an inspiring New Year’s message on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, the Silence of the Lambs star took time to reflect on his decision to quit drinking, back in December 1975 after a wake-up call, encouraging others facing addiction challenges to seek help.

In the video, the 86-year-old actor said: “Hello there. Happy New Year to you all. All you revelers and drinkers and all having fun – wonderful! Happy new year, have a great time.

“If you get a hangover, remember me. I don’t get them anymore because 48 years ago today, I stopped, I got help for it and my life changed.”

“I don’t envy you having fun out there, but if you need help, a day at a time, life is in session, go for it.”

The Hannibal Lecter actor captioned his post: “Wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous 2024. One day at a time, today I am 48 years sober. Life is in session.”

The video, which has been viewed 3.7 million times since its publication on Saturday (December 30), was praised by a handful of Anthony’s 4.8 million followers, with many people sharing their own victory in sobriety.

“Congratulations. My husband stopped 7 years ago. The best thing that ever happened to him,” a person confessed in the comment section.

Another commentator penned: “Congratulations on 48!!! I got 2 years and 2 months in and they have been the most meaningful days of my life! Thanks for the encouragement.”

A separate individual wrote: “To 48 years of courage, resilience, and transformation. Your journey is a testament to the power of recovery. Congratulations!”

The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan chimed in: “Happiest of new years to you and Stella! Big love from the Morgan’s. Xxxx”

Anthony had reportedly previously spoken out about the moment he decided he needed to give up drinking alcohol.

In an interview with the Wealth business blog, he explained he had gone through a wake-up call in December 1975 after waking up in a hotel room in Arizona and not remembering how he got there or the reason he had ended up there.

He recalled: “I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I’m not preachy, but I got a message, a little thought that said: ‘Do you want to live or die?’ And I said I wanted to live.”

In an interview with The New York Times in 2020, Anthony further opened up about this experience, as he explained: “I thought, ‘Well, I’ve got to stop this because I’m either going to kill somebody or myself.’ My life, from that moment on, took on new meaning.”

Anthony has won two Oscars over the course of his career. His first win was in 1991 for playing the iconic cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

In 2021, the Hollywood star won his second for dementia drama The Father, making him the oldest-ever Oscar winner at 83, as per The Independent.

