“Midlife Crisis”: Tensions Between Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Reach New Peak Amid Divorce

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Things are reportedly not cordial between ex-spouses Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, months after their separation.

The actress and the musician got married on June 25, 2006, and split in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2026, with Kidman granted custody for 306 days out of the year and Urban granted 59 days.

Now, according to sources, the two are not speaking to each other. Their two daughters—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15—have allegedly taken Kidman’s side in the divorce.

“That’s not a lot of time with the kids for him,” one user said about the settlement. “With the kids being teens, I wonder if their preferences were considered.”

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Keith Urban’s “midlife crisis” has wrecked communication with ex-wife Nicole Kidman

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Days after Nicole Kidman stunned at the 2026 Oscars, an insider shed light on her current relationship with ex-husband Keith Urban.

The source claimed that Urban has been going through a “midlife crisis,” which made him unrecognizable to Kidman since their split.

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“Nicole and Keith don’t really communicate,” the source told the Daily Mail. “Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven’t rebounded.”

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“Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split. He’s turned into a totally different person. It’s like she doesn’t know him at all anymore.”

According to reports, Urban, 58, initiated the split by wanting out. There were rumors that he was cheating on Kidman with fellow country singer Karley Scott Collins, which the 25-year-old later denied.

Several sources claimed at the time that Kidman was blindsided by Urban’s decision and wanted to save the marriage.

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Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar UK

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“Keith has been drawn to younger women now that he’s single, and at least in the beginning, when they first split, he was going out a lot more and enjoying the lifestyle,” the source added. “He didn’t take the split well.”

“Nicole isn’t necessarily focused on finding a man or dating. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her with someone not famous, though.”

The actress has not been linked to anyone since the divorce, and she arrived at the 98th Academy Awards without a date.

She shared a moment with her Moulin Rouge! co-star Ewan McGregor onstage before presenting the Best Picture award, which some found “flirtatious.” However, it was nothing but a scripted interaction.

Keith Urban’s lifestyle has affected his relationship with his daughters

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Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have remained close to their mother through the divorce.

Gossip columnist Rob Shuter cited a source on ShuterScoop who claimed that Urban’s “fiery” temperament, as opposed to Kidman’s “calm” self, made the girls feel safer with their mother.

“Nicole has the daughters emotionally and physically,” Shuter’s source said. “The loyalty lines are drawn, and they’re standing with mom.”

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In a recent interview with ELLE Australia, Sunday Rose expressed sincere gratitude to Kidman for her support and guidance, but did not mention her father.

The interview left Urban “just numb,” one source told Australian outlet New Idea.

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“Keith doesn’t know what to say, but he’s trying to put on a brave front. He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him,” the insider shared.

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However, the Daily Mail report confirmed that Kidman is not to be blamed for the Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret’s distant relationship with their father.

“Nicole hasn’t turned the kids on him; they’ve made their own choices about their dad,” the insider said. “She isn’t like that. Keith hasn’t tried much to make things better in their eyes.”

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

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A different source told the outlet that Urban was keen to fix things with his daughters: “Keith knows they’re mad at him, and it’s hurtful. He’s really worried about his relationship with both of them.”

“He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up. He doesn’t blame Nicole, and it doesn’t seem like she’s alienating them from him. But he knows he has a lot of work to do to repair things with them. But he’s determined to do it.”

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about the divorce for the first time

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Unlike many celebrity couples, Kidman and Urban did not issue a statement together about their divorce.

While promoting her upcoming Prime Video show Scarpetta, the Aquaman actress spoke to Variety briefly about the divorce.

“Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,” she said.

When asked how she has been doing since the divorce, Kidman said, “I am (well), because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good.”

Image credits: nicolekidman/Instagram

“What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” she continued.

“That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Kidman has two more children—Isabella, now 33, and Connor, now 31—both with actor Tom Cruise.

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They were granted shared custody during the 2001 divorce, but both kids decided to stay with their father primarily. The media attributed that to their shared Scientology beliefs.

“He made a huge mistake.” Netizens reacted to Keith Urban’s “midlife crisis” after Nicole Kidman divorce

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