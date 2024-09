Redditors have recently been sharing examples of foods that are so delicious they can’t believe they’re healthy, so we’ve gathered their mouthwatering replies below. From ripe, juicy berries to fresh, flavorful guacamole, this list definitely proves that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the foods that you can’t get enough of either!

Food may be fuel, but I’m a firm believer that we also deserve to enjoy it. And when there are dozens of delicious fruits and vegetables available, there’s no need to compromise your health for a tasty treat!

#1 I'll go with an unpopular choice here



I can eat olives from the tin like they're a snack, they taste so incredible to me.

#2 Perfectly ripe cherries.

#3 Hummus.

#4 Artichokes steamed with lemons and garlic cloves. Eat ten with clarified butter.



Edit: I meant eaten, not eat ten but I sure can eat 10 🤣.

#5 Cold water.

#6 Roasted zucchini with parmesan. I have to make it last when cooking dinner, because I end up eating them all off of the baking sheet otherwise and then I have none for my dinner.

#7 I just want to point out how lucky we are that spice has a negligible amount of calories.

#8 Garlic.

#9 Popcorn is actually relatively healthy if you're not drowning it in butter and salt. My *dietitian* actually recommended it as a snack item.

#10 Air-fried chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper or go fancy with popcorn seasoning. .

#11 Grilled corn.

#12 Tzatziki sauce. It's yogurt! With cucumber! And no sugar added of course. I definitely eat at least a 1/2 cup at a time.

#13 Banana with peanut butter. Salt, good fats, potassium, solid caloric density, and it's f*****g delicious.

#14 Mushrooms!

#15 All the berries.

#16 Juicy peaches. .

#17 Pineapple.

#18 Pomegranates. It’s like eating candy.

#19 Raspberries are always amazing.

#20 Sushi, if made like it’s supposed to be made though!

#21 Miso soup.

#22 Grilled carrots. I always forget that they have sugar. The caramelization just turns it into an S tier vegetable.

#23 Fresh sugar snap peas.

#24 Broccoli.

#25 Homemade avocado chocolate mousse. It’s rich and creamy, and you’d never guess it’s packed with healthy fats!

#26 A freshly made salsa or pico de gallo.

#27 Mangos 🤤.

#28 Is Caprese salad healthy? I don't really care if it's not.

#29 Any kind of roasted veggie paired with onions omg 😩.

#30 F*****g SHRIMP.

#31 Dark chocolate, hands down!

#32 Scrolled all day! Could not find pistachios anywhere! I am obsessed!

#33 Carrots and roasted red pepper hummus. Match made in heaven.



I may turn orange one day and I won't even mind.

#34 Brussels sprouts, it’s so good when cooked and seasoned well and it’s surprisingly healthy too.

#35 Asparagus!!

#36 Cottage cheese with honey and strawberries. It’s SO divine.

#37 Beans and Rice. Like if you know how to make it, you can still add unhealthy things and you're still eating like tons of fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, etc.

#38 Guacamole!!!!!!!

#39 Sweet potato! 🍠.

#40 Fresh tomato slices with a sprinkle of salt ♥️.

#41 The Mediterranean diet. Food this good shouldn’t be healthy for you.

#42 Tuna sashimi 🍣 there is no better way to eat tuna, in my opinion.



Edit: Wow, I didn't expect this much positive feedback on such a simple remark. Glad to see that there are other people out there with similar opinions about good food 😎👍.

#43 If they’re not mushy as hell, grapes. I’ve recently been on a craze of freezing them due to summer. Frozen grapes go really hard, and eating them plain they’re still delicious. A top tier fruit.

#44 Peanut butter, Greek yogurt and banana slices. This combination of flavours is simply amazing.

#45 Apples- All fruit in general but if I had to only have one, apples would be the one. The old apple a day saying has some merit to it I believe.

#46 Cucumber Lemonade try it, it'll suffice your soda addiction.

#47 Kimchi.

#48 Seaweed salad. Refreshing and tasty, less than 100 calories, full of fiber and vitamins.

#49 Borscht.

#50 Black coffee.

#51 Okra, charred eggplant, chillies, roasted carrots, pretty much all fish, yoghurt, saffron, cumin.



Oranges, custard apples, mangoes, pineapple too. All have sugar but still healthier than most desserts and much better.

#52 Tea.

#53 Mango and kiwi.

#54 Fruits, especially oranges and tangerines.

#55 Lychees.

#56 This combination: Green onions, ginger, garlic. I am craving some Hainanese chicken and rice right now.

#57 Avocado.

#58 Yogurt with fruit / granola & drizzle of honey always taste like a dessert to me!

#59 Watermelon.

#60 Cold sweet cantaloupe.

#61 Dried fruits, I don't know how something so dry can be so nutritious.

#62 Popcorn, pickles, olives, strawberries, eggs, lentils, bulgur, spinach.

#63 Mint Tea, Tbh Mint...



Jalepinos and other tasty varieties of Chilli.

#64 A Taco Bell chalupa. It's much healthier than what I used to eat, four Taco Bell Chalupas.