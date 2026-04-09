Who Is TommyInnit? Thomas Michael Simons is a British YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and comedian, widely known for his energetic and often chaotic Minecraft-related content. His distinctive personality and improvisational style have cultivated a massive online following across multiple platforms. He rose to global prominence upon joining the Dream SMP server, where his roleplay and collaborations with other creators quickly captivated audiences. This involvement propelled his YouTube and Twitch channels to significant growth and widespread recognition.

Full Name Thomas Michael Simons Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Father Iain Simons Mother Sarah Simons

Early Life and Education Family life in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England, saw Thomas Michael Simons grow up with parents Iain and Sarah Simons, who both had creative and educational backgrounds. He also had two dogs named Betty and Walter, fostering an early connection to animals. Simons attended high school in Nottingham, where an early passion for video games led him to create his first YouTube channel, Channelnutpig, at just nine years old, foreshadowing his future career.

Notable Relationships Thomas Michael Simons confirmed a relationship with a girlfriend nicknamed “Em,” later revealed as Molly, in November 2022. The pair eventually ended their relationship in 2024. Simons has no children and has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since his separation from Molly, maintaining a single status.

Career Highlights Thomas Michael Simons’ digital career includes two Guinness World Records, one for the most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay live stream on Twitch and another for the most-followed Minecraft channel on Twitch. His multiple YouTube channels have collectively amassed over 27 million subscribers, while his Twitch channels exceed nine million followers. Simons has expanded his entertainment ventures into live performance, undertaking comedy tours across the UK and US. His shows, including “TommyInnit: Annoying at First” and “TommyInnit: How to Be a Billionaire,” blend musical storytelling and stand-up, establishing him as a multifaceted performer.