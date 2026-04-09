Who Is Lil Nas X? Montero Lamar Hill is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, celebrated for his genre-bending music and bold queer visuals. He consistently challenges norms within the music industry and pop culture. He rose to global prominence with his 2018 country rap single “Old Town Road,” which became a viral sensation and set a record by spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s unprecedented success cemented his status as a captivating new artist.

Full Name Montero Lamar Hill Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Lithia Springs High School, University of West Georgia Father Robert Stafford Mother Tamikia Hill Siblings Lamarco Hill, Tramon Hill, Shaquisha Hill, Bianca Hill, Robert Sleepy, Ashley Stafford, Labrock Anderson, Jamal Newsome

Early Life and Education Born in Lithia Springs, Georgia, Montero Lamar Hill experienced his parents’ divorce at age six, moving between his mother’s and father’s homes. He found solace and community online, which foreshadowed his later career. Hill attended Lithia Springs High School, where he graduated in 2017 before briefly studying computer science at the University of West Georgia. He left college to pursue his passion for music, supporting himself with various jobs.

Notable Relationships Lil Nas X is currently single, openly discussing his journey as a gay man while maintaining privacy around his romantic life. He publicly came out in 2019, a significant moment in music. His most publicized relationship was with Yai Ariza in 2021, a backup dancer, though the pair later parted ways. Lil Nas X has no children.

Career Highlights Lil Nas X achieved monumental success with his 2018 breakthrough single “Old Town Road,” which shattered genre barriers and spent an unrivaled 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song became the most certified track in RIAA history. His debut studio album, Montero (2021), further showcased his artistic range, featuring hit singles like “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” The album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. To date, Lil Nas X has collected two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and multiple MTV Video Music Awards, solidifying his influence as a groundbreaking artist in contemporary music.