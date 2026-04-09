Who Is Leighton Meester? Leighton Meester is an American actress, singer, and model with a versatile approach to her craft. She is widely recognized for inhabiting complex characters on screen, bringing depth to her roles. Meester gained widespread fame for her role as Blair Waldorf in The CW’s hit series Gossip Girl. Her compelling portrayal of the Upper East Side socialite resonated with audiences globally, establishing her as a cultural icon; fans still reference Blair’s signature headbands.

Full Name Leighton Marissa Meester Gender Female Height 5 feet 4.5 inches (164 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Professional Children’s School, Hollywood High School, Beverly Hills High School Father Douglas Jay Meester Mother Constance Lynn Haas Siblings Douglas Logan Meester, Alexander Lex Meester Kids Arlo Day Brody, Son

Early Life and Education Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Leighton Meester experienced an unconventional start to life. Her early years were spent in Marco Island, Florida, where she first discovered a love for performing in local theater productions. At age 11, Meester moved to New York City with her mother, attending the prestigious Professional Children’s School. She began modeling during this time, appearing in campaigns for major brands, and later continued her education in Los Angeles at Hollywood and Beverly Hills High Schools before graduating early.

Notable Relationships Leighton Meester is married to actor Adam Brody, whom she wed in February 2014 after they met filming The Oranges. Before Brody, Meester dated actor Sebastian Stan from 2008 to 2010. Meester shares two children with Brody: a daughter, Arlo Day, born in August 2015, and a son born in September 2020. The couple is known for keeping their family life private.

Career Highlights Leighton Meester’s acting career launched her to prominence with her iconic portrayal of Blair Waldorf in The CW’s hit series Gossip Girl. Her role anchored the show for six seasons, earning her critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Beyond acting, Meester has successfully ventured into music, releasing her debut album Heartstrings in 2014. She also made her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men, showcasing her range across different artistic mediums.