Who Is Kristen Stewart? Kristen Jaymes Stewart is an American actress and filmmaker celebrated for her nuanced, naturalistic acting style. She consistently commands attention with performances that often feature complex and introspective characters, distinguishing her diverse filmography. Her breakout role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga launched her into global stardom, solidifying her place in one of the highest-grossing film franchises. Stewart subsequently became a sought-after talent for both blockbuster and independent features.

Full Name Kristen Jaymes Stewart Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled after seventh grade Father John Stewart Mother Jules Mann-Stewart Siblings Cameron B. Stewart, Dana Stewart, Taylor Stewart

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Kristen Stewart grew up immersed in the film industry. Her father, John Stewart, worked as a stage manager, and her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, was a script supervisor, fostering an early appreciation for filmmaking. Stewart attended local schools until the seventh grade, later completing her education through distance learning until graduating high school. She initially envisioned a career behind the camera as a screenwriter or director.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kristen Stewart’s public life, including her highly publicized on-set relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson and later ties to Alicia Cargile. Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Meyer in an intimate ceremony in April 2025. The couple has been in a relationship since August 2019, with Stewart openly discussing their strong connection.

Career Highlights Kristen Stewart achieved international stardom starring as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga, a five-film series that collectively grossed over $3 billion worldwide. This established her as a major box office draw early in her career. Beyond acting, Stewart has ventured into filmmaking, directing short films like Come Swim and her feature debut, The Chronology of Water. Her critically acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer earned her an Academy Award nomination, showcasing her dramatic range. She has also collected a British Academy Film Award and a César Award, further solidifying her critical recognition across both mainstream and independent cinema.