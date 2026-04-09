Who Is Dennis Quaid? Dennis William Quaid is an American actor known for his energetic screen presence and ability to embody a range of compelling characters across genres. His enduring career has showcased a distinctive blend of charm and dramatic intensity. Quaid’s breakout moment arrived with his portrayal of astronaut Gordon Cooper in the 1983 historical epic The Right Stuff. The film garnered critical acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Dennis William Quaid Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Laura Savoie Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scots-Irish, and Cajun French Education Paul W. Horn Elementary School, Pershing Middle School, Bellaire High School, University of Houston Father William Rudy Quaid Mother Juanita Bonnie Dale Jordan Siblings Randy Quaid Kids Jack Quaid, Thomas Boone Quaid, Zoe Grace Quaid

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Dennis Quaid discovered an early affinity for performance, a path his older brother Randy Quaid also pursued. His father, William Rudy Quaid, worked as an electrician, and his mother, Juanita Bonnie Dale Jordan, was a real estate agent. Quaid attended Paul W. Horn Elementary, Pershing Middle School, and Bellaire High School, where he studied Mandarin Chinese and dance. He later enrolled at the University of Houston, studying drama before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships Dennis Quaid has experienced several high-profile marriages throughout his career. He was married to actress P. J. Soles, followed by actress Meg Ryan, with whom he shares a son, Jack Quaid. He later married Kimberly Buffington, and they have fraternal twins, Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Grace Quaid. Quaid is currently married to Laura Savoie, whom he wed in 2020.

Career Highlights Quaid’s career is marked by a diverse filmography, including his iconic role as astronaut Gordon Cooper in The Right Stuff and his acclaimed performance as Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire! He further demonstrated his range in films such as The Rookie and The Day After Tomorrow. Beyond acting, Quaid actively pursues his passion for music, fronting the band Dennis Quaid and the Sharks and releasing a gospel album, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners. He also co-founded Bonniedale Films. To date, Quaid has received a Golden Globe Award nomination for his supporting role in Far from Heaven and an Independent Spirit Award for the same performance.