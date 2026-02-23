Who Is Residente? René Pérez Joglar is a Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, and filmmaker known for his potent lyrical commentary. His distinctive blend of hip-hop with diverse Latin American styles resonates globally. He rose to prominence as a co-founder of the alternative rap group Calle 13, whose debut album quickly garnered widespread critical acclaim. The group’s early work was noted for its sarcastic yet deeply engaging lyrical style.

Full Name René Pérez Joglar Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Partnered With Kasia Marciniak Net Worth $25 million Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Diverse Cultural Background With Taino, African, And Spanish Roots Education Escuela De Artes Plásticas, Savannah College Of Art And Design Father Reinaldo Pérez Ramírez Mother Flor Joglar de Gracia Siblings Eduardo Cabra, Ileana Cabra, Ignacio Pérez Joglar Kids Milo Pérez Joglar

Early Life and Education Born in Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico, René Pérez Joglar grew up surrounded by art and music, with his mother, Flor Joglar de Gracia, an actress and his father, Reinaldo Pérez Ramírez, a lawyer and musician. This artistic environment nurtured his early creative interests. He pursued formal arts education at the Escuela de Artes Plásticas in San Juan and later earned a master’s degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design. During his studies, he developed his unique artistic voice and began writing rap songs.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Residente was married to Argentine actress Soledad Fandiño from 2013 to 2017, a relationship that often drew media attention. He shares a son, Milo Pérez Joglar, with Fandiño, with whom he co-parents, and is currently partnered with Polish model Kasia Marciniak.

Career Highlights As a leading figure in alternative hip-hop, Residente first achieved massive success with Calle 13, releasing five critically acclaimed albums. The group collected an unprecedented 29 Latin Grammy Awards, making them the most awarded Latin artists. He launched his solo career in 2015, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017, which was inspired by a genealogical DNA test and recorded with musicians worldwide. Residente has also championed social justice causes and served as a spokesperson for UNICEF and Amnesty International campaigns. His influence extends to filmmaking, where he is making his directorial debut with the historical epic “Porto Rico,” slated to star Bad Bunny, Javier Bardem, Edward Norton, and Viggo Mortensen.