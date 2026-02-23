Who Is Ab-Soul? Herbert Anthony Stevens IV is an American rapper and songwriter, recognized for his profound, introspective lyrics and philosophical themes. His music often explores spiritual depth and societal critique. He first gained widespread attention with his 2012 album Control System, which resonated deeply with alternative hip-hop fans and solidified his place in the genre. Stevens is also known for his light-sensitive eyes, often seen wearing shades.

Full Name Herbert Anthony Stevens IV Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Education Community College Father Herbert Anthony Stevens III Kids Twins

Early Life and Education His early years were shaped by a military family background, with Herbert Anthony Stevens IV spending his first four years in Korea while his father was stationed there. His mother later moved them to his grandmother’s house in Carson, California, where he cultivated an early passion for music. Stevens attended community college for two semesters, but ultimately left to pursue his burgeoning rap career. He began writing rhymes around age twelve, and his family’s ownership of a record store further immersed him in music.

Notable Relationships Ab-Soul’s romantic history includes a significant relationship with singer Alori Joh, which began in high school and lasted until her tragic death in 2012. Her passing profoundly impacted his music, notably inspiring his song “The Book of Soul.” More recently, the rapper announced the birth of his twins in April 2023, though he has chosen to keep the identity of the children’s mother private.

Career Highlights The American rapper’s discography is marked by critically acclaimed albums, including Longterm Mentality, Control System, These Days…, Do What Thou Wilt, and Herbert. His 2012 album Control System is widely considered his breakthrough. Beyond his solo work, Ab-Soul is a pivotal member of the West Coast hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q. This collective has significantly influenced contemporary hip-hop.