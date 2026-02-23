Who Is Kristin Davis? Kristin Landen Davis is an American actress known for her portrayals of poised and optimistic characters. Her work often brings a distinct blend of vulnerability and strength to the screen. She gained widespread recognition in the mid-1990s by playing the villainous Brooke Armstrong on Melrose Place. This breakout role showcased her range before she transitioned to a more endearing persona.

Full Name Kristin Landen Davis Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Education Rutgers University–New Brunswick (BFA) Father Keith Davis Mother Dorothy Davis Siblings Three stepsisters Kids Gemma Rose Davis, Wilson Davis

Early Life and Education Kristin Davis was born in Boulder, Colorado, an only child whose parents divorced when she was a baby. Her mother, Dorothy, later married Keith Davis, a psychology professor who adopted Kristin. The family eventually settled in Columbia, South Carolina, where she discovered an early passion for acting, participating in a Workshop Theatre production at nine years old. After graduating from A.C. Flora High School, Davis earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kristin Davis’s personal life, including relationships with actors Alec Baldwin, Liev Schreiber, Damian Lewis, and writer-director Aaron Sorkin. Davis has never married and is focused on raising her two adopted children, daughter Gemma Rose and son Wilson.

Career Highlights Kristin Davis cemented her stardom with her iconic portrayal of Charlotte York in the HBO romantic comedy series Sex and the City, a role that garnered her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She reprised this beloved character in two successful feature films and the recent revival series And Just Like That…. Beyond her acting, Davis is a Global Ambassador for Oxfam and a vocal advocate for wildlife conservation, especially for elephants, producing the documentary Gardeners of Eden.