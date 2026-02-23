Who Is Samara Weaving? Samara Weaving is an Australian actress and model renowned for her dynamic emotional range and commanding screen presence. Her work often balances intense dramatic depth with impeccable comedic timing. She gained widespread recognition leading the dark comedy horror film Ready or Not, which established her as a modern scream queen. The film’s critical and commercial success launched her into a prominent position in Hollywood.

Full Name Samara Weaving Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Caucasian Education Canberra Girls Grammar School Father Simon Weaving Mother Helena Bezzina Siblings Morgan Weaving

Early Life and Education Samara Weaving was born in Adelaide, Australia, to an English father, Simon Weaving, a filmmaker, and a Maltese mother, Helena Bezzina, an art therapist. Her childhood involved moving between Singapore, Fiji, Australia, and Indonesia due to her parents’ work. Settling in Canberra in 2005, she attended Canberra Girls Grammar School, becoming vice drama captain and actively participating in numerous school and theater productions. This early immersion in performing arts foreshadowed her professional acting journey.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Samara Weaving’s public life, most notably her marriage to writer and director Jimmy Warden. The couple met on the set of The Babysitter in 2015, and they announced their engagement in March 2019. Weaving and Warden married in 2019, keeping the details private, and on December 16, 2025, they announced they were expecting their first child. They emphasize a “golden rule” of never going more than two or three weeks without seeing each other due to their busy schedules.

Career Highlights Samara Weaving first gained attention in Australian television, notably playing Indi Walker on the popular soap opera Home and Away from 2009 to 2013, earning an AACTA Award nomination. Her early career also included a recurring role in the series Ash vs Evil Dead. She transitioned to major film roles, headlining the critically acclaimed dark comedy horror film Ready or Not in 2019, which solidified her status as a leading actress. Weaving further diversified her filmography with roles in Bill & Ted Face the Music and the drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. Weaving’s impactful performances have garnered critical praise, earning ensemble awards for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and establishing her as a prominent figure in modern horror-comedy. She continues to captivate audiences with her versatile acting across genres.