Who Is Robert Lopez? Robert Lopez is an American songwriter and playwright known for his sharp wit and versatile musical creations. He has profoundly impacted both Broadway and animated film, crafting memorable scores that resonate widely. He first gained widespread recognition for co-creating the Broadway hit Avenue Q, which debuted in 2003. Its clever puppetry and adult themes quickly garnered critical acclaim, establishing Lopez as a groundbreaking voice in musical theater.

Full Name Robert Lopez Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino American Education Hunter College Elementary School, Hunter College High School, Yale University Father Frank Lopez Mother Katherine Lowe Siblings Billy Lopez Kids Katie Lopez, Annie Lopez

Early Life and Education His early life in Greenwich Village, New York City, was marked by an unexpected introduction to music when a piano arrived in their sublet apartment at age six. Robert Lopez began piano lessons at Greenwich House Music School, penning his first song at seven years old. He attended Hunter College High School before pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English at Yale University, graduating in 1997. While at Yale, Lopez actively engaged in musical composition, writing plays, and performing with the Yale Spizzwinks a cappella group.

Notable Relationships Currently, Robert Lopez is married to Kristen Anderson-Lopez, a fellow songwriter and lyricist; they wed in October 2003. Their creative partnership has flourished across numerous projects, yielding significant success in film and television. Lopez shares two daughters, Katie and Annie, with Anderson-Lopez, with whom he co-parents. Both daughters even had voice roles in the animated film Frozen.

Career Highlights Robert Lopez has redefined contemporary musical theater with his innovative, Tony Award-winning works, co-creating Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon. These productions achieved immense critical and commercial success, earning him multiple Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score. His influence extends powerfully into animated film, most notably through his collaborations with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Together, they penned the Oscar-winning songs “Let It Go” from Frozen and “Remember Me” from Coco. Lopez is also uniquely distinguished as the youngest person to achieve an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Award) and the only individual to have won each award multiple times, showcasing an unparalleled breadth of talent across entertainment mediums.