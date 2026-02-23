Who Is Niecy Nash? Niecy Nash-Betts is an American actress, comedian, and television host, celebrated for her versatile performances across both comedic and dramatic roles. Her career showcases a remarkable ability to embody diverse characters with depth and humor. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Deputy Raineesha Williams in the hit comedy series Reno 911!, a role that became a fan favorite. This breakout moment solidified her reputation for delivering bold and hilarious performances.

Full Name Niecy Nash-Betts Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jessica Betts Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Gardena High School, California State University, Dominguez Hills Father Sonny Ensley Mother Margaret Ensley Siblings Michael Ensley Kids Dominic Nash, Donielle Nash, Dia Nash

Early Life and Education Born Carol Denise Ensley in Palmdale, California, Niecy Nash-Betts spent her early years inspired by television, deciding at age five she wanted to be an entertainer after watching Lola Falana. Her mother later founded M.A.V.I.S. (Mothers Against Violence In Schools) following a personal tragedy. Nash-Betts graduated from Gardena High School and furthered her education at California State University, Dominguez Hills. This foundational period helped shape her comedic timing and strong dramatic presence, laying the groundwork for her extensive career.

Notable Relationships Niecy Nash-Betts married singer Jessica Betts in August 2020, referring to Betts as her “hersband” and noting her journey was about loving the person, not a specific gender. This union marked a new chapter, garnering significant public attention. Prior to her current marriage, Nash-Betts was married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007, with whom she shares three children: Dominic, Donielle, and Dia. She was later married to Jay Tucker from 2011 until their divorce in 2020.

Career Highlights Niecy Nash-Betts has built a distinguished career spanning comedy and drama, notably hosting the Style Network’s Clean House, for which she earned a Daytime Emmy Award. Her memorable role as Deputy Raineesha Williams in Reno 911! also cemented her comedic prowess. She garnered critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her work in the comedy-drama series Getting On. Additionally, Nash-Betts received a Satellite Award for her starring role as Desna Simms in the crime comedy-drama Claws. In recent years, Nash-Betts earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her powerful performance in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She also received an NAACP Image Award for her role in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us.