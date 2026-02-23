Who Is Emilia Jones? Emilia Annis I. Jones is a British actress and singer known for her compelling performances that often bridge musical and dramatic worlds. Her talent allows her to embody complex characters with depth and authenticity, making her a versatile presence on screen. Her breakout moment came with her starring role in the 2021 drama film CODA, where her portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim. Jones’s dedicated performance, including learning American Sign Language, resonated deeply with global audiences.

Full Name Emilia Annis I. Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Ethnicity Welsh, English Education Local schools in London; Sylvia Young Theater School Father Aled Jones Mother Claire Fossett Siblings Lucas Jones

Early Life and Education A creative family surrounded Emilia Jones during her upbringing in Barnes, southwest London, where her father, Aled Jones, was a renowned singer and her mother, Claire Fossett, a former circus performer. This artistic environment fostered her early interest in performance arts from a young age. Emilia attended local schools in London and also trained in acting and performance arts, including taking improv classes and attending the Sylvia Young Theater School, which laid the foundation for her professional career.

Notable Relationships Emilia Jones maintains a private personal life, and public reports indicate she is currently single. Her career has remained the primary focus of media attention rather than her romantic relationships. She has no publicly confirmed children or shared co-parenting situations. Jones continues to concentrate on her acting and singing projects.

Career Highlights Emilia Jones achieved significant acclaim for her breakthrough performance as Ruby Rossi in the 2021 drama film CODA. Her role, which required learning American Sign Language and extensive vocal training, garnered numerous awards and contributed to the film winning the Academy Award for Best Picture. Beyond her film success, Jones also gained recognition for her lead role as Kinsey Locke in the Netflix fantasy drama series Locke & Key. The series, which ran from 2020 to 2022, showcased her versatility in a prominent television role.