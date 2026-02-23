Who Is Josh Gad? Joshua Ilan Gad is an American actor, comedian, and singer known for his expressive voice and buoyant stage presence. He brings a unique blend of humor and heart to every performance. His breakout moment arrived when he voiced Olaf in Disney’s Frozen, a role that captivated global audiences. Gad’s endearing portrayal helped cement the character as a fan favorite in the animated musical.

Full Name Joshua Ilan Gad Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Afghan Jewish, Ashkenazi Jewish Education University School of Nova Southeastern University, Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts Father Sam Gad Mother Susan Gad Siblings Jeff Gad, Jason Gad, stepbrother, stepsister Kids Ava Gad, Isabella Gad

Early Life and Education His family roots run deep in Hollywood, Florida, where Josh Gad was born and raised in a Jewish household. His father, Sam, immigrated from Afghanistan, while his mother, Susan, was born in Germany to Holocaust survivors. Gad attended the University School of Nova Southeastern University, graduating in 1999, before pursuing higher education. He later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama from the Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts in 2003, honing his craft.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Josh Gad’s personal life; he met actress Ida Darvish in 2004 while playing a married couple in a play. They wed in May 2008, a relationship that has remained strong through his rise to fame. Gad and Darvish share two daughters, Ava and Isabella, with whom they navigate family life. He often expresses his devotion to his wife and children.

Career Highlights Voicing Olaf in the blockbuster Frozen franchise stands as a cornerstone of Josh Gad’s career, enchanting millions worldwide. He secured two Annie Awards for his work as the beloved snowman, with the films grossing billions. Beyond voice acting, Gad has expanded into production; he co-created and produced the Apple TV+ animated musical series Central Park. He also launched the YouTube series “Reunited Apart,” which raised millions for charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.