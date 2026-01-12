2026 Golden Globes Faces Chaos As “Arrogant Stars” Leave Early And Smoke At Tables Despite Ban

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Golden Globes brought together some of the biggest names in Hollywood, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts to Sean Penn and George Clooney.

With a total of four awards, One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s victor in cinema.

On the television side, the Netflix drama Adolescence earned the most accolades, also taking home four awards. At age 16, its protagonist, Owen Cooper, became one of the youngest Golden Globe winners of all time.

Highlights A group of celebrities ignored guest bans at the Golden Globes, sparking criticism from viewers.

The ceremony was held on Sunday (December 11) at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California.

Not everyone stayed for the full three-hour event, which honored the best in film and television of the past year.

Guests mingle at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke despite the ban at tables.

Several A-list celebrities stirred controversy by breaking Golden Globes protocol



The ceremony was particularly memorable, as it marked the first Golden Globe for 30-year-old Timothée Chalamet, who won for his role in Marty Supreme.

It also featured the first-ever “Best Podcast” award, which went to Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

As the awards show does not allow the general public to purchase tickets, much of what unfolds behind the scenes remains unknown.

Man in suit smiling among seated guests at 2026 Golden Globes event with visible chaos and distracted attendees around.

However, according to a Vanity Fair source, a few A-listers reportedly broke the rules of the prestigious ceremony.

Sean Penn, who was nominated for his role in One Battle After Another, raised eyebrows after lighting a cigarette inside the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the ceremony was held.

The two-time Oscar winner appeared to disregard the rule prohibiting smoking inside the venue.

Actors at 2026 Golden Globes event showing chaotic moments as some smoke at tables despite ban and others leave early.

Sean Penn sparked outrage after smoking at his table inside the venue

Rebecca Ford, a senior correspondent for Vanity Fair, shared that “several guests” looked for a spot to smoke outside, but said that one director told her “he saw Sean Penn just light up inside the theater, right at his table.”

Reacting to the report, one viewer called Sean “arrogant,” while another said he was “full of himself” for ignoring the ban.

Another group of viewers jumped to his defense, writing, “So funny the hysteria over something so banal.”

Tweet from Herbert Yang on Golden Globes chaos mentioning arrogant stars, smoking at tables despite the ban in 2026 event.

Tweet criticizing Sean Penn for preferring to pay fines rather than follow smoking rules at 2026 Golden Globes chaos.

It wasn’t an ideal evening for Sean, whose appearance was compared to a “leather handbag” by the host, comedian Nikki Glaser.

“Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger, but Sean Penn is like, ‘What if I slowly morph into a s*xy leather handbag?'” Nikki quipped, making the 65-year-old laugh. “It’s hot. It’s good.”

She also joked about the actor’s humanitarian efforts, adding, “I feel like a lot of actors talk the talk, but Sean Penn will actually go to the places in the world that need help the most—and he will do c*caine there.”

A well-dressed man and woman posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and arrogant stars.

Kristen Bell and other stars were exposed for leaving the ceremony before several awards were handed o out

Another group of guests exposed for controversial behavior included Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Keegan-Michael Key, who reportedly broke protocol by leaving the ceremony before many winners received their prizes.

Selena was nominated for Only Murders in the Building but left empty-handed. Meanwhile, Dax was nominated in the Best Podcast category, and Kristen received a nomination for Nobody Wants This.

Two stars posing closely at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and controversy involving arrogant behavior and smoking at tables.

Comedian Kevin Hart also tried to exit the ceremony early and was even called out on stage by Julia Roberts.

“Kevin Hart, thank you for staying. Cause he was gonna leave, and I said, ‘Can you stay?’” the actress told the crowd when presenting Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy, prompting the stand-up comedian to laugh.

Actor in a tuxedo speaking at 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos with stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

Keegan-Michael Key reportedly exited the Beverly Hilton hotel before the ceremony ended



Comment criticizing the Golden Globes as trashy, describing rich people competing over outfits and popularity.

Comment on social media discussing arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at 2026 Golden Globes despite the ban.

Another moment that left viewers disappointed was Nikki Glaser’s tribute to Rob Reiner, the filmmaker who was fatally stabbed at his home with his wife, Michele Singer, last month.

The host closed the show wearing a Spinal Tap baseball cap, a reference to the late director’s heavy metal mockumentary.

She also said the ceremony “went to 11,” a riff on the famous moment from Rob’s 1984 comedy, in which the band’s amps go up to 11 in case they “need that extra push over the cliff,” as per Variety.

Host at the 2026 Golden Globes wearing a black dress and cap, speaking into a microphone on stage.

Nikki Glaser’s brief tribute to slain filmmaker Rob Reiner left viewers unimpressed



Viewers questioned the tribute, deeming it too superficial and arguing that it failed to reflect the director’s legacy. “Literally a room full of people who knew him and that’s what they did,” one viewer fumed.

“The so-called Rob Reiner tribute just being Nikki Glaser wearing a Spinal Tap hat,” another shared.

Elderly man with white beard wearing a cap speaking at a microphone during a Golden Globes event panel.

A separate moment that sparked conversation was Amanda Seyfried’s visible disappointment after losing in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy category to If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star Rose Byrne.

Six celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes in formal attire during the ceremony amid event chaos rumors.

Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to losing Best Actress to Rose Byrne also sparked criticism



Amanda, who was nominated for The Testament of Ann Lee, appeared to pull a face before forcing a smile and applauding the winner, The Mirror reported.

The Mamma Mia actress was, however, praised for her humble reaction to the Dying for Sex actress beating her in the category for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series.

Woman in formal dress at 2026 Golden Globes looking distressed amid chaos involving stars leaving early and smoking at tables.

Amanda began clapping seconds before the winner was announced, suggesting she did not expect to take home the prize.

Tweet by Akash Maniam at 7:48 AM Jan 12, 2026, commenting on 2026 Golden Globes chaos with arrogant stars leaving early.

“Anything is possible when you’re on the elite tier,” one viewer commented



Screenshot of a social media post from January 2026 related to Golden Globes chaos with arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at tables.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing arrogance and elite behavior amid 2026 Golden Globes chaos involving stars leaving early and smoking.

Tweet by Shy commenting on chaos and rule-breaking behavior at the 2026 Golden Globes event.

Tweet by user cocaineprincess commenting on alleged arrogance of stars at 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and smoking despite ban.

Tweet from Cali Sports Mom sarcastically commenting on 2026 Golden Globes chaos with stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

A tweet about 2026 Golden Globes chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban.

User comment expressing disdain for award shows, highlighting chaos involving arrogant stars at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Comment stating the 2026 Golden Globes faces chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban.

Comment reading I'm glad we've switched to a society where this is now frowned upon, discussing behavior at the 2026 Golden Globes.

2026 Golden Globes event showing chaotic scene with stars leaving early and smoking at tables despite ban.

Comment section showing criticism and chaos related to the 2026 Golden Globes arrogant stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

Audience member expressing frustration about arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at tables during the 2026 Golden Globes chaos.

Golden Globes event shows chaos as stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban, causing disruption.

Comment mentioning smoking indoors and laws at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos with arrogant stars.

Comment about 2026 Golden Globes chaos as stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban

Golden Globes 2026 Winners

Best film – drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film – musical or comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best animated film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best female actor – drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best male actor – drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best female actor – musical or comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best male actor – musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting female actor

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet