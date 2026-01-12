Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
2026 Golden Globes Faces Chaos As “Arrogant Stars” Leave Early And Smoke At Tables Despite Ban
Man in suit smiling and interacting with seated crowd at 2026 Golden Globes amid reported chaos and star controversy.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

2026 Golden Globes Faces Chaos As “Arrogant Stars” Leave Early And Smoke At Tables Despite Ban

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

19

1

The 2026 Golden Globes brought together some of the biggest names in Hollywood, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts to Sean Penn and George Clooney.

With a total of four awards, One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s victor in cinema.

On the television side, the Netflix drama Adolescence earned the most accolades, also taking home four awards. At age 16, its protagonist, Owen Cooper, became one of the youngest Golden Globe winners of all time.

Highlights
  • A group of celebrities ignored guest bans at the Golden Globes, sparking criticism from viewers.
  • The ceremony was held on Sunday (December 11) at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California.
  • Not everyone stayed for the full three-hour event, which honored the best in film and television of the past year.
RELATED:

    Guests mingle at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke despite the ban at tables.

    Several A-list celebrities stirred controversy by breaking Golden Globes protocol
    Guests mingle at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke despite the ban at tables.

    Image credits: Kevork Djansezian/CBS/Getty Images

    The ceremony was particularly memorable, as it marked the first Golden Globe for 30-year-old Timothée Chalamet, who won for his role in Marty Supreme.

    It also featured the first-ever “Best Podcast” award, which went to Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

    As the awards show does not allow the general public to purchase tickets, much of what unfolds behind the scenes remains unknown.

    Man in suit smiling among seated guests at 2026 Golden Globes event with visible chaos and distracted attendees around.

    Man in suit smiling among seated guests at 2026 Golden Globes event with visible chaos and distracted attendees around.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    However, according to a Vanity Fair source, a few A-listers reportedly broke the rules of the prestigious ceremony.

    Sean Penn, who was nominated for his role in One Battle After Another, raised eyebrows after lighting a cigarette inside the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the ceremony was held.

    The two-time Oscar winner appeared to disregard the rule prohibiting smoking inside the venue.

    Actors at 2026 Golden Globes event showing chaotic moments as some smoke at tables despite ban and others leave early.

    Sean Penn sparked outrage after smoking at his table inside the venueActors at 2026 Golden Globes event showing chaotic moments as some smoke at tables despite ban and others leave early.

    Image credits: benfritz/X

    Rebecca Ford, a senior correspondent for Vanity Fair, shared that “several guests” looked for a spot to smoke outside, but said that one director told her “he saw Sean Penn just light up inside the theater, right at his table.”

    Reacting to the report, one viewer called Sean “arrogant,” while another said he was “full of himself” for ignoring the ban. 

    Another group of viewers jumped to his defense, writing, “So funny the hysteria over something so banal.”

    Tweet from Herbert Yang on Golden Globes chaos mentioning arrogant stars, smoking at tables despite the ban in 2026 event.

    Tweet from Herbert Yang on Golden Globes chaos mentioning arrogant stars, smoking at tables despite the ban in 2026 event.

    Image credits: herbertyang

    Tweet criticizing Sean Penn for preferring to pay fines rather than follow smoking rules at 2026 Golden Globes chaos.

    Tweet criticizing Sean Penn for preferring to pay fines rather than follow smoking rules at 2026 Golden Globes chaos.

    Image credits: peripateticles

    It wasn’t an ideal evening for Sean, whose appearance was compared to a “leather handbag” by the host, comedian Nikki Glaser.

    “Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger, but Sean Penn is like, ‘What if I slowly morph into a s*xy leather handbag?'” Nikki quipped, making the 65-year-old laugh. “It’s hot. It’s good.”

    She also joked about the actor’s humanitarian efforts, adding, “I feel like a lot of actors talk the talk, but Sean Penn will actually go to the places in the world that need help the most—and he will do c*caine there.”

    A well-dressed man and woman posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and arrogant stars.

    Kristen Bell and other stars were exposed for leaving the ceremony before several awards were handed o outA well-dressed man and woman posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and arrogant stars.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Another group of guests exposed for controversial behavior included Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Keegan-Michael Key, who reportedly broke protocol by leaving the ceremony before many winners received their prizes.

    Selena was nominated for Only Murders in the Building but left empty-handed. Meanwhile, Dax was nominated in the Best Podcast category, and Kristen received a nomination for Nobody Wants This.

    Two stars posing closely at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and controversy involving arrogant behavior and smoking at tables.

    Two stars posing closely at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and controversy involving arrogant behavior and smoking at tables.

    Image credits: selenagomez/Instagram

    Comedian Kevin Hart also tried to exit the ceremony early and was even called out on stage by Julia Roberts.

    “Kevin Hart, thank you for staying. Cause he was gonna leave, and I said, ‘Can you stay?’” the actress told the crowd when presenting Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy, prompting the stand-up comedian to laugh.

    Actor in a tuxedo speaking at 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos with stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

    Keegan-Michael Key reportedly exited the Beverly Hilton hotel before the ceremony ended
    Actor in a tuxedo speaking at 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos with stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    Comment criticizing the Golden Globes as trashy, describing rich people competing over outfits and popularity.

    Comment criticizing the Golden Globes as trashy, describing rich people competing over outfits and popularity.

    Comment on social media discussing arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at 2026 Golden Globes despite the ban.

    Comment on social media discussing arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at 2026 Golden Globes despite the ban.

    Another moment that left viewers disappointed was Nikki Glaser’s tribute to Rob Reiner, the filmmaker who was fatally stabbed at his home with his wife, Michele Singer, last month.

    The host closed the show wearing a Spinal Tap baseball cap, a reference to the late director’s heavy metal mockumentary. 

    She also said the ceremony “went to 11,” a riff on the famous moment from Rob’s 1984 comedy, in which the band’s amps go up to 11 in case they “need that extra push over the cliff,” as per Variety.

    Host at the 2026 Golden Globes wearing a black dress and cap, speaking into a microphone on stage.

    Nikki Glaser’s brief tribute to slain filmmaker Rob Reiner left viewers unimpressed
    Host at the 2026 Golden Globes wearing a black dress and cap, speaking into a microphone on stage.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    Viewers questioned the tribute, deeming it too superficial and arguing that it failed to reflect the director’s legacy. “Literally a room full of people who knew him and that’s what they did,” one viewer fumed.

    “The so-called Rob Reiner tribute just being Nikki Glaser wearing a Spinal Tap hat,” another shared.

    Elderly man with white beard wearing a cap speaking at a microphone during a Golden Globes event panel.

    Elderly man with white beard wearing a cap speaking at a microphone during a Golden Globes event panel.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

    A separate moment that sparked conversation was Amanda Seyfried’s visible disappointment after losing in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy category to If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star Rose Byrne.

    Six celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes in formal attire during the ceremony amid event chaos rumors.

    Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to losing Best Actress to Rose Byrne also sparked criticism
    Six celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes in formal attire during the ceremony amid event chaos rumors.

    Image credits: DEADLINE/X

    Amanda, who was nominated for The Testament of Ann Lee, appeared to pull a face before forcing a smile and applauding the winner, The Mirror reported.

    The Mamma Mia actress was, however, praised for her humble reaction to the Dying for Sex actress beating her in the category for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series.

    Woman in formal dress at 2026 Golden Globes looking distressed amid chaos involving stars leaving early and smoking at tables.

    Woman in formal dress at 2026 Golden Globes looking distressed amid chaos involving stars leaving early and smoking at tables.

    Image credits: DEADLINE/X

    Amanda began clapping seconds before the winner was announced, suggesting she did not expect to take home the prize.

    Tweet by Akash Maniam at 7:48 AM Jan 12, 2026, commenting on 2026 Golden Globes chaos with arrogant stars leaving early.

    “Anything is possible when you’re on the elite tier,” one viewer commented
    Tweet by Akash Maniam at 7:48 AM Jan 12, 2026, commenting on 2026 Golden Globes chaos with arrogant stars leaving early.

    Image credits: ManiamAkash

    Screenshot of a social media post from January 2026 related to Golden Globes chaos with arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at tables.

    Screenshot of a social media post from January 2026 related to Golden Globes chaos with arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at tables.

    Image credits: shirokitsunegf

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing arrogance and elite behavior amid 2026 Golden Globes chaos involving stars leaving early and smoking.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing arrogance and elite behavior amid 2026 Golden Globes chaos involving stars leaving early and smoking.

    Image credits: IHeartRatPoison

    Tweet by Shy commenting on chaos and rule-breaking behavior at the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    Tweet by Shy commenting on chaos and rule-breaking behavior at the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: shydyor

    Tweet by user cocaineprincess commenting on alleged arrogance of stars at 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and smoking despite ban.

    Tweet by user cocaineprincess commenting on alleged arrogance of stars at 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos and smoking despite ban.

    Image credits: AltFemKG

    Tweet from Cali Sports Mom sarcastically commenting on 2026 Golden Globes chaos with stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

    Tweet from Cali Sports Mom sarcastically commenting on 2026 Golden Globes chaos with stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

    Image credits: casuburbanmam

    A tweet about 2026 Golden Globes chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban.

    A tweet about 2026 Golden Globes chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban.

    Image credits: K_U_F_S

    User comment expressing disdain for award shows, highlighting chaos involving arrogant stars at the 2026 Golden Globes.

    User comment expressing disdain for award shows, highlighting chaos involving arrogant stars at the 2026 Golden Globes.

    Comment stating the 2026 Golden Globes faces chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban.

    Comment stating the 2026 Golden Globes faces chaos as arrogant stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban.

    Comment reading I'm glad we've switched to a society where this is now frowned upon, discussing behavior at the 2026 Golden Globes.

    Comment reading I'm glad we've switched to a society where this is now frowned upon, discussing behavior at the 2026 Golden Globes.

    2026 Golden Globes event showing chaotic scene with stars leaving early and smoking at tables despite ban.

    2026 Golden Globes event showing chaotic scene with stars leaving early and smoking at tables despite ban.

    Comment section showing criticism and chaos related to the 2026 Golden Globes arrogant stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

    Comment section showing criticism and chaos related to the 2026 Golden Globes arrogant stars leaving early and smoking despite ban.

    Audience member expressing frustration about arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at tables during the 2026 Golden Globes chaos.

    Audience member expressing frustration about arrogant stars leaving early and smoking at tables during the 2026 Golden Globes chaos.

    Golden Globes event shows chaos as stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban, causing disruption.

    Golden Globes event shows chaos as stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban, causing disruption.

    Comment mentioning smoking indoors and laws at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos with arrogant stars.

    Comment mentioning smoking indoors and laws at the 2026 Golden Globes amid chaos with arrogant stars.

    Comment about 2026 Golden Globes chaos as stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban

    Comment about 2026 Golden Globes chaos as stars leave early and smoke at tables despite ban

    Golden Globes 2026 Winners

    Best film – drama

    • Frankenstein
    • Hamnet
    • It Was Just an Accident
    • The Secret Agent
    • Sentimental Value
    • Sinners

    Best film – musical or comedy

    • Blue Moon
    • Bugonia
    • Marty Supreme
    • No Other Choice
    • Nouvelle Vague
    • One Battle After Another

    Best animated film

    • Arco
    • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
    • Elio
    • KPop Demon Hunters
    • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    • Zootopia 2

    Best female actor – drama

    • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
    • Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
    • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
    • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
    • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
    • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

    Best male actor – drama

    • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
    • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
    • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
    • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
    • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
    • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Best female actor – musical or comedy

    • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
    • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
    • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
    • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
    • Emma Stone – Bugonia

    Best male actor – musical or comedy

    • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
    • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
    • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
    • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
    • Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
    • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

    Best supporting female actor

    • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
    • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
    • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
    • Amy Madigan – Weapons
    • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

    Best supporting male actor

    • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
    • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
    • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
    • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
    • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
    • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

    Best director

    • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
    • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
    • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
    • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
    • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
    • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

    19

    1

    19

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL, the pearl clutching when 99% of country doesn't care about empty awards shows anymore.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL, the pearl clutching when 99% of country doesn't care about empty awards shows anymore.

    0
    0points
    reply
