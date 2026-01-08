“Plot Twist”: Nick Reiner’s Family Breaks Their Silence After His Lawyer Suddenly Quits The Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Reiner’s family shared a statement after his lawyer abruptly stepped away from the case this week.

As Nick, 32, stands accused of violently slaying his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, his lawyer Alan Jackson said he was quitting the case during an appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on January 7, 2025.

“This lawyer knew he wasn’t going to win,” one quipped online after the news.

Nick Reiner’s family shared a statement after his lawyer abruptly stepped away from the case

Nick Reiner’s family posing together outdoors, wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract face designs.

Image credits: michelereiner

Lawyer Alan Jackson announced that he was quitting just before the court hearing on Wednesday.

The famed criminal defense attorney said at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center that he was no longer representing Nick Reiner.

“We would ask to withdraw as counsel of record,” Alan said. “We have no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved.”

Nick Reiner’s family posing together outdoors, sharing a moment amid legal case developments.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

For the time being, Nick’s case is now in the hands of an LA County public defender, Kimberly Greene.

The change in legal representation was signed off by the judge, and the arraignment was pushed to February 23.

“Uh, yeah, I agree with that,” said Nick as he appeared in a tan jumpsuit with a shaven head.

He then left the courtroom and was taken back to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Nick Reiner pictured wearing a blue sweatshirt, with his family breaking their silence after lawyer quits the case.

Image credits: michelereiner

Nick’s family released a statement following the change in his legal team.

“They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings,” read the family’s statement.

The “circumstances [are] beyond our control,” Alan Jackson said while explaining his withdrawal

Man in a suit with a patterned tie sitting with arms crossed, reflecting tension after lawyer quits Nick Reiner case.

Image credits: Jae C. Hong/Getty Images

Attorney Alan Jackson later spoke to reporters outside the courthouse and explained his withdrawal from the case. He also claimed the accused son was “not guilty.”

“This morning, I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner’s counsel. Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control, had dictated that, sadly, made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick,” he said.

Man with beard wearing a black Nike jacket looking serious in front of a dark background, related to Nick Reiner family update.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The lawyer claimed he was “legally and ethically prohibited” from providing any further explanation.

He went on to state that he and his team remain “deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interest” and are sure the legal process will reveal “true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case.”

“We’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the law in this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of m**der — print that!” he declared.

Alan claimed Nick was “not guilty” of violently ending his parents’ lives

Nick Reiner’s family posing together at a graduation event, breaking their silence after lawyer quits the case.

Image credits: michelereiner

Kimberly Greene, who took over the case, also spoke to reporters and said she had only spoken to Nick for “30 seconds” on Wednesday morning.

Ricardo Garcia, a member of her team, claimed they were informed about the new developments just the night before.

“I want to say that on behalf of the entire public defender’s office, we are incredibly sorry and understand the pain and suffering that the Reiner family is going through at this time. … Our hearts go out to the entire family,” Ricardo said.

Nick Reiner’s family posing together outdoors, breaking their silence after lawyer abruptly quits the case.

Image credits: michelereiner

Nick was arrested about six hours after his parents, Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found lifeless in their LA home on the afternoon of December 14.

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife of 36 years were spotted rubbing shoulders with celebrities at a Christmas party the night before.

Rob and Nick reportedly had a heated argument at a Christmas party, hosted by Conan O’Brien

Nick Reiner’s family standing together outside with visitor badges in front of the White House during autumn season.

Image credits: michelereiner

The night took a turn after Rob and Nick were spotted having a heated argument at the Conan O’Brien-hosted party.

“I saw them the night before last looking healthy and happy,” Jane Fonda wrote on Instagram on December 15. “I am reeling with grief. Stunned.”

The slaying of Rob and Michele Reiner sent shockwaves through Hollywood

Nick Reiner’s family outside, reacting after his lawyer suddenly quits the case, showing mixed emotions and casual attire.

Image credits: michelereiner

Rob Reiner and Michele shared son Jake, 34, and daughter Romy, 29, in addition to 32-year-old Nick.

The legendary director was also a father to Tracy Reiner, whom he adopted during his marriage to ex-wife Penny Marshall.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy said following his tragic passing. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

Nick Reiner’s family posing together outdoors, smiling and showing support amid sudden lawyer quitting the case.

Image credits: michelereiner

Following his arrest, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree m**der with a special circumstance of multiple m**ders.

If convicted, he could face a possible life sentence without parole.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the d**th penalty,” noted Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman during a brief statement after the Wednesday hearing.

Social media users commented on the change in Nick’s legal team, with some calling it a “plot twist.”

“He now knows he can’t win,” one said, while another claimed, “lawyer exit suggests the defense just crumbled.”

“Can’t pay him enough to defend a guilty man,” one commented online

