Rob Reiner’s Close Friend Billy Crystal Breaks Silence After Visiting Crime Scene On Tragic Day
Hollywood actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were among the first people to race to Rob Reiner’s home, only to walk into a crime scene of unimaginable horror.
Summoned by a frantic call from Rob’s daughter, Billy and his wife arrived at the slain director’s Los Angeles home on December 15.
Rob’s son Nick Reiner was detained and charged within hours of his parents’ bodies being found.
- The bodies of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were found on Sunday, December 14.
- Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were among the first to rush to their LA home.
- The 'When Harry Met Sally' star has been longtime friends with the Reiners and “looked like he was about to cry,” sources said.
- Billy and a group of his famous friends released a statement about their director's passing.
Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were among the first people to race to Rob Reiner’s home following their passing
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
The knifed bodies of Rob, 78, and Michele Singer, 70, were found by their daughter Romy, who reported the double homicide to the police and then frantically called Janice and Billy Crystal.
The couple, who have long been friends with the Reiners, wanted to say their goodbyes, sources claimed to TMZ.
Image credits: michelereiner
Billy and Janice reportedly rushed to the Brentwood mansion and were captured at the grisly scene.
Reports claimed the couple seemed emotional as they left the area.
One neighbor said Billy “looked like he was about to cry.”
Billy and Janice reportedly rushed to the Brentwood mansion after Romy frantically called them
Image credits: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Billy starred in the slain director’s hit 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.
They have since remained close pals over the years and also joined hands for movies like This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.
Billy and a group of his famous friends, including Larry David, Martin Short, and Albert Brooks, released a joint statement on December 16 to remember their slain director and his wife.
Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./ Getty Images
“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller,” read the statement, also signed by Barry Levinson, film writer Alan Zweibel, U.S Ambassador to Spain James Costos, and composer Marc Shaiman.
“We were their friends, and we will miss them forever,” the famous friends said in their statement
@usatoday_fc.350Billy_Crystal_outside_Rob_Reiner_s_home_following_his_death♬ original sound – USA TODAY_FC
“There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films,” the statement continued.
The message called Michele the “perfect partner” for Rob and said together they were a “special force” that was “dynamic, unselfish and inspiring.”
Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images /Michael Buckner/Getty Images /Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
“We were their friends, and we will miss them forever,” added the statement.
The message concluded with a quote from It’s a Wonderful Life, referred to as one of Reiner’s favorite films: “‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’ You have no idea.”
Hours after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found, their 32-year-old son Nick was arrested and is facing charges
Image credits: michelereiner
Hours after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found, their 32-year-old son Nick was arrested and is facing federal m*rder charges.
Romy reportedly told cops before his arrest that a “dangerous” family member “should be a suspect” in her parents’ homicide.
Sources revealed that Nick was with his parents, attending a holiday party with A-list guests hours before their tragic passing.
Conan O’Brien hosted the Christmas party on Saturday night.
Image credits: Rachel Luna/Getty Images
At some point, the Reiners and Nick got into a “very loud argument.”
“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” a source told People.
Nick and the parents left the party after the argument, and were found knifed in their home on Sunday, December 15.
In the past, Nick has openly discussed his battles with illegal substances and said he’s probably been in and out of rehab since he was 15 years old.
Sources claimed to the New York Post that Nick was back to being reliant on illicit substances and was refusing to undergo treatment ahead of their attendance at the party.
Nick said he’s probably been in and out of rehab since he was 15 years old
Image credits: michelereiner
“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,’’ a longtime family friend who lived near the slain couple’s home told the outlet.
It is believed cops found Rob and Michele’s bodies hours after the violent suspect slit their throats.
27
0