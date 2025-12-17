ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were among the first people to race to Rob Reiner’s home, only to walk into a crime scene of unimaginable horror.

Summoned by a frantic call from Rob’s daughter, Billy and his wife arrived at the slain director’s Los Angeles home on December 15.

Rob’s son Nick Reiner was detained and charged within hours of his parents’ bodies being found.

Highlights The bodies of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were found on Sunday, December 14.

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were among the first to rush to their LA home.

The 'When Harry Met Sally' star has been longtime friends with the Reiners and “looked like he was about to cry,” sources said.

Billy and a group of his famous friends released a statement about their director's passing.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice were among the first people to race to Rob Reiner’s home following their passing

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner posing together at a film event, both wearing dark jackets and smiling warmly.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The knifed bodies of Rob, 78, and Michele Singer, 70, were found by their daughter Romy, who reported the double homicide to the police and then frantically called Janice and Billy Crystal.

The couple, who have long been friends with the Reiners, wanted to say their goodbyes, sources claimed to TMZ.

Man and woman smiling outdoors, man holding red card, related to Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal crime scene visit.

Image credits: michelereiner

Billy and Janice reportedly rushed to the Brentwood mansion and were captured at the grisly scene.

Reports claimed the couple seemed emotional as they left the area.

One neighbor said Billy “looked like he was about to cry.”

Billy and Janice reportedly rushed to the Brentwood mansion after Romy frantically called them

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner share a moment on stage during a public event at TCL Chinese Theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Billy starred in the slain director’s hit 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

They have since remained close pals over the years and also joined hands for movies like This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.

Billy and a group of his famous friends, including Larry David, Martin Short, and Albert Brooks, released a joint statement on December 16 to remember their slain director and his wife.

Two men smiling and posing together at an event, representing Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal after visiting crime scene.

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./ Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller,” read the statement, also signed by Barry Levinson, film writer Alan Zweibel, U.S Ambassador to Spain James Costos, and composer Marc Shaiman.

“We were their friends, and we will miss them forever,” the famous friends said in their statement

Billy Crystal speaking about Rob Reiner’s close friend after visiting the tragic crime scene at night.

“There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films,” the statement continued.

The message called Michele the “perfect partner” for Rob and said together they were a “special force” that was “dynamic, unselfish and inspiring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Crystal visiting crime scene, emotional moment linked to Rob Reiner’s tragic night, showing close friendship and reflection.

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images /Michael Buckner/Getty Images /Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Comment from a user named Anthony Espree expressing grief and love after a tragic night related to Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were their friends, and we will miss them forever,” added the statement.

The message concluded with a quote from It’s a Wonderful Life, referred to as one of Reiner’s favorite films: “‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’ You have no idea.”

Hours after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found, their 32-year-old son Nick was arrested and is facing charges

Billy Crystal standing next to LBJ movie poster, highlighting Rob Reiner’s close friend visiting crime scene on tragic night.

Image credits: michelereiner

Comment expressing condolences for Rob Reiner and mentioning Billy Crystal’s response after visiting crime scene on tragic night.

Hours after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found, their 32-year-old son Nick was arrested and is facing federal m*rder charges.

Romy reportedly told cops before his arrest that a “dangerous” family member “should be a suspect” in her parents’ homicide.

Sources revealed that Nick was with his parents, attending a holiday party with A-list guests hours before their tragic passing.

Conan O’Brien hosted the Christmas party on Saturday night.

Billy Crystal with Rob Reiner and a female companion at a film festival event, smiling in front of a branded backdrop.

Image credits: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Comment expressing admiration for Rob Reiner and sadness over his loss, mentioning gold movies and heartfelt emojis.

At some point, the Reiners and Nick got into a “very loud argument.”

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” a source told People.

Nick and the parents left the party after the argument, and were found knifed in their home on Sunday, December 15.

In the past, Nick has openly discussed his battles with illegal substances and said he’s probably been in and out of rehab since he was 15 years old.

Sources claimed to the New York Post that Nick was back to being reliant on illicit substances and was refusing to undergo treatment ahead of their attendance at the party.

Nick said he’s probably been in and out of rehab since he was 15 years old

Billy Crystal at a crime scene with friends, reflecting on the tragic night linked to Rob Reiner's close circle.

Image credits: michelereiner

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,’’ a longtime family friend who lived near the slain couple’s home told the outlet.

It is believed cops found Rob and Michele’s bodies hours after the violent suspect slit their throats.

“Billy and Rob were very close, like brothers,” one commented online

Comment on Billy Crystal’s emotional state after visiting the crime scene on the tragic night linked to Rob Reiner.

Comment by James Stephen Schoner about Rob Reiner, praising his character and entertainment career, shown in a social media post.

Comment text by Jeremy Evan reflecting on legacy and accomplishments following a tragic night involving Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal.

Billy Crystal visiting the crime scene on the tragic night, breaking silence as Rob Reiner’s close friend and supporter.

Comment expressing sadness for families with mention of Billy Crystal and his wife looking devastated after tragic night.

Comment from Kimberly DiBella expressing support for Billy Crystal staying strong after visiting the crime scene on tragic night.

Billy Crystal breaks silence after visiting crime scene on tragic night, reflecting on the impact of the event.

Billy Crystal speaking at a memorial event, reflecting on Rob Reiner and the tragic crime scene visit.

Comment about Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal visiting crime scene and breaking silence on tragic night.

Comment expressing support for Rob Reiner’s daughter and Billy Crystal’s presence after tragic crime scene visit.

Comment by Jane Adel Lebofsky mentioning Billy Crystal’s connection to a tragic night after visiting a crime scene.

Comment expressing sympathy for Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal after visiting tragic crime scene.

Comment by Dustyn Reid expressing condolences for Rob Reiner’s family and praising his film legacy.

Comment by Sylvia Shannon expressing sorrow and rest in peace sentiments regarding Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal visiting crime scene.

Comment expressing condolences to Billy Crystal, referring to his close friendship and the tragic event at the crime scene.

Comment by Anna Segura expressing heartbreak for Rob Reiner’s close friends after a tragic loss.

Comment by Carmen Cortelyou expressing sympathy for Nick and mentioning complexities about d**g a*******n after Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal visited crime scene.

Comment by Laura Darke Cooper mentioning Billy and Rob’s close friendship like brothers, related to Rob Reiner’s close friend Billy Crystal.

Comment expressing sympathy for Billy Crystal and the Reiner family after tragic losses including a crime scene visit.

Comment expressing shock and sadness about Billy Crystal’s reaction after visiting the crime scene.