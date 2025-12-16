Michelle Obama Breaks Her Silence After Trump Blames The Rob Reiner Tragedy On Fake Syndrome
Michelle Obama has spoken publicly for the first time following President Donald Trump’s decision to blame the stabbing of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
The remark was panned by all sides of the political spectrum, drawing swift backlash as details of the violent crime continued to emerge.
- Michelle Obama revealed she and Barack Obama were set to meet Rob and Michele Reiner hours before their slaying.
- She addressed Trump blaming the tragedy on Reiner having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
- The Reiners’ son, Nick, has been arrested without bail and is facing federal charges.
Michelle addressed the tragedy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, revealing that she and former President Barack Obama were scheduled to meet the couple just hours before they were found slain inside their Los Angeles home.
Her words came as outrage spread over Trump’s Truth Social post, which many viewed as an attempt to politicize a family tragedy.
Michelle Obama broke her silence on Rob Reiner’s passing and Donald Trump’s remarks about it
In a Truth Social post published shortly after news of the homicide broke, Trump claimed that Rob Reiner and his wife passed away “reportedly due to the anger he caused others.”
He added the incident was caused through what he described as “a massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
Trump went on to describe Reiner as “tortured and struggling,” accusing the actor of having a “raging obsession” with the president and suggesting his outspoken criticism had driven others “CRAZY.”
The post made no mention of the confirmed homicide investigation, despite authorities already stating that the couple had suffered fatal stab wounds.
The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” or TDS, has long been used by Trump and his allies as a political insult aimed at critics, but its application to a double homicide was too far.
“This is seriously distasteful,” one critic wrote as screenshots of the post spread across social media.
The reaction cut across political lines.
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie called the message “inappropriate and disrespectful,” while Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said bluntly, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”
The former FLOTUS revealed that she and her husband were planning to meet the deceased couple that very night
“We’ve known them for many, many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night,” Michelle told Kimmel. “And we got the news.”
Michelle did not mince words as she responded to Trump’s characterization of her late friends.
“Let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know,” she said to loud applause. “They’re not deranged or crazed.”
She described the couple as people who consistently backed their beliefs with action.
“What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on,” Obama continued. “They’re the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about.”
According to Michelle and her husband, those values extended far beyond politics.
“They cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity,” she said. “And that is the truth. I do know them.”
Her comments arrived as Trump doubled down on his remarks. When questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, the President said, “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump was concerned.”
“I thought he was very bad for our country,” Trump added, accusing Reiner of pushing the so-called Russia hoax and claiming his political activism damaged his career.
The couple 32-year-old son, Nick, was arrested in connection to the tragedy
As the political fallout intensified, investigators continued piecing together the events that led to the passing of Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the couple’s $13.5 million Brentwood mansion around 3:30 pm on Sunday after a medical aid call. First responders discovered both victims deceased, later confirming they had been fatally stabbed.
Their daughter, Romy Reiner, found the bodies and reportedly told officers that a family member “should be a suspect” because they were “dangerous.” She then contacted her father’s longtime friend Billy Crystal, who was seen outside the home visibly shaken alongside his wife, Janice.
Police have since confirmed that the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is responsible for the incident.
Dramatic images released Monday night (December 15) showed Nick being arrested at a Los Angeles subway station in Exposition Park, roughly 15 miles from the family home.
He was taken into custody by the LAPD’s robbery homicide division with assistance from US Marshals.
Nick started acting erratically during a party at Conan O’Brien’s home, reportedly freaking guests out
Investigators also uncovered troubling developments in the hours leading up to the homicides.
Nick had reportedly attended a holiday party at Conan O’Brien’s home with his parents earlier that evening, where witnesses said he became involved in a very loud argument that unsettled other guests.
“Nick was freaking everyone out,” a source told People Magazine. “Acting crazy, asking people if they were famous.”
Hours later, around 4 am, Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel. Staff later discovered a shower “full of blood,” a trail leading from the bed, and a window covered with bedsheets. Witnesses described him as appearing “tweaked out,” and he never checked out.
Nick is now facing federal homicide charges and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Tuesday morning.
“Horrible.” Netizens shared their grief over the passing of the Reiners on social media
Trumpster is a disease on the earth. We he dies worldwide celebration will break out.
