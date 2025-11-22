“‘Genes’ Are Fine!”: Michelle Obama’s Casual Look With Ultra-Long Hair Is Breaking The Internet
Michelle Obama’s latest photo, featuring extra-long goddess braids, stopped numerous netizens mid-scroll this week, prompting an outpouring of admiration, reflection, and commentary across social media platforms.
The former First Lady appeared in a portrait for Annie Leibovitz’s new edition of Women, and her casual, confident look set off conversations about beauty, cultural hairstyles, and representation.
Michelle Obama’s extra-long braids sparked an outpouring of awe online
Image credits: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
When Michelle Obama posted a portrait captured by Annie Leibovitz for the updated edition of Women on her social media pages, her comments section lit up.
The image itself was pretty simple. The former First Lady had minimal makeup, a casual shirt and jeans, and goddess braids longer than any hairstyle she has showcased publicly. But the reaction was anything but quiet.
Image credits: Annie Leibovitz
One commenter summed up the collective shock with humor and admiration, writing, “What in the ‘Benjamin Button’ magic is this? She looks ‘mahvelous’, aging in reverse.”
They continued, “I know Annie Leibovitz is a master of her craft, but Michelle Obama doesn’t need any help conveying what natural beauty is. This photo is stunning.”
Image credits: AnnieLeibovitz
Others reacted to the boldness of the look itself. One person simply wrote, “And she has her clothes on”, a cheeky acknowledgment that the former First Lady didn’t need any risque flourishes to make a powerful impact.
Many were struck not just by the visual, but by the energy radiating from the photo. A commenter shared, “Self-confidence exudes from this woman. Kinda want this to become the new women’s movement poster. Gonna save this post pic for when I feel I’m not enough. Thank you.”
Another added, “OMG! So much said in this photo, and she never had to open her mouth! Grace, beauty, integrity, intelligence, and compassion! Absolutely beautiful.”
Michelle Obama’s long braids tie into her long, ongoing journey toward freedom in beauty
Image credits: michelleobama
The enthusiasm around Michelle Obama’s braids didn’t appear out of nowhere. She has previously spoken openly about the pressure she felt during her White House years to keep her hair polished and “uncontroversial.”
In 2022, she joked about that tightrope, stating, “Let me keep my hair straight… Let’s get health care passed.”
Image credits: michelleobama
Since leaving the White House, she’s embraced a freer, more expressive approach to her beauty routines. In an interview with People, she explained why braids have become a staple in her life today.
“When I am out of the public eye, I am swimming, I am playing tennis, I work out, I like to be active. I don’t want to have to have a stylist with me,” the former First Lady said.
Image credits: michelleobama
Her latest look took that freedom even further. The goddess braids in her new portrait appeared fuller, longer, and more playful than past styles.
The braids were parted in traditional box sections and extended with curly additions that created a fluffy, voluminous finish, according to Marie Claire.
Paired with understated makeup and almond-shaped nails, the look felt both classy and casual at the same time.
Michelle Obama and her husband, former United States President Barack Obama, have become empty nesters
Almost a decade after she and her husband Barack Obama left the White House, Michelle has kept herself busy with a variety of projects, from podcasts to tennis and a quiet home life.
Their children, Marie, 27, and Sasha, 24, have left the nest. Despite this, the former First Lady told People magazine that she and Barack now just enjoy each other’s company at home.
Image credits: michelleobama
When asked about how “date night” looks now, Michelle stated that things have become a lot simpler.
“We’ve been married 32, 33 (years). “hen we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk,” Michelle said.
Image credits: michelleobama
She also spoke about her long braids during her interview with the publication. “It’s freedom. Braids allow me to get them done, and then that’s one less thing that I have to think about,” she said.
“I understood the significance of wearing braids to our portrait unveiling. I wanted to send a message, add to the discourse of Black women in places of power, saying, ‘This, too, is an appropriate and beautiful way to wear your hair.’”
Netizens shared their thoughts on Michelle Obama’s long braids on social media
....simply stunning 😍....such a wonderful woman, miss them both so much.....
