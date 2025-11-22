“‘Genes’ Are Fine!”: Michelle Obama’s Casual Look With Ultra-Long Hair Is Breaking The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Obama’s latest photo, featuring extra-long goddess braids, stopped numerous netizens mid-scroll this week, prompting an outpouring of admiration, reflection, and commentary across social media platforms.

The former First Lady appeared in a portrait for Annie Leibovitz’s new edition of Women, and her casual, confident look set off conversations about beauty, cultural hairstyles, and representation.

Highlights Michelle Obama’s extra-long goddess braids sparked a wave of admiration and emotion across social media.

Fans praised her natural beauty, confidence, and “reverse aging” in the new photo.

The former First Lady’s evolving hair journey has continued to inspire discussions about freedom, identity, and cultural expression.

RELATED:

Michelle Obama’s extra-long braids sparked an outpouring of awe online

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair styled casually, wearing a rust-colored jacket, speaking at an event with a microphone.

Image credits: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

When Michelle Obama posted a portrait captured by Annie Leibovitz for the updated edition of Women on her social media pages, her comments section lit up.

The image itself was pretty simple. The former First Lady had minimal makeup, a casual shirt and jeans, and goddess braids longer than any hairstyle she has showcased publicly. But the reaction was anything but quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Obama showcasing ultra-long hair with a casual outfit, posing confidently in a studio setting.

Image credits: Annie Leibovitz

One commenter summed up the collective shock with humor and admiration, writing, “What in the ‘Benjamin Button’ magic is this? She looks ‘mahvelous’, aging in reverse.”

They continued, “I know Annie Leibovitz is a master of her craft, but Michelle Obama doesn’t need any help conveying what natural beauty is. This photo is stunning.”

A set of Annie Leibovitz photography books titled Women with grey covers, stacked neatly on a white surface.

Image credits: AnnieLeibovitz

Others reacted to the boldness of the look itself. One person simply wrote, “And she has her clothes on”, a cheeky acknowledgment that the former First Lady didn’t need any risque flourishes to make a powerful impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were struck not just by the visual, but by the energy radiating from the photo. A commenter shared, “Self-confidence exudes from this woman. Kinda want this to become the new women’s movement poster. Gonna save this post pic for when I feel I’m not enough. Thank you.”

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, breaking the internet with her stylish appearance.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and a casual look, exuding confidence and breaking the internet.

Another added, “OMG! So much said in this photo, and she never had to open her mouth! Grace, beauty, integrity, intelligence, and compassion! Absolutely beautiful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Obama’s long braids tie into her long, ongoing journey toward freedom in beauty

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair getting her casual look styled by two hairstylists in a bright room.

Image credits: michelleobama

The enthusiasm around Michelle Obama’s braids didn’t appear out of nowhere. She has previously spoken openly about the pressure she felt during her White House years to keep her hair polished and “uncontroversial.”

In 2022, she joked about that tightrope, stating, “Let me keep my hair straight… Let’s get health care passed.”

Michelle Obama in casual outfit with ultra-long hair styled during a behind-the-scenes photo shoot session.

Image credits: michelleobama

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Since leaving the White House, she’s embraced a freer, more expressive approach to her beauty routines. In an interview with People, she explained why braids have become a staple in her life today.

“When I am out of the public eye, I am swimming, I am playing tennis, I work out, I like to be active. I don’t want to have to have a stylist with me,” the former First Lady said.

Woman with ultra-long hair posing in casual outfit during a photoshoot highlighting natural hair and style trends.

Image credits: michelleobama

Her latest look took that freedom even further. The goddess braids in her new portrait appeared fuller, longer, and more playful than past styles.

The braids were parted in traditional box sections and extended with curly additions that created a fluffy, voluminous finish, according to Marie Claire.

Comment praising Michelle Obama's intelligence and charm, with 2.3K likes and a heart reaction.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, attracting massive online attention and breaking internet trends.

Paired with understated makeup and almond-shaped nails, the look felt both classy and casual at the same time.

Michelle Obama and her husband, former United States President Barack Obama, have become empty nesters

Almost a decade after she and her husband Barack Obama left the White House, Michelle has kept herself busy with a variety of projects, from podcasts to tennis and a quiet home life.

Their children, Marie, 27, and Sasha, 24, have left the nest. Despite this, the former First Lady told People magazine that she and Barack now just enjoy each other’s company at home.

Michelle Obama smiling with ultra-long hair in a casual outfit, embracing Barack Obama indoors by a fireplace.

Image credits: michelleobama

When asked about how “date night” looks now, Michelle stated that things have become a lot simpler.

“We’ve been married 32, 33 (years). “hen we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk,” Michelle said.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual outfit, smiling and posing outdoors with family in a natural setting.

Image credits: michelleobama

She also spoke about her long braids during her interview with the publication. “It’s freedom. Braids allow me to get them done, and then that’s one less thing that I have to think about,” she said.

“I understood the significance of wearing braids to our portrait unveiling. I wanted to send a message, add to the discourse of Black women in places of power, saying, ‘This, too, is an appropriate and beautiful way to wear your hair.’”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Michelle Obama’s long braids on social media

Comment by Rachel Vog praising Michelle Obama’s casual look with ultra-long hair, accompanied by heart and laughing emojis.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, exuding confidence and style while breaking the internet.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and a casual look, creating a viral moment on social media.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, sparking viral attention and social media buzz.

Molly Niewald commenting on dirty jeans and boots, expressing pride in hard work and personal style.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair, wearing a casual outfit and sunglasses, sparking online buzz about her style.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, attracting attention and breaking internet trends.

Comment by Amy Golden about beauty and strength, emphasizing letting her hair down and freedom of expression.

Comment by Valerie Reddell praising Wonder Woman for brains instead of bracelets in a casual social media post.

Kiarri Andrews commenting on Michelle Obama's casual look with ultra-long hair, celebrating Thanksgiving with a playful message.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, breaking the internet with her stylish and natural appearance.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and a casual look, breaking the internet with her elegant style.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, embracing natural style and breaking internet trends.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, showcasing natural beauty and breaking internet trends.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, attracting attention and breaking the internet trends.

Comment by Andrene Reynolds praising Michelle Obama's casual look with ultra-long hair, describing her as looking very attractive.