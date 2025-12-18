“Looking My Best”: Michelle Obama Praises Makeup Artist After Debuting Bold New Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Obama is confidently letting loose with her style eight years after she and former President Barack Obama left the White House.

The 61-year-old attorney recently debuted long braids and admitted that she avoided wearing natural hairstyles while serving as First Lady because she wasn’t sure “the country was ready for it yet.”

Her new hairstyle comes amid the release of her second book, The Look, which features a collection of her most stylish outfits from her time in the White House.

Michelle Obama discussed her decision to switch to long braids years after leaving the White House

Michelle Obama smiling with bold makeup and braided hair during a TV interview praising makeup artist.



Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

To promote the book, Michelle posted a photo of herself wearing a long ponytail, standing still as her longtime makeup artist, Carl Ray, worked his magic during her November People cover shoot.

People were also surprised by her outfit, which exposed more skin and was far more daring than what she typically wore during her husband’s presidency.

Michelle Obama speaking into a microphone during an interview, showcasing her bold new makeup look.



Image credits: IMO Podcast

The ensemble consisted of a black, long-sleeved dress with mesh fabric across the chest and arms. It also featured a silver zipper down the center and a waist-cinching belt.



The former First Lady praised her makeup artist in a photo showcasing her new look

Michelle Obama receiving makeup touch-up from artist, showcasing bold new look in stylish black outfit indoors.

Image credits: michelleobama

“@CarlRayMUA has been by my side since Barack and I were in the White House. He is truly an artist: Every time he picks up a brush, he brings vision, precision, and care, making sure I show up looking my best every time I’m in the spotlight,” she captioned the post on December 6.

“I’ll always be so grateful for his incredible talent, his calming presence, and his loving heart. Read more from Carl in my new book, #TheLook, available now wherever books are sold.”

Michelle Obama in a bold new look, posing outdoors in an elegant off-shoulder black dress, praising makeup artist.

Image credits: Vogue

In her People cover shoot, Michelle discussed her new long hairstyle and explained why she hadn’t worn it while she was the US First Lady.

“I understood the symbolism of me wearing braids as the former first lady. I wasn’t sure the country was ready for it yet,” she said.

“The CROWN Act hadn’t been passed yet, and just like fashion, I didn’t want my hair to become a distraction.”

Michelle explained that she didn’t wear her hair long during her husband’s presidency because “the country wasn’t ready yet”

Book cover of The Look featuring Michelle Obama in a flowing blue gown, highlighting makeup artist praise and bold new look.

Image credits: michelleobama

The CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair,” is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and in public schools. The bill was introduced to Congress in 2019, two years after the end of Barack Obama’s second term.

Michelle also questioned why so many people spend time and money changing their natural hair instead of embracing their curls.

“The way our hair grows naturally out of our head,” she said, “It’s beautiful, but if we struggle to make it look like the standard that means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair, right? And that takes time out of your life.”

The author and attorney recently posed for Women, a collection of portraits by Annie Leibovitz

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and bold makeup, wearing rust jacket, speaking at event with microphone, showcasing new look.

Image credits: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Last month, the mom of two rocked her extra-long braids while posing for photographer Annie Leibovitz’s new edition of Women, a collection of portraits of famous and non-famous women, including politicians, farmers, writers, and CEOs.

Her casual, confident look set off conversations about beauty, cultural hairstyles, and representation.

When Michelle posted her portrait captured by Leibovitz on her social media pages, her comments section lit up.

Michelle Obama showcasing ultra-long hair and a casual outfit, posing confidently after debuting bold new look.

Image credits: Annie Leibovitz

The image itself was pretty simple. The former First Lady had minimal makeup, a casual shirt and jeans, and goddess braids longer than any hairstyle she has showcased publicly. But the reaction was anything but quiet.

One commenter summed up the collective shock with humor and admiration, writing, “What in the ‘Benjamin Button’ magic is this? She looks ‘mahvelous’, aging in reverse.”

They continued, “I know Annie Leibovitz is a master of her craft, but Michelle Obama doesn’t need any help conveying what natural beauty is. This photo is stunning.”

Stacked Annie Leibovitz Women photography books with grey covers on a white surface highlighting bold new look makeup artist tribute.

Image credits: AnnieLeibovitz

Many were struck not just by the visual, but by the energy radiating from the photo. A commenter shared, “Self-confidence exudes from this woman. Kinda want this to become the new women’s movement poster. Gonna save this post pic for when I feel I’m not enough. Thank you.”

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual look, praised by makeup artist for her bold new style debut.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual look, confidently debuting bold new makeup praised by makeup artist.

Another added, “OMG! So much said in this photo, and she never had to open her mouth! Grace, beauty, integrity, intelligence, and compassion! Absolutely beautiful.”

Michelle’s long braids tie into her long, ongoing journey toward freedom in beauty

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair styled by two hairstylists in a bright room praising makeup artist’s bold look.

Image credits: michelleobama

The enthusiasm around Michelle Obama’s braids didn’t appear out of nowhere. She has previously spoken openly about the pressure she felt during her White House years to keep her hair polished and “uncontroversial.”

In 2022, she joked about that tightrope, stating, “Let me keep my hair straight… Let’s get health care passed.”

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair styled, wearing a casual outfit during a behind-the-scenes makeup and photo shoot session.

Image credits: michelleobama

Since leaving the White House, she has embraced a freer, more expressive approach to her beauty routines, making braids a staple in her life.

“When I am out of the public eye, I am swimming, I am playing tennis, I work out, I like to be active. I don’t want to have to have a stylist with me,” the former First Lady told People.

Woman with ultra-long hair in casual outfit posing during photoshoot, showcasing natural hair style trends and makeup artistry.

Image credits: michelleobama

Her latest look took that freedom even further. The goddess braids in her new portrait appeared fuller, longer, and more playful than past styles.

The braids were parted in traditional box sections and extended with curly additions that created a fluffy, voluminous finish, according to Marie Claire.

Comment praising Michelle Obama's intelligence and charm with 2.3K likes and heart reaction on bold new look makeup post.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, praised by makeup artist, breaking internet trends and attracting massive attention

Paired with understated makeup and almond-shaped nails, the look felt both classy and casual at the same time.

Michelle and former President Barack Obama have become empty nesters

Michelle Obama speaking into a microphone, showing her bold new look with braided hair and statement earrings.

Image credits: michelleobama

Almost a decade after she and her husband Barack Obama left the White House, Michelle has kept herself busy with a variety of projects, from podcasts to tennis and a quiet home life.

Their children, Marie, 27, and Sasha, 24, have left the nest. Despite this, the former First Lady told People magazine that she and Barack now just enjoy each other’s company at home.

Michelle Obama smiling with ultra-long hair, praising makeup artist, embracing Barack Obama indoors by fireplace.

Image credits: michelleobama

When asked about how “date night” looks now, Michelle stated that things have become a lot simpler.

“We’ve been married 32, 33 (years). When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk,” Michelle said.

Michelle Obama and family smiling together, showcasing her bold new look praised by makeup artist.

Image credits: michelleobama

Speaking about her new hairstyle with the publication, she said, “It’s freedom. Braids allow me to get them done, and then that’s one less thing that I have to think about.”



“I understood the significance of wearing braids to our portrait unveiling. I wanted to send a message, add to the discourse of Black women in places of power, saying, ‘This, too, is an appropriate and beautiful way to wear your hair.’”

Netizens complimented Michelle Obama’s new look and celebrated her “pride and defiance”

Comment by Rachel Vog praising Michelle Obama's casual look with ultra-long hair, highlighting bold new look and makeup artist praise.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual style, exuding confidence after debuting bold new look praised by makeup artist

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual style, praising makeup artist while debuting bold new look that’s going viral.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, praised by makeup artist, creating viral social media buzz.

Molly Niewald praises hard work and personal style in dirty jeans and boots, inspired by looking my best and bold makeup.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair, casual outfit, and sunglasses, sparking buzz after bold new look praised by makeup artist

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual look, praised makeup artist for bold new look, breaking internet trends.

Comment by Amy Golden highlighting beauty and strength with freedom of expression, echoing Michelle Obama bold new look praise.

Valerie Reddell comment praising Wonder Woman’s brains over bracelets, highlighting Michelle Obama’s bold new makeup look.

Kiarri Andrews comments on Michelle Obama's casual Thanksgiving look with ultra-long hair, highlighting makeup artist praise.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and a casual look, praised makeup artist for bold new style breaking the internet

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual look, praised makeup artist for bold new look and elegant style.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in casual style, embracing natural beauty and showcasing bold makeup look praised by artist

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair in a casual look, showcasing natural beauty and bold makeup artist praise.

Michelle Obama with ultra-long hair and casual look, praised by makeup artist, breaking internet trends and attracting attention.

Andrene Reynolds praising Michelle Obama’s bold new look with ultra-long hair, highlighting her attractive casual style.

