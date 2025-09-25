Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Barack Obama Admits He’s Been “Digging Himself Out Of A Hole” With Wife Michelle After Presidency
Barack Obama on stage, wearing a dark suit, raising his hand during a discussion about life after presidency.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Barack Obama Admits He’s Been “Digging Himself Out Of A Hole” With Wife Michelle After Presidency

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Barack Obama opened up about the marital challenges he has faced with his wife, Michelle, eight years after leaving the White House.

The former US president, who is currently on a European speaking tour, sat down with historian David Olusoga at London’s 02 Arena, where he addressed the state of his marriage months after unverified reports claimed he and Michelle were headed for divorce.

Highlights
  • Barack Obama admitted he had to "dig himself out of a hole" to repair his marriage with Michelle after their time in the White House.
  • The Obamas have been married for over three decades and share daughters Malia and Sasha.
  • The former first couple faced divorce speculation after Michelle skipped several high-profile events with Barack.

The Obamas have been married for nearly 33 years and share two daughters: 27-year-old Malia and 24-year-old Sasha.

RELATED:

    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama smiling closely together in a casual indoor setting after presidency adjustments.

    Barack Obama spoke candidly about the struggles he and Michelle faced in their marriage
    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama smiling closely together in a casual indoor setting after presidency adjustments.

    Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

    Speculation about their marriage began when Michelle didn’t accompany Barack to several high-profile events, including Donald Trump’s inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In March, Barack was seen at a Los Angeles Clippers game and dining in Los Angeles without Michelle.

    On Wednesday (September 24), during the London event, the former president was asked what he had been doing since leaving office.

    Barack Obama waving to audience on stage during event, discussing life with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Barack Obama waving to audience on stage during event, discussing life with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK

    “I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle,” he told the audience, as per The Daily Mail. “Now I’m at about level ground.”

    He had made similar remarks while speaking to students at Hamilton College, New York, in April, admitting that he was “in a deep deficit” with Michelle after eight years in the White House.

    “I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he revealed, according to TMZ.

    Barack admitted he had been “digging himself out of a hole” with Michelle after their time in the White House

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama smiling and embracing, showing their relationship after presidency challenges.

    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama smiling and embracing, showing their relationship after presidency challenges.

    Image credits: michelleobama/Instagram

    Barack Obama seated in armchair holding microphone, discussing post-presidency challenges with wife Michelle on stage.

    Barack Obama seated in armchair holding microphone, discussing post-presidency challenges with wife Michelle on stage.

    Image credits: Barack Obama/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Barack also offered a glimpse into his post-presidency life and used the same metaphor in September while speaking at a Jefferson Educational Society event in Pennsylvania.

    “I have spent over eight years now trying to dig myself out of a hole with Michelle,” he said. “And that’s been challenging, but I feel like I’m making progress. I’m almost breaking even at the moment.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The former first couple was seen together for the first time in two months last weekend in Portofino, Italy, aboard their friend Steven Spielberg’s $250 million yacht.

    In July, they set the record straight about their relationship during a joint appearance on Michelle’s podcast, IMO, after months of speculation and reports linking Barack to Jennifer Aniston.

    The Obamas have been married for nearly 33 years and share two daughters

    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama dancing at a formal event with American flags and a singer in the background.

    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama dancing at a formal event with American flags and a singer in the background.

    Image credits: Barack Obama Presidential Library

    Comment by Porter Holiday discussing Barack Obama and Michelle’s relationship struggles after presidency.

    Comment by Porter Holiday discussing Barack Obama and Michelle’s relationship struggles after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What, you guys like each other?” Michelle’s brother and co-host Craig Robinson joked, to which she replied, “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”

    “She took me back!” the former president jokingly replied. “It was touch and go for a while.”

    The lawyer and mother of two said it was nice to be in the same room as her husband, adding, “When we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

    She clarified that “there hasn’t been one moment” in their marriage where she considered divorcing Barack, even during the “hard times” in their relationship.

    Barack Obama with family outdoors, highlighting recovery and healing with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Barack Obama with family outdoors, highlighting recovery and healing with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Image credits: michelleobama/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing challenges Barack Obama and his wife Michelle faced after the presidency.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing challenges Barack Obama and his wife Michelle faced after the presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And we’ve had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

    Meanwhile, the 44th president of the United States admitted that he was completely unaware of the speculation surrounding his marriage.

    “These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right?” Barack said. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on. And then somebody will mention it to me and I’m all like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

    His comment follows reports suggesting he and Michelle were headed for divorce

    Michelle Obama speaking into a microphone during a podcast, discussing life after the presidency with Barack Obama.

    Michelle Obama speaking into a microphone during a podcast, discussing life after the presidency with Barack Obama.

    Image credits: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube

    Comment on social media about Barack Obama discussing challenges with wife Michelle after presidency, expressing concern about their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Barack Obama discussing challenges with wife Michelle after presidency, expressing concern about their relationship.
    During a separate episode of her podcast, the Becoming author reflected on her life post-Obama administration and on becoming an empty nester.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I mean at this stage in life for me, personally, is the first time I’ve been completely free,” she shared.

    The transition has allowed her to focus not on her role as first lady or mother, but on herself.

    “There’s been a release where every choice I make is not about my husband, not about his career, not about my family, not about what my kids need or where they’re going, it’s totally about me. This is when we start living, ladies.”

    Barack Obama hugging Michelle Obama, showing a moment of closeness as they navigate life after the presidency.

    Barack Obama hugging Michelle Obama, showing a moment of closeness as they navigate life after the presidency.

    Image credits: Barack Obama Presidential Library

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Shakela Mills-Strawberry expressing hope for a positive outcome regarding Barack Obama and Michelle.

    Comment by Shakela Mills-Strawberry expressing hope for a positive outcome regarding Barack Obama and Michelle.

    Image credits: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube

    The Obama Foundation is currently building the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois. According to its website, the center will be a privately operated, non-federal organization.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scheduled to open next year, the library and museum will honor Barack’s presidency and serve as the headquarters of the nonprofit Obama Foundation.

    One reader speculated that Barack Obama’s presidency had “really challenged” his marriage

    Comment text on social media about digging out of a hole, relating to Barack Obama and Michelle after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on social media about digging out of a hole, relating to Barack Obama and Michelle after presidency.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing doubt about Barack Obama and Michelle's situation after presidency.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing doubt about Barack Obama and Michelle's situation after presidency.

    Comment by Victoria Mariani asking about a divorce soft launch on a social media post regarding Barack Obama.

    Comment by Victoria Mariani asking about a divorce soft launch on a social media post regarding Barack Obama.

    Comment by Derrick Gillery expressing surprise about private issues between Barack Obama and Michelle affecting their public appearances.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Derrick Gillery expressing surprise about private issues between Barack Obama and Michelle affecting their public appearances.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from user P-Ella Lark sharing opinion about Barack Obama’s post-presidency relationship with wife Michelle.

    Facebook comment from user P-Ella Lark sharing opinion about Barack Obama’s post-presidency relationship with wife Michelle.

    Comment from Janice Williams about marriage problems and relationships after years of marriage referencing Barack Obama and Michelle.

    Comment from Janice Williams about marriage problems and relationships after years of marriage referencing Barack Obama and Michelle.

    Alt text: Comment praising Barack Obama and Michelle for moving forward with honor and respect after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Comment praising Barack Obama and Michelle for moving forward with honor and respect after presidency.

    Social media comment discussing Barack Obama and Michelle's relationship after presidency challenges and support.

    Social media comment discussing Barack Obama and Michelle's relationship after presidency challenges and support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ALT text: Comment discussing Barack Obama admitting he's been digging himself out of a hole with wife Michelle after presidency.

    ALT text: Comment discussing Barack Obama admitting he's been digging himself out of a hole with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Comment expressing support for Barack Obama and Michelle as they work through challenges after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for Barack Obama and Michelle as they work through challenges after presidency.

    Facebook comment by Kiran Rani mentioning Barack Obama doing damage control at home, relating to post-presidency challenges.

    Facebook comment by Kiran Rani mentioning Barack Obama doing damage control at home, relating to post-presidency challenges.

    Comment from Shannon Tasker about Barack Obama and Michelle, discussing career sacrifices and mutual support after presidency.

    Comment from Shannon Tasker about Barack Obama and Michelle, discussing career sacrifices and mutual support after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tabitha Renè saying love his dedication to her with emojis on a social media post about Barack Obama and Michelle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tabitha Renè saying love his dedication to her with emojis on a social media post about Barack Obama and Michelle.

    Screenshot of a comment about Barack Obama discussing his life with Michelle after presidency challenges.

    Screenshot of a comment about Barack Obama discussing his life with Michelle after presidency challenges.

    Comment from Hermelyn Latouche praising a man’s effort to maintain his relationship with his wife after presidency challenges.

    Comment from Hermelyn Latouche praising a man’s effort to maintain his relationship with his wife after presidency challenges.

    Comment about married life discussing digging out of a hole, referencing Barack Obama and Michelle after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about married life discussing digging out of a hole, referencing Barack Obama and Michelle after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Barack Obama speaking candidly about rebuilding his relationship with wife Michelle after presidency during an interview session.

    Barack Obama speaking candidly about rebuilding his relationship with wife Michelle after presidency during an interview session.

    Comment by Renee Ross expressing support for Barack Obama admitting struggles with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Comment by Renee Ross expressing support for Barack Obama admitting struggles with wife Michelle after presidency.

    Comment by Donna Jones Shorter expressing hope for Barack Obama and Michelle working through marriage challenges after presidency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Donna Jones Shorter expressing hope for Barack Obama and Michelle working through marriage challenges after presidency.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just watching the 2 of them over the years, it seemed like Barack was more head over heels in love with Michelle than she was in love with him. It's tough when you sacrifice so much for your spouse's career not to start feeling resentful - which is terrible for a marriage. Hope she's found that spark again now that she can do what she really wants to do!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just watching the 2 of them over the years, it seemed like Barack was more head over heels in love with Michelle than she was in love with him. It's tough when you sacrifice so much for your spouse's career not to start feeling resentful - which is terrible for a marriage. Hope she's found that spark again now that she can do what she really wants to do!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT