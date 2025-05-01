Sasha Obama Shows Off Figure Beside Malia At Party After Parents Broke Silence On Divorce Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Obama sisters stepped out in style and were captured partying in Los Angeles.

Weeks after their mother Michelle Obama addressed divorce rumors, the former first daughters attended their friend Destin Conrad’s Love On Digital album release party on Tuesday night, April 29.

“Sasha bad as hell,” one netizen said after Sasha Obama oozed confidence in a rare photo with her midriff on display.

Highlights Malia, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, stepped out for a night of partying in Los Angeles.

They attended Destin Conrad’s ‘Love On Digital’ album release party on April 29.

Destin spoke about what it was like partying with the Obama sisters.

Their outing came weeks after Michelle Obama addressed divorce rumors surrounding her and Barack Obama.

Image credits: Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images

Florida-born R&B singer Destin, 24, shared an Instagram carousel of pictures from his album’s listening party.

One of the pictures included 23-year-old Sasha posing next to the artist and her sister, Malia Obama, 26.

Fans were gobsmacked to see the former first daughters, with one asking, “You just casual have a picture with THEE OBAMAS?!?”

“The obama sisters?! The biggest flex of 2025,” one said.

Image credits: destinconrad

“The Obama sisters bringing style and support to Destin Conrad’s album party! Malia and Sasha always chic,” another said.

The praises came pouring in for Sasha, with one saying, “Sasha looks completely different to how I remember her looking.”

“Sasha is tea asf,” one said, while another wrote, “Sasha so fab omg.”

“Sasha is so pretty,” said another.

They are “so normal” and “smart,” Destin Conrad said about Malia and Sasha Obama

Destin Conrad spoke about what it was like hanging out with Malia and Sasha during a podcast appearance.

“I love them. They’re great,” he said.

He described them as “chill,” “smart,” and “so normal.”

The Obama sisters’ outing came weeks after their mother addressed divorce rumors surrounding Michelle and Barack Obama.

“Sasha looks completely different to how I remember her looking,” a social media user said

Image credits: destinconrad

Earlier this month, Michelle acknowledged that she used to use her children’s lives “as an excuse for why [she] couldn’t do something” and admitted it was “wrong.”

She said she’s now finally at a point in her life where she can put her needs first and make choices for herself.

“…This year, people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” Michelle told host and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush on the Work in Progress podcast.

“This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us,” she added.

Michelle recently addressed divorce rumors surrounding her and her husband Barack Obama

Image credits: Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe

Malia and Sasha have both largely remained out of the spotlight since the conclusion of their father Barack’s time at the White House.

The older daughter graduated high school in 2016 and enrolled at Harvard University a year later. She has shown a keen interesting in the film and TV industry, landing behind-the-scenes roles on shows like Girls, Extant, and Swarm.

A short film she wrote and directed was debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.

Image credits: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Meanwhile, Sasha graduated from USC Dornsife College of Letters with a sociology degree in May 2023.

Former first lady Michelle revealed that the two sisters were living together in Los Angeles.

She recently spoke about parenting and how she used to spank her daughters when they were kids.

Michella Obama revealed this week that she used to spank her daughters when they were kids

Sasha Obama (20 years old) and Malia Obama (23 years old) in Los Angeles on 3/16/22. pic.twitter.com/BFy0T45Dbp — With Regards, BW (@WithRegardsBW) March 18, 2022

“It took a couple of spankings for me to be like, yeah, you know what?” she said during a recent episode of her Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson and guests Damon and Marlon Wayans.

She said she felt “silly” for resorting to spankings to discipline her daughters.

Raising the girls in the White House was “a lot of work,” the former first lady revealed

Image credits: Netflix

“I felt like, you know, this is a little kid and the fact that I can’t think of any better way to get my point across than to smack somebody on the butt—I felt embarrassed,” she added.

Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 when the Obama family made the White House their home.

Image credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It was “a lot of work” to raise them as first daughters, and it only got “harder” as they grew older, Michelle shared on SiriusXM’s Let’sTalk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast this week.

“They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches,” she said, “and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things.”

The mother-of-two said her daughters are still paying the “Obama tax” even though their years in the White House are long behind them

Malia and Sasha Obama recently enjoyed a family dinner in Los Angeles with their father, former President Barack Obama, who was still wearing his wedding ring but notably without his wife, Michelle. The sisters showcased their distinct fashion senses with coordinated… pic.twitter.com/sQfRDr7ILf — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 6, 2025

The former first lady also admitted that parents have to work “twice as hard” to make their kids have normal lives when they are “under the security of the Secret Service.”

Every weekend used to be a “nightmare” to ensure they didn’t “wind up on Page Six” for simply “being regular teenagers,” the Light We Carry author said.

Image credits: barackobama

Now that her daughters are older, Michelle said they still cannot escape the public’s gaze completely.

“We call that the Obama tax for them,” Michelle quipped. “You’ll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits.”

