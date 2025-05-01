Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sasha Obama Shows Off Figure Beside Malia At Party After Parents Broke Silence On Divorce Rumors
Sasha Obama and Malia smiling together at a festive party, showcasing Sasha Obamau2019s figure and their close bond.
Celebrities, News

Sasha Obama Shows Off Figure Beside Malia At Party After Parents Broke Silence On Divorce Rumors

The Obama sisters stepped out in style and were captured partying in Los Angeles.

Weeks after their mother Michelle Obama addressed divorce rumors, the former first daughters attended their friend Destin Conrad’s Love On Digital album release party on Tuesday night, April 29.

“Sasha bad as hell,” one netizen said after Sasha Obama oozed confidence in a rare photo with her midriff on display.

Highlights
  • Malia, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, stepped out for a night of partying in Los Angeles.
  • They attended Destin Conrad’s ‘Love On Digital’ album release party on April 29.
  • Destin spoke about what it was like partying with the Obama sisters.
  • Their outing came weeks after Michelle Obama addressed divorce rumors surrounding her and Barack Obama.
RELATED:

    The Obama sisters stepped out in style for a night of partying in Los Angeles

    Sasha Obama and Malia sitting with family at an outdoor event, showing off style and figure in winter attire.

    Image credits: Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images

    Florida-born R&B singer Destin, 24, shared an Instagram carousel of pictures from his album’s listening party.

    One of the pictures included 23-year-old Sasha posing next to the artist and her sister, Malia Obama, 26.

    Fans were gobsmacked to see the former first daughters, with one asking, “You just casual have a picture with THEE OBAMAS?!?”

    “The obama sisters?! The biggest flex of 2025,” one said.

    Malia, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, posed next to Destin Conrad during his Love On Digital album release party

    Young man with blonde curly hair wearing headphones, lying on the beach at sunset, focused on a laptop nearby.

    Image credits: destinconrad

    “The Obama sisters bringing style and support to Destin Conrad’s album party! Malia and Sasha always chic,” another said.

    The praises came pouring in for Sasha, with one saying, “Sasha looks completely different to how I remember her looking.”

    “Sasha is tea asf,” one said, while another wrote, “Sasha so fab omg.”

    “Sasha is so pretty,” said another.

    They are “so normal” and “smart,” Destin Conrad said about Malia and Sasha Obama 

    Destin Conrad spoke about what it was like hanging out with Malia and Sasha during a podcast appearance.

    “I love them. They’re great,” he said.

    He described them as “chill,” “smart,” and “so normal.”

    The Obama sisters’ outing came weeks after their mother addressed divorce rumors surrounding Michelle and Barack Obama.

    “Sasha looks completely different to how I remember her looking,” a social media user said 

    Three stylish young adults posing at a party, with Sasha Obama showing off figure beside Malia in casual outfits.

    Image credits: destinconrad

    Earlier this month, Michelle acknowledged that she used to use her children’s lives “as an excuse for why [she] couldn’t do something” and admitted it was “wrong.”

    She said she’s now finally at a point in her life where she can put her needs first and make choices for herself.

    “…This year, people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” Michelle told host and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush on the Work in Progress podcast.

    “This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us,” she added.

    Michelle recently addressed divorce rumors surrounding her and her husband Barack Obama 

    Sasha Obama shows off figure beside Malia at event, walking down stairs with parents in casual attire.

    Image credits: Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe

    Malia and Sasha have both largely remained out of the spotlight since the conclusion of their father Barack’s time at the White House.

    The older daughter graduated high school in 2016 and enrolled at Harvard University a year later. She has shown a keen interesting in the film and TV industry, landing behind-the-scenes roles on shows like Girls, Extant, and Swarm.

    A short film she wrote and directed was debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.

    Sasha Obama and Malia smiling together at a festive party, Sasha showing off her figure beside her sister.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/WireImage

    Meanwhile, Sasha graduated from USC Dornsife College of Letters with a sociology degree in May 2023.

    Former first lady Michelle revealed that the two sisters were living together in Los Angeles.

    She recently spoke about parenting and how she used to spank her daughters when they were kids.

    Michella Obama revealed this week that she used to spank her daughters when they were kids

    “It took a couple of spankings for me to be like, yeah, you know what?” she said during a recent episode of her Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson and guests Damon and Marlon Wayans.

    She said she felt “silly” for resorting to spankings to discipline her daughters.

    Raising the girls in the White House was “a lot of work,” the former first lady revealed

    Sasha Obama and Malia sitting on a couch, with Sasha showing off figure while discussing family topics.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I felt like, you know, this is a little kid and the fact that I can’t think of any better way to get my point across than to smack somebody on the butt—I felt embarrassed,” she added.

    Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 when the Obama family made the White House their home.

    Sasha Obama shows off figure beside Malia Obama at party after parents address divorce rumors.

    Image credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    It was “a lot of work” to raise them as first daughters, and it only got “harder” as they grew older, Michelle shared on SiriusXM’s Let’sTalk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast this week.

    “They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches,” she said, “and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things.”

    The mother-of-two said her daughters are still paying the “Obama tax” even though their years in the White House are long behind them

    The former first lady also admitted that parents have to work “twice as hard” to make their kids have normal lives when they are “under the security of the Secret Service.”

    Every weekend used to be a “nightmare” to ensure they didn’t “wind up on Page Six” for simply “being regular teenagers,” the Light We Carry author said.

    Sasha Obama and Malia standing together outdoors, showing off figure at party amid divorce rumors discussion.

    Image credits: barackobama

    Now that her daughters are older, Michelle said they still cannot escape the public’s gaze completely.

    “We call that the Obama tax for them,” Michelle quipped. “You’ll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits.”

    Netizens couldn’t believe Malia and Sasha were all grown up after their recent appearance 

    Malia and Sasha Obama posing with Destin Conrad at an album listening party, showcasing Sasha’s figure beside Malia.

    Image credits: seasonedbf

    Tweet expressing a feeling of surprise and happiness at seeing favorite cousins at a family reunion.

    Image credits: shayzd2

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sasha Obama showing off her figure beside Malia at a party amid divorce rumors.

    Image credits: grandmaisthebby

    Sasha Obama and Malia smiling and posing together at a party, showcasing Sasha Obama's figure and style.

    Image credits: pastelseafoams

    Sasha Obama and Malia posing together at a party, Sasha showing off figure amid divorce rumors discussion.

    Image credits: KillfearNYC

    Sasha Obama showing off her figure beside Malia at a party following parents' divorce rumors break silence

    Image credits: wateryonce

    Tweet stating one of the 2020s pop culture pics that will last forever by user _TheIntrovert.

    Image credits: _TheIntrovert

    Tweet by Emma praising Sasha Obama and Malia's stunning appearance at a party, highlighting their figures and style.

    Image credits: emmaconroy_

    Tweet by user Amari questioning Malia's resemblance to Beyonce and Solange, posted on April 30, 2025.

    Image credits: MargielaMari4

    Tweet from user pixiesxfairies referencing Obama’s playlist with a casual tone about revealing who added a song.

    Image credits: pixiesxfairies

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Sasha Obama showing off her figure beside Malia at a party.

    Image credits: keepAt00l

    Tweet from Sassington, M.C. reflecting on Sasha Obama’s resemblance to Michelle and family dynamics after divorce rumors.

    Image credits: MissSassbox

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sasha Obama, highlighting her figure beside Malia at a party.

    Image credits: Malc_Lloyd

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

