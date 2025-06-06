Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Michelle Obama Breaks Silence On Daughter Malia Dropping Last Name, Which Sparked Mixed Reactions
Malia Obama smiling in a plaid off-shoulder dress at a public event, linked to dropping last name reactions.
Celebrities, News

Michelle Obama Breaks Silence On Daughter Malia Dropping Last Name, Which Sparked Mixed Reactions

Michelle Obama spoke candidly about her eldest daughter Malia dropping her last name to forge her own path towards success.

During an interview on the Sibling Revelry podcast, the former first lady told hosts Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson why her daughter wanted to ditch her widely recognizable last name.

The mother-of-two admitted she had a

  • Michelle Obama spoke candidly about her eldest daughter Malia dropping her last name.
  • She admitted she initially had a skeptical reaction to her daughter's decision.
  • Malia ditched her last name for the credits of her short film 'The Heart,' which aired at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.

 

 

slightly skeptical reaction at first, but she understood why her 26-year-old daughter wanted to distance herself from the world-famous parents.

    Michelle Obama spoke candidly about her eldest daughter Malia dropping her last name

    Michelle Obama speaking at an event, addressing mixed reactions to daughter Malia dropping her last name.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    “I mean, it is very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world, and they don’t want people to assume that they don’t work hard, that they’re just naturally, just handed things,” Michelle told the Hudson siblings.

    “They’re very sensitive to that — they want to be their own people,” she added.

    Michelle Obama and daughter Malia pictured together, amid reactions to Malia dropping last name publicly.

    Image credits: CNN

    Malia and her little sister Sasha were only 10 and 7 when their father was first elected to the White House. He served two terms as the US president.

    The two daughters “didn’t want to be little princesses in the White House” and wanted to “push the envelope,” Michelle said on the recent podcast episode.

    Malia chose the name “Malia Ann” for the credits of her short film The Heart

    Malia Obama smiling at an event, with Michelle Obama breaking silence on daughter Malia dropping last name news.

    Image credits: Foc Kan/WireImage

    The former first daughter is currently paving her path as a filmmaker and had dropped her last name for the credits of her short film The Heart, which aired at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.

    She simply went with her first name Malia and middle name Ann.

    Ann is the name of the former US president’s late mother, Ann Dunham, who passed away in 1995.

    @vanityfairfrance Malia Ann, la fille de Barack Obama, est la lauréate du prix Nouvelle génération du @Festival de Deauville . Elle nous parle de son court-métrage « The Heart », sa première réalisation. #maliaobama#maliaann#deauville2024#barackobama♬ son original – Vanity Fair France

    Michelle Obama speaking on her daughter Malia dropping last name, addressing public and mixed reactions.

    Michelle said she wasn’t sure about Malia dropping her last name but still “respected” her daughter’s choice.

    “We were like, ‘they’re still going to know it’s you, Malia,’” she said. “But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way.”

    “We respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way,” the mother-of-two said

    Image credits: Sundance Institute

    Michelle Obama addressing her daughter Malia dropping last name amid mixed public reactions.

    The Becoming author believed that Kate and her brother Oliver might relate to Malia and Sasha’s circumstances since they were born to Oscar-winner Goldie Hawn and actor Bill Hudson.

    They are also stepkids to actor Kurt Russell.

    Michelle Obama speaking into a microphone during an interview, addressing daughter Malia dropping last name reactions.

    Image credits: Michelle Obama

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Michelle Obama’s daughter Malia dropping her last name and related reactions.

    “They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away. … They’re still doing that,” the former first lady explained.

    “You guys know this as the children of parents who are known,” she added. “You know, you’re trying to distinguish yourself.”

    Michelle spoke about her daughters to Oliver and Kate Hudson on the Sibling Revelry podcast

    The lawyer and philanthropist believes her daughters now understand her and her husband’s parenting decisions since they are older now.

    “As they’re older, I think they are embracing our parenting principles … They have a clearer understanding of why we did a lot of what we did,” she said.

    Michelle Obama shares a warm moment with daughters, amid discussions on Malia dropping last name sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon

    Comment discussing Michelle Obama breaking silence on daughter Malia dropping last name sparking mixed reactions.

    “They understand us as full human beings now, in the same way that I think I discovered that about my parents when I went away to college,” she continued.

    Michelle’s comments came months after her husband Barack spoke about his own thoughts on Malia’s decision to drop her last name.

    Barack Obama also shared his thoughts a few months back on Malia ditching her last name

    Barack Obama sitting in a chair, dressed in a black blazer and gray shirt, during a formal interview setting.

    Image credits: The Pivot Podcast

    Comment about Michelle Obama breaking silence on daughter Malia dropping last name, sparking mixed reactions.

    “I was all like, ‘You do know they’ll know who you are,’” Barack said on The Pivot Podcast in October 2024.

    “And she’s all like, ‘You know what? I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.’ So I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that,” the former president said.

    Image credits: The Pivot Podcast

    He admitted that his daughters are “very stubborn” about it that they might not accept any help from them.

    “The challenge for [Michelle and me] is letting us give them any help at all,” he added. “I mean they’re very sensitive about this stuff. They’re very stubborn about it.”

    Malia’s short film The Heart aired at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024

    Man in brown suit and tie looking serious outdoors, unrelated to Michelle Obama or Malia dropping last name topic.

    Image credits: Sundance Institute

    Malia spoke about her debut short film The Heart last year and called it a story “about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret.”

    “But I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things,” she said in a Meet the Artist video from the Sundance Film Festival.

    Image credits: TIFF Trailers

    Michelle previously spoke about how she tried to ensure her daughters did their chores even while growing up in the White House.

    “I also had to beg the housekeepers, ‘These girls need to learn how to clean their own rooms and make their beds and do their laundry. You cannot do this every day because they will not live here forever, and I am not raising kids who don’t know how to make a bed,’”’ the mother told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager in 2018.

    Michelle previously said she begged the housekeepers at the White House to let her daughters do their own chores

    Michelle Obama with family in a formal setting addressing reactions to daughter Malia dropping last name.

    Image credits: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    She also said at the time that she wanted to give her daughters a life that was as normal as possible, with the space to “fail and stumble privately, like any other kids.”

    “When they’re not allowed to do that, it’s unfair and you feel guilty about it, you know, because they didn’t choose this life,” she added.

    “It is a shame because Obama is a great name,” one commented online about Malia’s decision

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Michelle Obama breaking silence on daughter Malia dropping last name controversy.

    Comment praising Michelle Obama's daughter Malia for dropping last name, highlighting independence and personal choice.

    Michelle Obama speaking in an outdoor event, addressing topics including daughter Malia dropping last name and reactions.

    Comment praising Malia for dropping last name and making her own success, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Comment reading Happy for her She is an independent girl in a social media post about Michelle Obama breaking silence on daughter Malia dropping last name

    Comment praising Malia with well wishes and mentioning family pride amid reactions to dropping last name.

    Comment text on a white background discussing Michelle Obama and the impact of dropping the last name.

    Michelle Obama addressing her daughter Malia dropping last name, responding to the mixed reactions it sparked.

    Comment mentioning Michelle Obama’s daughter Malia dropping her last name and reactions to it on social media.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Malia Obama dropping her last name and public reactions to the decision.

    Text comment by Malcom Thornton discussing Sundance and familial recognition in an online forum.

    Michelle Obama speaking publicly about daughter Malia dropping last name amid mixed public reactions

    Michelle Obama speaking at a podium with an American flag backdrop, addressing topics related to daughter Malia and last name.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Michelle Obama’s daughter Malia dropping her last name and reactions.

