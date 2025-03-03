ADVERTISEMENT

On a night of big wins, Andrew Garfield won the hearts of viewers as he brought Goldie Hawn to tears.

Garfield and the 79-year-old star took the stage to present the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.

During the tearjerker moment, the Spiderman star spoke about his mother, whom he lost to cancer in 2019.

RELATED:

Andrew Garfield moved Goldie Hawn to tears as they presented the Best Animated Feature award during the 2025 Oscars



Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

“Goldie, can I tell you something really quickly?” he asked.

“There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and the most comfort – and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart.”

“That person is Goldie Hawn,” he said, prompting resounding “awws” from the audience.

Share icon

Image credits: Access Hollywood

The Death Becomes Her actress grew emotional as Garfield went on to talk about how Hawn has given the world “movies full of joy” and “lifted” people’s spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again,” he added.

The Spiderman star expressed gratitude to Hawn for giving his mother “the most joy” and “comfort” while she was alive

Share icon

Image credits: ABC

Hawn thanked the 41-year-old actor for his touching words. She also said she feels “lucky” to have left her mark in the industry.

“I was so lucky [to] make movies… and making people laugh. And maybe some didn’t, but that’s okay,” said Hawn, who won her own Oscar in 1970 for Cactus Flower. She was nominated in 1981 for Private Benjamin as well.

The star then went back to her pre-written dialogue and asked Garfield if he could read the screen for her because she was “blind” due to cataracts.

“I was so lucky [to] make movies,” said Hawn, who bagged an Oscar in 1970 for her role in Cactus Flower

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ABC

The viral moment between the two actors sparked mixed reviews online.

“Andrew Garfield’s heartfelt tribute to Goldie Hawn is everything. What a beautiful moment!” one social media user said.

Another wrote, “Congratulations on the Best Presenters [at the] Oscar!”

Share icon

Image credits: ABC

However, another said “It was cringeworthy tbh.”

“And the award for most awkward moment goes to…?” another commented on the video.

“I think he went too far unless that was part of the speech,” said another.

“What a beautiful moment!” said one fan, but critics called it “cringeworthy”

Andrew Garfield to Goldie Hawn: “There’s a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn.”#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4pic.twitter.com/ZECLT3Imk4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Garfield has spoken about his grief over losing his mother on numerous occasions in the past.

“In my processing of my grief, one of the most healing and reassuring, soothing moments I’ve had, is realizing that this has been the way it’s been since time immemorial,” he told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on how sons and daughters have been losing their mothers since the beginning of time, he said it’s “wonderful” knowing “how ordinary the experience is in terms of how universal it is, while it is still so very, very truly, uniquely extraordinary to the individual.”

Garfield, who lost his mother to cancer in 2019, has spoken about his grief on numerous occasions

Share icon

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 2025 Oscars were full of moments that had people both laughing and cringing.

Host Conan O’Brien roasted Karla Sofía Gascón as she sat in the star-studded audience, while Miley Cyrus sparked plenty of commentary for her bleached eyebrows.

Fans were left outraged after Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away in her luxury Manhattan apartment last week, was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment. Morgan Freeman gave a special shout-out to Gene Hackman during the segment, which honored the memory of late actors and entertainment figures.

The glamorous night also saw plenty of love as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted making out.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of stars dazzled on the red carpet, while others made it to the list of the worst-dressed stars at the 97th Academy Awards.

The complete list of 2025 Oscars winners can be found here.

Viewers had mixed reactions to Garfield‘s viral moment with Hawn

Share icon

Image credits: havenatmidnight

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ShanLFTV

Share icon

Image credits: camilaofficiaal

Share icon

Image credits: DividedHerd

Share icon

Image credits: naydenlover

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: camiosorioo_

Share icon

Image credits: SDSLLC_USA

Share icon

Image credits: 1bubbles4

Share icon

Image credits: KarenIreneRenne

Share icon

Image credits: LeitShelly

Share icon

Image credits: mrkylehenry

Share icon

Image credits: BlueClaiborne

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DayKimbers123