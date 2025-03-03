ADVERTISEMENT

On a night of big wins, Andrew Garfield won the hearts of viewers as he brought Goldie Hawn to tears.

Garfield and the 79-year-old star took the stage to present the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.

During the tearjerker moment, the Spiderman star spoke about his mother, whom he lost to cancer in 2019.

RELATED:

    Andrew Garfield moved Goldie Hawn to tears as they presented the Best Animated Feature award during the 2025 Oscars

    Man in a brown suit at the Oscars, smiling, with short hair and a brown shirt; Oscars event backdrop visible.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

    “Goldie, can I tell you something really quickly?” he asked.

    “There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and the most comfort – and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart.”

    “That person is Goldie Hawn,” he said, prompting resounding “awws” from the audience.

    Goldie Hawn in a gold dress at the Oscars, smiling while posing for photos.

    Image credits: Access Hollywood

    The Death Becomes Her actress grew emotional as Garfield went on to talk about how Hawn has given the world “movies full of joy” and “lifted” people’s spirits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You’ve made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again,” he added.

    The Spiderman star expressed gratitude to Hawn for giving his mother “the most joy” and “comfort” while she was alive

    Actor in a brown suit holding hands with a woman in a gold dress on stage, engaging in a heartfelt moment.

    Image credits: ABC

    Hawn thanked the 41-year-old actor for his touching words. She also said she feels “lucky” to have left her mark in the industry.

    “I was so lucky [to] make movies… and making people laugh. And maybe some didn’t, but that’s okay,” said Hawn, who won her own Oscar in 1970 for Cactus Flower. She was nominated in 1981 for Private Benjamin as well.

    The star then went back to her pre-written dialogue and asked Garfield if he could read the screen for her because she was “blind” due to cataracts.

    “I was so lucky [to] make movies,” said Hawn, who bagged an Oscar in 1970 for her role in Cactus Flower

    Man in glasses with Goldie Hawn, sharing an emotional moment on stage at an event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ABC

    The viral moment between the two actors sparked mixed reviews online.

    “Andrew Garfield’s heartfelt tribute to Goldie Hawn is everything. What a beautiful moment!” one social media user said.

    Another wrote, “Congratulations on the Best Presenters [at the] Oscar!”

    Andrew Garfield with Goldie Hawn at Oscars, sharing a heartfelt moment on stage.

    Image credits: ABC

    However, another said “It was cringeworthy tbh.”

    “And the award for most awkward moment goes to…?” another commented on the video.

    “I think he went too far unless that was part of the speech,” said another.

    “What a beautiful moment!” said one fan, but critics called it “cringeworthy”

    Garfield has spoken about his grief over losing his mother on numerous occasions in the past.

    “In my processing of my grief, one of the most healing and reassuring, soothing moments I’ve had, is realizing that this has been the way it’s been since time immemorial,” he told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview last year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reflecting on how sons and daughters have been losing their mothers since the beginning of time, he said it’s “wonderful” knowing “how ordinary the experience is in terms of how universal it is, while it is still so very, very truly, uniquely extraordinary to the individual.”

    Garfield, who lost his mother to cancer in 2019, has spoken about his grief on numerous occasions

    Andrew Garfield with a woman, in a formal setting, both smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    The 2025 Oscars were full of moments that had people both laughing and cringing.

    Host Conan O’Brien roasted Karla Sofía Gascón as she sat in the star-studded audience, while Miley Cyrus sparked plenty of commentary for her bleached eyebrows.

    Fans were left outraged after Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away in her luxury Manhattan apartment last week, was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment. Morgan Freeman gave a special shout-out to Gene Hackman during the segment, which honored the memory of late actors and entertainment figures.

    The glamorous night also saw plenty of love as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted making out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A number of stars dazzled on the red carpet, while others made it to the list of the worst-dressed stars at the 97th Academy Awards.

    The complete list of 2025 Oscars winners can be found here.

    Viewers had mixed reactions to Garfield‘s viral moment with Hawn

    Tweet mentioning Andrew Garfield discussing his mother, expressing emotional impact.

    Image credits: havenatmidnight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Andrew Garfield at Oscars 2025, highlighting his genuine emotions.

    Image credits: ShanLFTV

    Andrew Garfield thanks Goldie Hawn, heartfelt tribute brings tears, captured in a tweet screenshot.

    Image credits: camilaofficiaal

    Tweet congratulating Oscar presenters, related to Andrew Garfield's emotional moment with Goldie Hawn.

    Image credits: DividedHerd

    Tweet admiring Andrew Garfield's heartfelt gesture at the Oscars.

    Image credits: naydenlover

    Tweet screenshot reading "The real man" by user Cami, discussing Oscars moment with Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: camiosorioo_

    Tweet by SheepDog Society LLC stating Goldie Hawn is a national treasure, timestamped March 3, 2025.

    Image credits: SDSLLC_USA

    Tweet praising Goldie Hawn's sweetness as an all-natural woman.

    Image credits: 1bubbles4

    Tweet by Karen Renne expressing emotion, referencing a comforting gesture to her mom.

    Image credits: KarenIreneRenne

    Tweet questioning Andrew Garfield's statement at Oscars.

    Image credits: LeitShelly

    Social media post discussing Andrew Garfield thanking Goldie Hawn at Oscars.

    Image credits: mrkylehenry

    Tweet by Claiborne Blue, expressing a critical opinion, timestamped March 3, 2025, with engagement icons.

    Image credits: BlueClaiborne

    Tweet by Kimberly Day discussing Andrew Garfield's Oscars speech about Goldie Hawn and his late mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DayKimbers123

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!