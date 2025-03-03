Conan O'Brien Roasts Karla Sofía Gascón For Controversial Tweets At Oscars 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Oscars host Conan O’Brien put the spotlight on Karla Sofía Gascón’s scandal during his opening monologue at the 97th Academy Awards.

Nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Emilia Pérez, Gascón skipped the red carpet before the ceremony began at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

However, she couldn’t escape the attention when O’Brien took the stage and mocked her as she sat in the star-studded audience.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I love Anora,” the host said about the Oscar-nominated film.

“Little fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist,” O’Brien continued. “‘You tweeted what?!’”

He went on to throw the spotlight on the Spanish star after saying he was “having fun.”

Some netizens were not happy seeing the Spanish star sitting in the star-studded audience

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight,” he said. “And, Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Gascón remained unperturbed as the camera cut to her as she sat amongst the audience.

Not everyone was happy with Gascón’s presence at the awards show.

Image credits: notgwendalupe

“The audacity of attending,” said one critic, while another wrote, “not the claps ???? SECURITY GET HER OUT.”

After Gascón was captured greeting co-star Selena Gomez, one social media user said: “Selena should stop talking with her. Karla is disgusting after everything she did!”

On the other hand, one fan showed support and said, “I’m happy she got applause and support.”

“Security get her out,” a social media user said about Gascón’s appearance at the 97th Academy Awards

Image credits: notgwendalupe

Gascón made history with her nomination, being the first transgender woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Shortly after her nomination was announced, her previous tweets on subjects such as Islam, racism, and specifically George Floyd resurfaced. Some of the since-deleted posts went as far back as 2016.

“Is it just my impression or are there more muslims in Spain?” she asked in a 2020 tweet.

She claimed in the post that she was seeing “more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels” while picking up her daughter from school.

“Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic,” she added.

She also mentioned George Floyd in another tweet, calling him a “dr*g addict swindler” that “very few people even cared about.”

Gascón was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Emilia Pérez

Image credits: imdb

Internet sleuths also demanded she be stripped of her Oscar nomination.

She apologized for her past remarks, but she was largely distanced from the rest of the Emilia Pérez awards buzz that followed.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” she said in a statement in January.

Image credits: imdb

Emilia Pérez went into the 97th Academy Awards as the most-nominated film. Its 13 nominations included Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Zoe Saldaña won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the move.

As she accepted the award from the category’s reigning winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Saldaña was in tears and waved at her mother in the crowd.

“Mommy! Mommy” the emotional star said. “My mom is here. My whole family is here.”

“Can’t believe she would come out and be welcomed there…” a social media user said

