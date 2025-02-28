ADVERTISEMENT

It’s almost that time of year. Many awards have already been given out - Grammys, Golden Globes, but Hollywood’s biggest night is just around the corner! The 2025 Academy Awards will be honoring the best in the movie field - from actors & actresses to directors and hard-working professionals behind the scenes. But before the stars take the stage, we want to hear from you. You might have your favorites, or you might have not seen some of them yet, but today’s about predictions. Will the frontrunners dominate, or will we see shocking upsets? Who will take home Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and other Oscars? This is your chance to predict the winners and see if your picks match the final results on Oscar night. Vote now and shout (or comment) “Called it!” on March 2nd.

#1

Actor In A Leading Role

Actors in scenes from potential Oscar-winning films of 2025, showcasing diverse roles and dramatic performances.

Searchlight Pictures , Film Nation Entertainment , A24

RELATED:
    #2

    Actress In A Leading Role

    Oscar winners prediction 2025: Five diverse actors from various movie scenes, showing emotional expressions.

    Why Not Productions , Universal Pictures

    #3

    Actor In A Supporting Role

    Actors in various roles, potentially nominated for Oscars 2025, showcasing diverse character portrayals.

    Scythia Films , Topic Studios , Film Nation Entertainment

    #4

    Actress In A Supporting Role

    Actors in various dramatic scenes, potential Oscar winners for 2025, portraying diverse emotions and settings.

    Film Nation Entertainment , Universal Pictures , Why Not Productions

    #5

    Directing

    Five individuals at film industry events, potential 2025 Oscar winners.

    Riccardo Passarella , Dick Thomas Johnson , filmstories.co

    #6

    International Feature Film

    Collage of potential Oscar winners 2025, featuring posters of diverse films in drama and animation genres.

    Sony Pictures , Why Not Productions , Nordisk Film Denmark

    #7

    Music (Original Song)

    Musicians performing, vibrant floral design, emphasize Oscar winners prediction theme.

    YouTube , YouTube , YouTube

    #8

    Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

    Movie posters collage for predicting Oscar winners 2025, featuring dramatic and diverse film themes and characters.

    Searchlight Pictures , Orion Pictures , Black Bear Pictures

    Writing (Original Screenplay)

    Collage of five movie posters related to predicting Oscar winners of 2025.

    A24 , Topic Studios , Working Title Films

    #10

    Best Picture

    Oscar predictions 2025: Collage of potential award-winning movie posters including drama, romance, and sci-fi themes.

    Warner Bros. , Working Title Films , Universal Pictures

