Barack Obama Surprises Plane Full Of War Veterans, And Their Emotional Reactions Go Viral
Former U.S. President Barack Obama surprised a plane full of World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
On Monday, November 10, a nonprofit organization, The Honor Flight Network, took several retired veterans on a complimentary tour of Washington, D.C.
“I appreciate that Obama did that. Most of the retirees… REALLY appreciated that he stopped by to appreciate them for their service,” wrote one user.
- Barack Obama surprised war veterans aboard an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., ahead of Veterans Day.
- The former President personally greeted and shook hands with every veteran, earning emotional reactions and widespread praise online.
- The Honor Flight Network has offered free memorial tours for veterans for nearly 20 years.
In an Instagram video, Barack Obama revealed how his surprise unfolded and how it was received by the veterans
Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr
The clip, shared on his official Instagram account on Veteran’s Day, November 11, showed that the surprise had actually taken place a day earlier.
The 64-year-old former President boarded the aircraft and spoke through the intercom, greeting passengers with a simple, “Hello, everybody.”
Upon hearing his familiar voice, the veterans reacted with audible gasps, many visibly surprised and delighted.
Image credits: Barack Obama
Some even stood up from their seats to catch a clear glimpse of Barack Obama.
Barack continued speaking, “As we approached Veteran’s Day, I wanted to stop by and just say thank you for your extraordinary service to you, your family, the sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country is something that will always be honored.”
The aircraft was carrying veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War on a local tour of Washington, D.C.
Image credits: Barack Obama
“And, we are very grateful, and we also happen to welcome you with a 70-degree day in D.C., which doesn’t always happen around here.”
The veterans, including Navy officers, Air Force officers, and others, were given a tour of Washington, D.C. monuments honoring the contributions of the U.S. military.
As the veterans exited the aircraft, they each shook hands with Obama, while Captain Mary Quigley, a retired U.S. Naval officer who led the tour, exclaimed that it was “the first time I’ve seen a president, former or current, greet an honor flight, and that is absolutely amazing.”
Image credits: Barack Obama
“Commander in chief, a leader who’s going to show up and tell you that your service was worth something. I think that’s the important part, so I think it was a great thing.”
Obama further expressed his respect in the caption of his post, writing, “Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in DC.”
The 44th President of the United States felt “honored” to greet the U.S. military veterans
Image credits: Barack Obama
Another U.S. Army veteran, Joe Parr, grew emotional in the video as he shared his thoughts on being welcomed by Barack and the hundreds of others who had gathered at the airport in their honor.
He said, “I had tears in my eyes, I just couldn’t believe that there was that many people around that remembered us and was there to greet us, and it was just unbelievable.”
Another veteran, Greg Adkins, reflected on his experience serving in the wars, saying, “This all means a lot, because back then, you got off the plane there, and you had no welcome, and people were almost booing you.”
Image credits: Barack Obama
Greg’s sentiments were echoed by U.S. Navy veteran Nels Swenson, who shared how much times have changed regarding how war veterans are treated today.
“I’m real happy that now, with the current troops that come back from deployments, they get welcome back really nice because that’s what should happen.”
The tour guide, Captain Mary Quigley, concluded the clip by highlighting the efforts made by various nonprofit organizations and states across the U.S. to honor veterans on their special day.
The Honor Flight Network has been organizing free trips for veterans to visit war memorials for the past 20 years
Image credits: Barack Obama
“This has been going on over 20 years, and it started out very small, and now a lot of states have their own hubs, and they raise their own money, and they set up the whole flights, they set up where they’re going to go, the buses, the flights.”
Netizens were equally impressed with Obama’s heartfelt gesture and his effort to surprise the war veterans.
One user wrote, “A former president; doing the things a sitting US president should be doing.”
Image credits: Barack Obama
Another remarked, “Gosh my eyes are leaking. President Obama is a class act and fine example of an American leader.”
“This was a great moment for these vets. Obama will always be loved and admired for his kindness.”
The Honor Flight Network began its program offering free tours to Washington, D.C. for veterans in 2005.
Barack personally shook hands and greeted each of the war veterans onboard the flight
View this post on Instagram
Initially, it was created to bring veterans to see their memorials at no cost, with priority given to World War II and terminally ill veterans at the time.
Since then, the initiative has expanded to include veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars as well.
Upon arrival at any of Washington’s three major airports, the veterans are escorted by volunteer guardians who assist them throughout the flight and city tour.
According to the organization’s statistics, more than 244,000 veterans have been flown to the Washington, D.C. memorials over the past 20 years.
39
3