“The Next Brad Pitt”: Man’s “Hot” Mugshot Turns Him Into Viral Sensation After Rear-Ending Police Officer

The arrest of a Kentucky man has unexpectedly sent the internet into a frenzy, all thanks to his now-viral mugshot.

On Saturday, November 2, Max Whelan was taken into custody after allegedly rear-ending a patrol cruiser.

His booking photo was soon uploaded to a local arrest database, where it quickly made the rounds on social media through screenshots and reposts.

“I am appreciative of a fine looking person/man!! And Gawd Damn… He’s fine AF!!! I’m not gonna wanna post his bail but could be very understanding of someone who’d jump to do so,” gushed one user online.

Max Whelan’s arrest mugshot has turned him into an online sensation, with the internet collectively “drooling” over his looks

Man in handcuffs sitting at a table with head down, mugshot style capturing viral hotspot from rear-ending police incident.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to reports, Max was driving down Bardstown Road at around 3 a.m. when he allegedly struck the rear of an LMPD officer’s vehicle.

The officer had been stopped at a red light near MidCity Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.

When questioned at the scene, Whelan reportedly admitted to drinking earlier that night at a local bar called The Hub Louisville.

He told officers he had consumed “eight drinks about half an hour before driving.”

Max’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at the time of his arrest was double the legal limit

Man's mugshot goes viral as the next Brad Pitt after rear-ending police officer during traffic stop.

Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

When asked whether he had been drinking beer or mixed drinks, he simply replied, “yes.”

According to police documents, his BAC was 0.141 when tested, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

In Kentucky, the maximum allowable BAC is 0.08.

He was arrested on the spot and charged with criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and concealing the identity of his vehicle, including tags worth $10,000.

The accused is facing three different charges, including criminal mischief and driving under the influence

Young man styled like the next Brad Pitt, wearing a red jacket, holding two shirts in a vintage clothing store.

Image credits: Max Whelan

While the officer’s car sustained minor damage and the officer was unharmed, Max’s case is still ongoing through the regional court system.

So far, no sentencing or adjudication has been publicly reported.

His arrest has gone viral for his “good looks,” with social media buzzing as both men and women gushed over him.

Some users reacted with humor and witty comparisons.

View from inside a car at night with blurred traffic lights, illustrating a viral rear-ending incident involving a police officer.

Image credits: Aedrian Salazar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One admirer wrote, “he’s the next Brad Pitt from the 90s,” while another hailed him as “Charlie Swan from Twilight.”

A third quipped, “I’m coming out of retirement from my ‘I can fix him’ days just for this one.”

One netizen even referenced Brittany Spears’ iconic Criminal song lyrics, “But mama I’m in love with a criminal. And this type of love isn’t rational..”

“The only crime this guy committed was having that flawless jawline,” expressed one supporter

Man with mustache and tousled hair posing for a mugshot against a height chart in a white tank top.

Image credits: WLKY

Illustration of a confident man’s face with strong features as viral sensation “The Next Brad Pitt” mugshot.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a man’s hot mugshot turning him into a viral sensation.

Amid the wave of fans, a few critics called out “desperate” social media users who were obsessing over him.

One wrote, “He’s hot, but like… is in jail! God, are people really that desperate?”

Another added, “Drunk driving isn’t cool. Sober up first, man!!”

A third questioned, “Why do people keep trolling these local arrest databases just to find people they think are fine? Y’all are so toxic.”

Max has launched a fundraiser seeking donations for his “legal battle”

Young man with glasses wearing a suit and tie, posing confidently, linked to viral sensation called the next Brad Pitt.

Image credits: Max Whelan

Mugshot of man with intense smoldering look going viral as the next Brad Pitt after rear-ending police officer.

Comment saying On my way! I got bail money with smiling and pleading face emojis after viral hot mugshot of man dubbed the next Brad Pitt.

Following his arrest, Max has also started a GoFundMe to cover his legal expenses.

The campaign, titled Support Max Whelan’s Legal Battle, has a goal of $1.6K, of which $750 has been raised so far.

In the caption, Max wrote, “My name is Max Whelan and ive been in an unfortunate situation that has turned into overwhelming support.”

Shirtless muscular young man wearing sunglasses outdoors, resembling viral sensation dubbed the next Brad Pitt.

Image credits: Max Whelan

Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a man's viral mugshot known as the next Brad Pitt after a police incident.

Man’s hot mugshot goes viral, drawing comparisons to Brad Pitt after rear-ending a police officer.

“I cant thank everyone enough for their kind words and if you find it in your heart to help me fight this case… i would absolutely fill my heart!!”

Some of the top donations included $250 from two anonymous donors.

“Let me get this straight, now we can get in trouble and ask people to bail us out, that’s lit. let me start a go fund me after I make bad decisions,” mocked one netizen.

Young man wearing sunglasses and a white polo shirt posing outdoors by the water inspired by the next Brad Pitt viral sensation.

Image credits: Max Whelan

“Honestly… it’s hard to focus on the charges when he’s looking this good,” wrote one admirer of Whelan

Comment reading he’s hot but like is in jail, expressing disbelief about people being desperate after viral mugshot.

Comment box on social media showing text praising a man whose mugshot became a viral sensation as the next Brad Pitt.

Man’s hot mugshot goes viral, sparking comparisons to The Next Brad Pitt after rear-ending a police officer.

Mugshot of a man who became a viral sensation and is being called the Next Brad Pitt after rear-ending a police officer.

Comment by Heather Stevens criticizing DUI bills, displayed in a blue speech bubble with her profile picture.

Comment by Phoebe Jo expressing a playful and detailed request to reenact a rear-end incident involving a police car.

Man’s hot mugshot going viral after rear-ending police officer, earning nickname The Next Brad Pitt online.

Comment on social media post asking if posting bail would grant custody of the man involved in the viral mugshot incident.

Man’s hot mugshot with tousled hair and stubble sparks viral sensation after rear-ending police officer incident.

Comment on social media post about a man’s hot mugshot, noting focus on his jawline over the criminal mischief charge.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading he’s not even 6 ft, reacting to viral mugshot of the next Brad Pitt.

Man’s mugshot showing him smiling in handcuffs after rear-ending police officer, becoming viral sensation like Brad Pitt.

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about a man’s mugshot, referencing a 70’s VHS style look and viral sensation.

Man's hot mugshot goes viral, drawing comparisons to the next Brad Pitt after police officer rear-ending incident.

Man's hot mugshot goes viral after rear-ending police officer, sparking comparisons to Brad Pitt.

Comment from Jennifer Outlaw saying Max don’t wanna be saved with laughing emojis on a light blue background.

Text comment by Stephen Falk saying bro look like the hero and the villain at the same time, highlighting viral man’s hot mugshot.

Comment from Lotus Sunshine joking about a man's Pisces zodiac sign after a viral hot mugshot incident.

Comment saying Max is about to get a modeling contract, reacting to viral mugshot of a man dubbed the next Brad Pitt.

Comment on social media about a man’s mugshot, discussing his look and comparing him humorously to a character.