Rob Reiner’s Close Friend Eric Idle Reveals What Hollywood Icon Said To Him Night Before His Disturbing Passing
Rob Reiner and close friend Eric Idle photographed together, sharing a moment related to Hollywood iconu2019s passing.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Rob Reiner’s Close Friend Eric Idle Reveals What Hollywood Icon Said To Him Night Before His Disturbing Passing

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
As authorities initiate an investigation into the apparent homicide of veteran Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, one personal anecdote emerged from one of his closest friends

Eric Idle, Reiner’s close friend for nearly 50 years, revealed that he spoke with the director for more than an hour the night before the couple was found slain in their Los Angeles home. Idle shared details of their conversation, which was filled with memories and plans for the future.

Highlights
  • Monty Python star Eric Idle shared details of a private, hour-long conversation with director Rob Reiner the night before he was slain.
  • Authorities are investigating the passing of Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner as a homicide.
  • Tributes are pouring in from Hollywood figures who described Reiner as brilliant and influential.
    The Reiners were found slain in their Brentwood home as police launched a homicide investigation

    Eric Idle at Palm Springs International Film Festival event, sharing insights on Hollywood icon's final night remarks.

    Eric Idle at Palm Springs International Film Festival event, sharing insights on Hollywood icon’s final night remarks.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found deceased in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14. 

    Michele is known as an actress and photographer, while Rob’s career spanned decades as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable directors, with iconic films such as This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally under his belt.

    Eric Idle smiling in a black suit at a Hollywood event, discussing Rob Reiner's close friend and iconic passing.

    Eric Idle smiling in a black suit at a Hollywood event, discussing Rob Reiner's close friend and iconic passing.

    According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to the Reiner residence at about 3:38 p.m. PST.

    Initial reports only mentioned the passing of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, but a family spokesperson later confirmed that the veteran director and his wife had lost their lives. 

    Rob Reiner directing on set, discussing scenes with crew in an outdoor film production environment.

    Rob Reiner directing on set, discussing scenes with crew in an outdoor film production environment.

    Image credits: Andy Schwartz/Getty Images

    “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family spokesperson said.

    As the investigation unfolded, LAPD Captain Mike Bland said authorities were examining an “apparent homicide,” according to Unilad.

    Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Alan Hamilton also confirmed that the department’s robbery-homicide division had taken over the case.

    Screenshot of Eric Idle’s post sharing memories of Rob Reiner and reflecting on their last conversation before his passing.

    Screenshot of Eric Idle’s post sharing memories of Rob Reiner and reflecting on their last conversation before his passing.

    Image credits: EricIdle

    Reports have indicated that the Reiners’ bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy. 

    Multiple sources later told PEOPLE that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, had come up as a person of interest in the investigation. This was confirmed on Monday as Nick was arrested and charged with the m**der of his parents. 

    His bail is set at $4 million, and he is currently being held at Parker Center Jail in Los Angeles.

    Eric Idle shared details of an hour-long call he had with Reiner the night before he lost his life

    Eric Idle at a Hollywood event, sharing insights about a Hollywood icon before his disturbing passing.

    Eric Idle at a Hollywood event, sharing insights about a Hollywood icon before his disturbing passing.

    Image credits: Alan Chapman/Getty Images

    As social media reeled from the shock of the Reiners’ passing, Monty Python star Eric Idle, one of the director’s closest friends, took to social media to express his grief and share a deeply personal anecdote. 

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing condolences to Eric Idle about the Hollywood icon’s disturbing passing.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing condolences to Eric Idle about the Hollywood icon’s disturbing passing.

    Image credits: NikiMarinis

    Rob Reiner smiling with a woman, showcasing Hollywood icon friendship moments before passing revealed by Eric Idle.

    Rob Reiner smiling with a woman, showcasing Hollywood icon friendship moments before passing revealed by Eric Idle.

    Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

    Idle revealed that he and Reiner had spoken for more than an hour the night before the director’s untimely passing.

    In a post on X, Idle wrote: “Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975.”

    Rob Reiner with Eric Idle and Hollywood icon in various film and behind-the-scenes moments captured in photos.

    Rob Reiner with Eric Idle and Hollywood icon in various film and behind-the-scenes moments captured in photos.

    Image credits: Variety

    “He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.”

    Idle’s post resonated with netizens. As of writing, his X post has been viewed over 593,000 times, and it has garnered over 20,000 likes.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Eric Idle revealing Hollywood icon’s last words before passing.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Eric Idle revealing Hollywood icon’s last words before passing.

    Image credits: JanetJoiner1954

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Eric Idle's reaction to Hollywood icon's disturbing passing shared by Rob Reiner's close friend.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Eric Idle's reaction to Hollywood icon's disturbing passing shared by Rob Reiner's close friend.

    Image credits: AlanRos44521375

    According to Deadline, Idle and Reiner had been friends for roughly 50 years. Reiner had reportedly been friendly with all members of the Monty Python troupe over the years.

    Tributes poured in as Hollywood and the internet remembered Reiner’s legacy

    Rob Reiner with a woman at an outdoor event, showcasing Hollywood icon discussions and close friendship moments.

    Rob Reiner with a woman at an outdoor event, showcasing Hollywood icon discussions and close friendship moments.

    Image credits: Ralph Dominguez/Getty Images

    Following the confirmation of the Reiners’ passing, tributes flooded social media from across the entertainment industry and beyond. 

    California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement expressing his “heartbreak” over the loss, describing Reiner as a “big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love.”

    Actors and comedians echoed similar sentiments. John Cusack called Reiner a “great man,” while Ben Stiller described his passing as a “huge loss.”

    Rob Reiner with two women at a film event, highlighting Eric Idle's reveal about Hollywood icon's last words.

    Rob Reiner with two women at a film event, highlighting Eric Idle’s reveal about Hollywood icon’s last words.

    Image credits: rockingtomm

    Stiller added that, “Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made, and the list goes on. He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny.”

    Reiner’s influence stretched far beyond his own films. Before they lost their lives, Rob and Michele were reportedly executive producing a reboot of Fawlty Towers alongside Monty Python alum John Cleese.

    Reiner’s daughter, Tracy Reiner, later spoke out about the loss of her father, saying the news had left her in “shock.”

    Netizens shared their comments about the Reiners’ passing on social media

    Comment by Sue Boxell discussing wealthy celebrity children turning to drink and d***s in a social media post.

    Comment by Sue Boxell discussing wealthy celebrity children turning to drink and d***s in a social media post.

    Comment by Pat Balluff Fitch discussing children of wealthy people as targets for d**g dealers in a social media post.

    Comment by Pat Balluff Fitch discussing children of wealthy people as targets for d**g dealers in a social media post.

    User comment expressing grief over Hollywood icon’s passing and remembering the great actor and director fondly.

    User comment expressing grief over Hollywood icon’s passing and remembering the great actor and director fondly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Rob Reiner's close friend Eric Idle and a Hollywood icon's final message.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Rob Reiner's close friend Eric Idle and a Hollywood icon's final message.

    Commenter Charles Penick shares his thoughts on political views and remembers Hollywood icon from All In The Family.

    Commenter Charles Penick shares his thoughts on political views and remembers Hollywood icon from All In The Family.

    Comment from Eric H. Cohen reflecting on sadness and anger over Hollywood icon’s disturbing passing.

    Comment from Eric H. Cohen reflecting on sadness and anger over Hollywood icon’s disturbing passing.

    Alt text: Eric Idle shares a touching moment about Rob Reiner, revealing what the Hollywood icon said the night before his passing.

    Alt text: Eric Idle shares a touching moment about Rob Reiner, revealing what the Hollywood icon said the night before his passing.

    Comment from Dawn Marie expressing disbelief and sadness with heartbroken and crying emojis on social media post about Hollywood icon.

    Comment from Dawn Marie expressing disbelief and sadness with heartbroken and crying emojis on social media post about Hollywood icon.

    Comment on Rob Reiner's close friend Eric Idle revealing what Hollywood icon said night before disturbing passing.

    Comment on Rob Reiner's close friend Eric Idle revealing what Hollywood icon said night before disturbing passing.

    Comment by Tamara Arthur reflecting on the unexpected news of Rob Reiner's and his wife's passing.

    Comment by Tamara Arthur reflecting on the unexpected news of Rob Reiner's and his wife's passing.

    Comment praising Rob Reiner’s talent and mourning his passing shared on Facebook amid Hollywood discussions.

    Comment praising Rob Reiner’s talent and mourning his passing shared on Facebook amid Hollywood discussions.

    Facebook comment box showing a thoughtful message about Hollywood icon’s passing and reflections on their politics.

    Facebook comment box showing a thoughtful message about Hollywood icon’s passing and reflections on their politics.

    Comment from Jason Vorva expressing sorrow over a Hollywood icon’s disturbing passing and paying respects.

    Comment from Jason Vorva expressing sorrow over a Hollywood icon’s disturbing passing and paying respects.

    Comment by Benny Camp discussing Rob Reiner's politics and expressing sorrow over the Hollywood icon's passing.

    Comment by Benny Camp discussing Rob Reiner's politics and expressing sorrow over the Hollywood icon's passing.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing more contemptible than a MAGAt writing, "I hated everything in the world about that sc‍um‍bag piece of sh‍it liberal tw‍at but I would never stoop to calling him anything bad like the lefties did about poor sainted Charlie Kirk." Pardon my French but f‍u‍c‍k that noise.

    3
    3points
    reply
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing more despicable that people using someone's m****r into an excuse for a political diatribe.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need to have another look at the poll options, BP...

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
