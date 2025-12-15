Rob Reiner’s Close Friend Eric Idle Reveals What Hollywood Icon Said To Him Night Before His Disturbing Passing
As authorities initiate an investigation into the apparent homicide of veteran Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, one personal anecdote emerged from one of his closest friends.
Eric Idle, Reiner’s close friend for nearly 50 years, revealed that he spoke with the director for more than an hour the night before the couple was found slain in their Los Angeles home. Idle shared details of their conversation, which was filled with memories and plans for the future.
The Reiners were found slain in their Brentwood home as police launched a homicide investigation
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found deceased in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14.
Michele is known as an actress and photographer, while Rob’s career spanned decades as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable directors, with iconic films such as This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally under his belt.
According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to the Reiner residence at about 3:38 p.m. PST.
Initial reports only mentioned the passing of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, but a family spokesperson later confirmed that the veteran director and his wife had lost their lives.
Image credits: Andy Schwartz/Getty Images
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family spokesperson said.
As the investigation unfolded, LAPD Captain Mike Bland said authorities were examining an “apparent homicide,” according to Unilad.
Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Alan Hamilton also confirmed that the department’s robbery-homicide division had taken over the case.
Image credits: EricIdle
Reports have indicated that the Reiners’ bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.
Multiple sources later told PEOPLE that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, had come up as a person of interest in the investigation. This was confirmed on Monday as Nick was arrested and charged with the m**der of his parents.
His bail is set at $4 million, and he is currently being held at Parker Center Jail in Los Angeles.
Eric Idle shared details of an hour-long call he had with Reiner the night before he lost his life
Image credits: Alan Chapman/Getty Images
As social media reeled from the shock of the Reiners’ passing, Monty Python star Eric Idle, one of the director’s closest friends, took to social media to express his grief and share a deeply personal anecdote.
Image credits: NikiMarinis
Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images
Idle revealed that he and Reiner had spoken for more than an hour the night before the director’s untimely passing.
In a post on X, Idle wrote: “Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975.”
Image credits: Variety
“He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.”
Idle’s post resonated with netizens. As of writing, his X post has been viewed over 593,000 times, and it has garnered over 20,000 likes.
Image credits: JanetJoiner1954
Image credits: AlanRos44521375
According to Deadline, Idle and Reiner had been friends for roughly 50 years. Reiner had reportedly been friendly with all members of the Monty Python troupe over the years.
Tributes poured in as Hollywood and the internet remembered Reiner’s legacy
Image credits: Ralph Dominguez/Getty Images
Following the confirmation of the Reiners’ passing, tributes flooded social media from across the entertainment industry and beyond.
California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement expressing his “heartbreak” over the loss, describing Reiner as a “big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love.”
Actors and comedians echoed similar sentiments. John Cusack called Reiner a “great man,” while Ben Stiller described his passing as a “huge loss.”
Image credits: rockingtomm
Stiller added that, “Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made, and the list goes on. He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny.”
Reiner’s influence stretched far beyond his own films. Before they lost their lives, Rob and Michele were reportedly executive producing a reboot of Fawlty Towers alongside Monty Python alum John Cleese.
Reiner’s daughter, Tracy Reiner, later spoke out about the loss of her father, saying the news had left her in “shock.”
Netizens shared their comments about the Reiners’ passing on social media
