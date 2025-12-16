ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner who is under arrest on suspicion of fatally stabbing his parents, reportedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel hours before the crime.

According to TMZ, Nick checked into the Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. on Sunday (December 14) using his credit card.

The 32-year-old made a reservation for just one day.

Highlights Nick Reiner checked into a hotel in Los Angeles just hours before his parents were found fatally stabbed at their home.

He reportedly checked in after attending a Christmas party with his parents, during which they had an argument.

Nick is said to have left the room in a bloody state, with witnesses describing him as appearing “tweaked out.”

RELATED:

Side-by-side images of two men, highlighting the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest details.

Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a hotel room hours before his parents were found lifeless at their home



Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty ImagesAccessHollywood

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some

Before checking into the hotel, he and his parents had attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien, during which the family reportedly got into a heated argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob and Michele were found lifeless at their Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Hollywood director and the photographer both suffered fatal knife wounds. They were 78 and 68 years old, respectively.

Two people posing together at a suspense thriller event, unrelated to the new report on Nick Reiner's hotel room state.

Image credits: Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Comment by Adam Bray questioning if someone was walking around Brentwood covered in blood, referencing OJ Simpson case.

Comment discussing Nick Reiner's struggles and legal fate amid new report on horrific hotel room conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel staff allegedly found blood in the shower and on the bed in Nick’s hotel room

Memorial wreath and flowers near a star on the sidewalk honoring Father Rob amid reports on Nick Reiner's hotel room state.

Image credits: NBCLA

According to the TMZ report, when the hotel staff entered Nick’s room later Sunday morning, they found the shower “full of blood” and more blood on the bed.

The window in the room was also allegedly covered with bed sheets.

The double homicide was discovered that same afternoon. It remains unclear whether the blood found in the hotel room belonged to Nick himself or someone else. The report does not specify this information.

Two men holding microphones during an interview, discussing the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room.

Image credits: nnnimroddd

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Messy hotel room showing the horrific state amid Nick Reiner's arrest related to Father Rob's slaying investigation

LAPD detectives went to the hotel on Monday to collect evidence and interview employees.

The suspect was arrested that day about 20 miles (approx. 32 km) away from the hotel in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility

Young man in a disheveled suit walking alone on a roadside with mountains in the background, evoking a chaotic hotel room scene.

Image credits: levelFILM

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He was booked on suspicion of m*rder at Twin Towers Correctional Facility and is being held without bail. He has also been placed on s*icide watch.

The Reiner family confirmed the tragedy on Sunday in a statement, writing, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Law enforcement officers arresting Nick Reiner outside at night amid investigation into hotel room and Father Rob slaying.

Image credits: Foxla

Comment on Nick Reiner's hotel room condition amid arrest for Father Rob slaying, expressing focus on his parents instead.

Comment by Christina Somogyi Sluss expressing sympathy for remaining children amid Nick Reiner hotel room report and arrest details.

During the Christmas party, he reportedly behaved erratically and argued loudly with his parents. A source told The Post that the argument may have stemmed from his refusal to seek treatment following a relapse.

“Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,” a lifelong family friend said.

Years before his arrest, Nick spoke out about his history of substance dependance

Police official in uniform at a press conference discussing new report on Nick Reiner's hotel room and arrest details

Image credits: NBCLA

Nick’s history of dependency became the basis for the 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which was directed by his father.

In 2016, he spoke with People about his issues with hard substances that led him to homelessness.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun,” he said.

“Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

Two men in a studio discussing the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

Image credits: AccessHollywood

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the tragic event linked to Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading It’s a tough one to process related to Nick Reiner’s hotel room arrest report.

In 2015, he told The Los Angeles Times that he had quit her*in after a practical realization about his privileges.

“I got sick of doing that,” he told the outlet. “I come from a nice family. I’m not supposed to be out there on the streets and in homeless shelters doing all these … things,” he said.

Nick is one of the four children the Stand by Me filmmaker had

Police arresting a suspect at night near a police car with flashing lights in connection to Nick Reiner's hotel room case.

Image credits: Foxla

Rob was known for directing This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

He and Michele met when he directed When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob also had another daughter, Tracy, whom he adopted during his marriage to his first wife, Penny Marshall.

“I hope the family can heal from this in time,” one person expressed

Comment by Tony Morrell questioning unnoticed blood in Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

Comment from Laurie Woods questioning whose blood was involved amid the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room.

Comment by Alissa Annette on social media discussing events related to Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

Comment by Michelle Marie questioning the timeline of discovery related to the hotel room in Nick Reiner’s arrest report.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by user Master Blaster saying it was a setup related to Nick Reiner's hotel room case.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sadness and hope for family healing amid Nick Reiner hotel room report controversy

Alt text: Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing fear, mental health, and the tragic situation surrounding Nick Reiner's hotel room arrest.

Screenshot of a social media comment about the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid his arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

Comment by Crystal Morgan expressing distress over excessive details related to Nick Reiner's hotel room arrest case.

Comment describing Nick Reiner's hotel room covered in blood amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying detailed in new report.

Comment by Dave Capecchi reacting to news about Nick Reiner's hotel room condition amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.