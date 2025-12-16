Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Report Details The Horrific State Of Nick Reiner’s Hotel Room Amid Arrest For Father Rob’s Slaying
Two men in a studio setting discussing new report details on Nick Reiner's hotel room after arrest in Father Rob's case.
Crime, Society

New Report Details The Horrific State Of Nick Reiner’s Hotel Room Amid Arrest For Father Rob’s Slaying

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner who is under arrest on suspicion of fatally stabbing his parents, reportedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel hours before the crime.

According to TMZ, Nick checked into the Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. on Sunday (December 14) using his credit card.

The 32-year-old made a reservation for just one day.

Highlights
  • Nick Reiner checked into a hotel in Los Angeles just hours before his parents were found fatally stabbed at their home.
  • He reportedly checked in after attending a Christmas party with his parents, during which they had an argument.
  • Nick is said to have left the room in a bloody state, with witnesses describing him as appearing “tweaked out.”
RELATED:

    Side-by-side images of two men, highlighting the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest details.

    Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a hotel room hours before his parents were found lifeless at their home
    Side-by-side images of two men, highlighting the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest details.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty ImagesAccessHollywood 

    Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some

    Before checking into the hotel, he and his parents had attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien, during which the family reportedly got into a heated argument.

    Rob and Michele were found lifeless at their Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Hollywood director and the photographer both suffered fatal knife wounds. They were 78 and 68 years old, respectively.

    Two people posing together at a suspense thriller event, unrelated to the new report on Nick Reiner's hotel room state.

    Two people posing together at a suspense thriller event, unrelated to the new report on Nick Reiner's hotel room state.

    Image credits: Michael Stewart/Getty Images

    Comment by Adam Bray questioning if someone was walking around Brentwood covered in blood, referencing OJ Simpson case.

    Comment by Adam Bray questioning if someone was walking around Brentwood covered in blood, referencing OJ Simpson case.

    Comment discussing Nick Reiner's struggles and legal fate amid new report on horrific hotel room conditions.

    Comment discussing Nick Reiner's struggles and legal fate amid new report on horrific hotel room conditions.
    Their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, was the one who discovered the couple and allegedly told investigators that her brother Nick “should be a suspect” because he’s “dangerous.”

    Hotel staff allegedly found blood in the shower and on the bed in Nick’s hotel room

    Memorial wreath and flowers near a star on the sidewalk honoring Father Rob amid reports on Nick Reiner's hotel room state.

    Memorial wreath and flowers near a star on the sidewalk honoring Father Rob amid reports on Nick Reiner's hotel room state.

    Image credits: NBCLA

    According to the TMZ report, when the hotel staff entered Nick’s room later Sunday morning, they found the shower “full of blood” and more blood on the bed. 

    The window in the room was also allegedly covered with bed sheets.

    The double homicide was discovered that same afternoon. It remains unclear whether the blood found in the hotel room belonged to Nick himself or someone else. The report does not specify this information.

    Two men holding microphones during an interview, discussing the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room.

    Two men holding microphones during an interview, discussing the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room.

    Image credits: nnnimroddd

    Alt text: Messy hotel room showing the horrific state amid Nick Reiner's arrest related to Father Rob's slaying investigation

    Alt text: Messy hotel room showing the horrific state amid Nick Reiner's arrest related to Father Rob's slaying investigation
    Witnesses who saw Nick check in at the hotel described him as appearing “tweaked out,” but said he showed no visible signs of cuts or injuries. 

    LAPD detectives went to the hotel on Monday to collect evidence and interview employees.

    The suspect was arrested that day about 20 miles (approx. 32 km) away from the hotel in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles.

    The 32-year-old is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility

    Young man in a disheveled suit walking alone on a roadside with mountains in the background, evoking a chaotic hotel room scene.

    Young man in a disheveled suit walking alone on a roadside with mountains in the background, evoking a chaotic hotel room scene.

    Image credits: levelFILM

    He was booked on suspicion of m*rder at Twin Towers Correctional Facility and is being held without bail. He has also been placed on s*icide watch.

    The Reiner family confirmed the tragedy on Sunday in a statement, writing, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

    Law enforcement officers arresting Nick Reiner outside at night amid investigation into hotel room and Father Rob slaying.

    Law enforcement officers arresting Nick Reiner outside at night amid investigation into hotel room and Father Rob slaying.

    Image credits: Foxla

    Comment on Nick Reiner's hotel room condition amid arrest for Father Rob slaying, expressing focus on his parents instead.

    Comment on Nick Reiner's hotel room condition amid arrest for Father Rob slaying, expressing focus on his parents instead.

    Comment by Christina Somogyi Sluss expressing sympathy for remaining children amid Nick Reiner hotel room report and arrest details.

    Comment by Christina Somogyi Sluss expressing sympathy for remaining children amid Nick Reiner hotel room report and arrest details.
    Nick has spoken publicly about his history of substance dependence. As per The Post, the 32-year-old had been in rehab at least 17 times since the age of 15.

    During the Christmas party, he reportedly behaved erratically and argued loudly with his parents. A source told The Post that the argument may have stemmed from his refusal to seek treatment following a relapse. 

    “Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,” a lifelong family friend said.

    Years before his arrest, Nick spoke out about his history of substance dependance

    Police official in uniform at a press conference discussing new report on Nick Reiner's hotel room and arrest details

    Police official in uniform at a press conference discussing new report on Nick Reiner's hotel room and arrest details

    Image credits: NBCLA

    Nick’s history of dependency became the basis for the 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which was directed by his father.

    In 2016, he spoke with People about his issues with hard substances that led him to homelessness.

    “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun,” he said.

    “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

    Two men in a studio discussing the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Two men in a studio discussing the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Image credits: AccessHollywood

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the tragic event linked to Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the tragic event linked to Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading It’s a tough one to process related to Nick Reiner’s hotel room arrest report.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading It’s a tough one to process related to Nick Reiner’s hotel room arrest report.
    Speaking of his past refusal to go to rehab, he said, “If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”

    In 2015, he told The Los Angeles Times that he had quit her*in after a practical realization about his privileges.

    “I got sick of doing that,” he told the outlet. “I come from a nice family. I’m not supposed to be out there on the streets and in homeless shelters doing all these … things,” he said.

    Nick is one of the four children the Stand by Me filmmaker had

    Police arresting a suspect at night near a police car with flashing lights in connection to Nick Reiner's hotel room case.

    Police arresting a suspect at night near a police car with flashing lights in connection to Nick Reiner's hotel room case.

    Image credits: Foxla

    Rob was known for directing This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

    He and Michele met when he directed When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob also had another daughter, Tracy, whom he adopted during his marriage to his first wife, Penny Marshall.

    “I hope the family can heal from this in time,” one person expressed

    Comment by Tony Morrell questioning unnoticed blood in Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Comment by Tony Morrell questioning unnoticed blood in Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Comment from Laurie Woods questioning whose blood was involved amid the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room.

    Comment from Laurie Woods questioning whose blood was involved amid the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room.

    Comment by Alissa Annette on social media discussing events related to Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Comment by Alissa Annette on social media discussing events related to Nick Reiner's hotel room amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Comment by Michelle Marie questioning the timeline of discovery related to the hotel room in Nick Reiner’s arrest report.

    Comment by Michelle Marie questioning the timeline of discovery related to the hotel room in Nick Reiner’s arrest report.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by user Master Blaster saying it was a setup related to Nick Reiner's hotel room case.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by user Master Blaster saying it was a setup related to Nick Reiner's hotel room case.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sadness and hope for family healing amid Nick Reiner hotel room report controversy

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sadness and hope for family healing amid Nick Reiner hotel room report controversy

    Alt text: Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing fear, mental health, and the tragic situation surrounding Nick Reiner's hotel room arrest.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing fear, mental health, and the tragic situation surrounding Nick Reiner's hotel room arrest.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid his arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the horrific state of Nick Reiner's hotel room amid his arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Comment by Crystal Morgan expressing distress over excessive details related to Nick Reiner's hotel room arrest case.

    Comment by Crystal Morgan expressing distress over excessive details related to Nick Reiner's hotel room arrest case.

    Comment describing Nick Reiner's hotel room covered in blood amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying detailed in new report.

    Comment describing Nick Reiner's hotel room covered in blood amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying detailed in new report.

    Comment by Dave Capecchi reacting to news about Nick Reiner's hotel room condition amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Comment by Dave Capecchi reacting to news about Nick Reiner's hotel room condition amid arrest for Father Rob's slaying.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So powerful is his (Trump) thirst for political violence that he not only fails to recoil from it when it breaks out; he fantasizes that it’s taking place even when it isn’t. There’s zero reason to believe Reiner’s m****r had anything to do with his political opposition to Trump. But the president says this is true for the same reason he says many false things are true: because he wants it to be true. - Mona Charen

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So powerful is his (Trump) thirst for political violence that he not only fails to recoil from it when it breaks out; he fantasizes that it’s taking place even when it isn’t. There’s zero reason to believe Reiner’s m****r had anything to do with his political opposition to Trump. But the president says this is true for the same reason he says many false things are true: because he wants it to be true. - Mona Charen

