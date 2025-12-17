Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

What Rob Reiner’s Son Asked Celebrities At Conan O’Brien’s Party That ‘Freaked Everyone Out’
Host Conan O'Brien in a dark suit, speaking with a serious expression during a televised interview session.
Celebrities, Entertainment

What Rob Reiner’s Son Asked Celebrities At Conan O’Brien’s Party That ‘Freaked Everyone Out’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
5

24

5

ADVERTISEMENT

In the final hours before allegedly taking the lives of his parents, Rob Reiner’s son Nick spent behaving in ways that guests at an A-list Hollywood party now describe as unsettling and deeply alarming.

Less than a day before Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found fatally stabbed inside their Brentwood home, their 32-year-old son attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party alongside them. 

Highlights
  • Nick Reiner reportedly asked celebrities if they were famous during Conan O’Brien’s holiday party.
  • Sources say his parents asked Conan if they could bring Nick along.
  • Hours later, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found fatally wounded in their home.

What he said to celebrities that night, and how he behaved, has since taken on disturbing new weight after he was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, particularly as details about why he was at the party in the first place have surfaced

He faces the possibility of capital punishment if convicted.

RELATED:

    New details have emerged about why Nick Reiner attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party with his parents

    Rob Reiner's son with two people at an outdoor event, capturing a moment that involves celebrities and a party setting.

    Rob Reiner's son with two people at an outdoor event, capturing a moment that involves celebrities and a party setting.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Wall Street Journal, Nick approached actor Bill Hader during the gathering and asked him a series of blunt questions.

    “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?” Nick asked, the outlet reported.

    Rob Reiner had personally introduced his son to Hader earlier in the evening. Witnesses said the exchange quickly became uncomfortable.

    Conan O'Brien speaking in a dark suit and striped tie during a televised interview about celebrities and unusual questions.

    Conan O'Brien speaking in a dark suit and striped tie during a televised interview about celebrities and unusual questions.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Loccisano

    Multiple guests said Nick repeatedly asked the same questions to other attendees throughout the night, fixating on status and fame. Sources told People Magazine that he was “freaking everyone out.”

    One witness told NBC News that Nick interrupted Hader while the actor was in, what he described as, a private conversation. When Hader told him so, Nick reportedly stood in place, stared, and then stormed off, leaving nearby guests unnerved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man with a serious expression wearing a black quilted jacket and white shirt against a blue background at a celebrity event

    Man with a serious expression wearing a black quilted jacket and white shirt against a blue background at a celebrity event

    Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris

    Another source told TMZ that Nick stood out sharply at the formal gathering because he was wearing a hoodie and looked disheveled – a stark contrast to the dress code of the star-studded event.

    Page Six reported that Nick kept pestering partygoers with the same line of questioning until he was eventually asked to leave O’Brien’s home.

    The couple wanted to keep an eye on their son as his behavior had become increasingly erratic

    Man with beard and buzz cut wearing a black Nike jacket at an event related to Rob Reiner's son and celebrities topic

    Man with beard and buzz cut wearing a black Nike jacket at an event related to Rob Reiner's son and celebrities topic

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the timeline of the tragedy became clearer, many started asking themselves why Nick was at the party in the first place.

    Several outlets, including Rolling Stone, People, TMZ, and the Daily Mail, all converge on the same point:

    Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner specifically asked if they could bring Nick with them to the party because they were concerned about his mental state.

    Insiders said they wanted to “keep an eye on him.”

    Tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son at a crowded holiday party that freaked out celebrities at Conan O'Brien's event.

    Tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son at a crowded holiday party that freaked out celebrities at Conan O'Brien's event.

    Image credits: Grannytologist

    People at Conan O'Brien's party, including a woman in glasses and a man in a cap, engaging in casual conversation.

    People at Conan O'Brien's party, including a woman in glasses and a man in a cap, engaging in casual conversation.

    Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the evening progressed, witnesses say tensions between Nick and his parents escalated.

    As Bored Pandareported, Rob and Michele Reiner became involved in a “very loud argument” with their son during the party. New details confirm the confrontation centered on Nick’s refusal to return to rehab.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on safety concerns at Conan O'Brien's party involving Rob Reiner's son and celebrities.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on safety concerns at Conan O'Brien's party involving Rob Reiner's son and celebrities.

    Image credits: BeppiButler1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rob Reiner and his son seated, holding microphones during a discussion about celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party.

    Rob Reiner and his son seated, holding microphones during a discussion about celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party.

    Image credits: Getty/Laura Cavanaugh

    An old family friend told reporters that although Nick was supposedly sober at the time, it appeared “not so much off them” that night.

    The argument ended with the Reiners leaving the party early.

    Less than 24 hours later, the couple would be found lifeless.

    Nick had reportedly resumed his substance use in the months leading up to the tragedy

    Group of people smiling at an outdoor event, related to Rob Reiner's son and celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party.

    Group of people smiling at an outdoor event, related to Rob Reiner's son and celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party.

    Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

    On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Michele Reiner were discovered fatally wounded inside their $13.5 million Brentwood mansion by their daughter, Romy Reiner, 28.

    She immediately told investigators that her brother should be considered a suspect, describing him as “dangerous.”

    Nick Reiner was arrested later that night at a Los Angeles subway station roughly 15 miles from his parents’ home. As Bored Panda reported Tuesday (December 16), he is set to be charged with homicide.

    Group of casually dressed people posing together, highlighting Rob Reiner's son interacting with celebrities at a party.

    Group of casually dressed people posing together, highlighting Rob Reiner's son interacting with celebrities at a party.

    Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

    Nick is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, placed on constant watch.

    Following his arrest, further details emerged about Nick’s long-standing struggles.

    Rob Reiner speaking at a Build event, holding a microphone and gesturing during an interview session.

    Rob Reiner speaking at a Build event, holding a microphone and gesturing during an interview session.

    Image credits: BUILD Series

    Sources told the Daily Mail that Nick had been living in his parents’ guesthouse for the past five years, where his behavior had grown increasingly volatile. One source described him as a “ticking time b*mb.”

    “He would do m*th and not sleep for days, and then have outbursts, breaking things, punching walls,” the source said. “His dr*g use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out.”

    Police officers detaining a person on the ground at night, related to what Rob Reiner's son asked celebrities incident.

    Police officers detaining a person on the ground at night, related to what Rob Reiner's son asked celebrities incident.

    Image credits: LAPD Gang and Narcotics

    Nick himself spoke publicly about his struggles in a 2016 interview with People Magazine, admitting he had entered rehab around age 15 and returned 17 more times over the next four years. He also described periods of homelessness across multiple states.

    “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” he said. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

    Friends and family insiders say warning signs had been present for years

    Four people posing outside near the White House, two wearing badges, related to Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at party.

    Four people posing outside near the White House, two wearing badges, related to Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at party.

    Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

    Celebrity yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, who worked with the Reiner family for nearly a decade, said Nick displayed severe emotional outbursts from a young age.

    “Nicky would barge in like the world was on fire, screaming, into our yoga sessions,” she recalled. “It was disruptive. I have never seen a child like it.”

    Zabel said she held private sessions with Nick for a year in an attempt to help him regulate his emotions and confirmed that the family sought professional help early on.

    “The fact that they were seeing a family therapist shows how much they cared,” she said. “They were trying to figure it out.”

    “The eyes don’t lie.” Netizens were put off by recent photos of Nick Reiner

    Tweet by Lady P discussing how rich families fake normalcy and refuse treatment for mentally ill kids, highlighting tough family dynamics.

    Tweet by Lady P discussing how rich families fake normalcy and refuse treatment for mentally ill kids, highlighting tough family dynamics.

    Image credits: petit_og

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party that freaked everyone out.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party that freaked everyone out.

    Image credits: sandboata

    Tweet from Harry, Meghan’s Spare about Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party with a menacing look.

    Tweet from Harry, Meghan’s Spare about Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party with a menacing look.

    Image credits: ViQueenie

    Tweet discussing rehab and prescription d***s related to Nick, replying to a Rolling Stone article about Rob Reiner’s son at Conan O’Brien’s party.

    Tweet discussing rehab and prescription d***s related to Nick, replying to a Rolling Stone article about Rob Reiner’s son at Conan O’Brien’s party.

    Image credits: JustBully114729

    Tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son interaction at Conan O'Brien's party that freaked out celebrities.

    Tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son interaction at Conan O'Brien's party that freaked out celebrities.

    Image credits: pierresantiques

    Tweet criticizing bringing an unhinged person to a celebrity party, mentioning risk and impact on guests at Conan O'Brien's event.

    Tweet criticizing bringing an unhinged person to a celebrity party, mentioning risk and impact on guests at Conan O'Brien's event.

    Image credits: LuxkyNumberNine

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son and celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party that freaked everyone out.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Rob Reiner's son and celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party that freaked everyone out.

    Image credits: SharkeyShyster

    Twitter post discussing manipulation and intentions, related to what Rob Reiner's son asked celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party.

    Twitter post discussing manipulation and intentions, related to what Rob Reiner's son asked celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party.

    Image credits: MtkCozy

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing bringing Rob Reiner’s son to a holiday party and the reaction of celebrities at Conan O’Brien’s event.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing bringing Rob Reiner’s son to a holiday party and the reaction of celebrities at Conan O’Brien’s event.

    Image credits: CDubber63

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a controversial question asked by Rob Reiner's son at Conan O'Brien's celebrity party.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a controversial question asked by Rob Reiner's son at Conan O'Brien's celebrity party.

    Image credits: straight_rush

    Tweet about Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party, mentioning private security concerns.

    Tweet about Rob Reiner's son asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party, mentioning private security concerns.

    Image credits: pierresantiques

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Mental health

    24

    5

    24

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abel has a lot of comments victim blaming the m******d parents. Trump also blamed the m****r victims. BP/Abel is taking cues from Trump perhaps.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't seem to have been capable of looking after him. Some people are beyond help. Obviously this event and the reporting of it have nothing whatever to do with Trump now, so no need to keep bringing him into it (or the people writing the reports or the comments, one can't expect them to censor things arbitrarily).

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This shows that no matter how much money you have/how much help you try to give, there's sometimes nothing you can do to save a deeply troubled/a******d child. You never want to think that someone you love would want to end you. I have a good friend with an adult daughter like this - they have tried everything and don't know what to do next. I don't think she's violent, but who knows? It's heartbreaking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abel has a lot of comments victim blaming the m******d parents. Trump also blamed the m****r victims. BP/Abel is taking cues from Trump perhaps.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't seem to have been capable of looking after him. Some people are beyond help. Obviously this event and the reporting of it have nothing whatever to do with Trump now, so no need to keep bringing him into it (or the people writing the reports or the comments, one can't expect them to censor things arbitrarily).

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This shows that no matter how much money you have/how much help you try to give, there's sometimes nothing you can do to save a deeply troubled/a******d child. You never want to think that someone you love would want to end you. I have a good friend with an adult daughter like this - they have tried everything and don't know what to do next. I don't think she's violent, but who knows? It's heartbreaking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT