My name is Carl and I am 27 years old. I started experimenting with drugs at the age of 13. I was born to a hardworking and honest family. In my 14 year battle with addiction, it brought me to the point of death multiple times but I always somehow managed to survive. However, I only physically survived. It didn't compare to the spiritual anquish and what I felt like at the time was my spiritual death. I was broken completley. Completley sick. I remember waking up at times and wondering how I was still here and even being angry about it at times. The problem was I knew I didn't want to live like that. I wanted to live the way I knew deep down I was capable of living, but I didn't know how to apply it. During my battle of addiction I suffered depression, anxiety, two open heart surgeries that were caused by congestive heart failure and undoubtedly my drug use, hemorrhaged kidneys, multiple seizures, multiple hospitalizations, and overdoses. I was involuntarily admitted to two psychiatric hospitals and attempted seeking redemption at three rehabs. The problem with all that I suffered through during that time period was that none of the pain that occurred during it was comparable to the spiritual agony I was going through. One day I awoke in an abandoned house, withdrawing and looking at my surroundings. I had something that I call a miracle — others call it a spiritual awakening or a moment of clarity. I decided that day I was going to do whatever it takes to not have to live or feel like this, so I entered my third treatment center. I went this time with something I had never experienced before. A open mind and an open heart. I was ready. Sick and tired of being sick and tired as we say. I did whatever I had to do and on October 29th I was released from rehab with the same goal. I was no longer asking why. I knew that even if my purpose was to just help one person fight their way out. That person could change the life of millions and so on. I hope my story changes the mind of at least one of us still suffering and gives them the courage to step up fight and start living. You can, we can, and we do recover.