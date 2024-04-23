Some bad habits are so normalized in our society that many people tend to forget just how big of an addiction they really are. However, when someone online asked netizens to name these things, there wasn’t a lack of those who came through, as answer after answer poured in. Scroll down to see what they wrote!

When talking about addictions, people usually first think about the ones that are most often painted in dark colors by our society, like illegal substances, smoking, gambling, and similar vices. But even if we don’t ever deal with any of those things, it’s probably safe to say that we’re all addicted to something.

#1 Caffeine.



The amount of coffee I've seen people drink all on ambition to "get through the day" is rather alarming.

#2 Infinite scrolling in apps.

#3 Vaping

Since it’s better than smoking it’s like no one cares.

People can have an addiction to many things but, alas, not to everything. For example, some like to say that we are addicted to water and that thirst is the withdrawal symptom of it. The same goes for oxygen, food, and similar things. However, none of that is really true. We can’t really call something an addiction or dependence if it is what our bodies and brains function on and couldn’t survive without. So, what does the word "addiction" really mean?

#4 Shopping and overspending.

#5 Honestly I think alcohol culture. Especially here in Australia, I can’t talk for other countries. Everyone is so dependant on drinking it’s a shame.

#6 Sugar.

According to Meara Withe of Medical News Today, addiction is a chronic health condition in which a person struggles to stop substance use or can’t cease engaging in a benefit-providing behavior. It causes cravings and compulsive behavior and develops changes in the brain. On the other hand, there is another similar thing known as dependency. It occurs when the person’s body adapts to a substance’s presence and exhibits withdrawal symptoms once the usage is reduced or ends too abruptly.

#7 Fast food.

#8 Being a workaholic.

#9 [Coca-cola]. I know people that don't remember the last time they drank water.

Some things can cause one or both of these issues. However, they’re not the same, so having an addiction doesn’t necessarily mean that you also have a dependency, and vice versa. Unlike people suffering from addiction, those with a dependency may not find it difficult to control their behavior and could even feel indifferent towards the thing they’re using, but since their body has adapted to having that substance present, negative effects can be felt when it’s no longer found in the usual quantities. ADVERTISEMENT And yet, it’s not always about substances. For example, nowadays, a lot of people are addicted to comfort, which, according to Lisa Haisha of the Insurance Journal, means that a person stays in a situation that makes them unhappy and doesn’t attempt to make any change despite being fully aware of this.

#10 Idk if it’s seen as normal by society, but it’s often brushed off or laughed at by younger generations.



Gaming addiction. I’m a gamer myself but gaming addition is very much a thing. It seems especially an issue with kids who’s parents didn’t bother to ever monitor their screen time. Kids who get to a point where they will not spend time doing anything else and it’s all they ever think about, and will go absolutely nuclear if their parents try to take their Xbox/PlayStation/Switch/PC away from them when they realise it’s an issue too late.



It’s not just kids mind you. My relationship with my ex was ruined because he was addicted to a specific video game to the point he literally had nothing else going on in his life and that’s all he’d spend his waking hours doing. He refused to get a job for years because he was so invested in that game.



ETA: For people asking what game, it was Super Smash Bros lmao.

#11 TikTok.

#12 Working at a job you don't enjoy.... even though all purports to show thatmost of what causes global warming comes from the consumerism we have developed as a lifestyle, we can't stop ourselves... the boomers keep amassing because they never tried contemplation and now the future generations are addicted to screen time to keep from the reality of not being able to join in the party....

Quitting a bad habit is rarely easy, but it’s not impossible. If you feel like you’re ready to kick some addictions and improve your life, Elizabeth Hartney of Very Well Mind suggested a few things you could do. Begin by preparing. Think about what your next steps will be and what you’ll need to achieve them. This could mean finding social support, eliminating triggers, or even setting up a certain date for when you’ll do it. Next, talk to your doctor and consider medications. Some addictions can be really difficult to rid yourself of, and there is medicine that can make the process a whole lot easier.

#13 Outrage addiction.

#14 Energy drinks - there are people who drink them like water while I get sick by just smelling them.

#15 Nicotine.



In what rational universe is it seen as socially acceptable to fill the air with disgustingly stinky smoke with zero regard for who might smell it and whether those people actually want to smell it?

You could also consider your environment. Avoid the aforementioned triggers that can bring out the cravings, which can include not only things in your home but also routes you usually take or even people you hang out with. Moreover, find yourself some distractions. Keeping busy is the best way to distract yourself from seeking the things you shouldn’t. And lastly, don’t feel afraid or ashamed to get help. Involve your friends, family, or even medical professionals, who will walk by your side every step of the way, making the process a lot smoother and challenges a lot easier to beat.

#16 Some folks just can't see that they're always competing with others and wonder why they aren't liked. So, they try even harder, but it's a never-ending cycle. They'll never be happy with what they've got in life.

#17 Living indoors. We’re so frightened of going out and so comfortable on the sofa we’ve forgotten that daylight, trees, views and fresh air are good for us.

#18 Working out and going to the gym can quickly get addicting and take over other aspects of a normal life.

In the end, catching a bad habit is easy. There are so many things around that always seem like great comfort or harmless fun until you realize it may not be so harmless after all. And perhaps there’s no point in trying to protect yourself from everything, as that would take a lot of good things from life, too. However, it pays to be aware of what you’re getting into, and posts like this Reddit thread are perfect for it. What did you think about this article? What normalized addiction would you add to the list? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

#19 Money.

#20 Celebrities' lives



They're just people. Half of them don't even do anything.

#21 Addiction to a political party? Doesn't matter what they do or say, you'll defend it with your full chest,make excuses, engage in whataboutism and get angry/violent with folk who point out their faults.

#22 Food.

#23 TV. "Hehe, we just binge-watched this TV show!" Yeah, you blew an entire spring weekend on some churned-out reality TV garbage.

#24 Reddit

#25 Regardless of someone's religion, any kind of religius addiction is the most normal thing to society. That's what I have saw with my own eyes atleast.

#26 Gossip