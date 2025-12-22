New Details Reveal Rob Reiner’s Daughter Romy Was “Scared” Of Brother Nick Since She Was A Child

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than a week after Nick Reiner was charged with the brutal slaying of his parents, more information has emerged that sheds light on the Reiners’ family dynamics.

The 32-year-old was arrested on December 14 in connection with the fatal stabbing of Rob and Michele Reiner at their home in Brentwood, California.

Romy, the youngest of the couple’s three children, is believed to have found the bodies and called 911, telling police that her brother should be considered a person of interest.

Highlights Nick Reiner, who is accused of taking the lives of parents Rob and Michele, had a complex relationship with his siblings, Romy and Jake.

Romy was allegedly “scared” of Nick but had attempted to intervene to support his mental health.

She reportedly identified her brother as a suspect after discovering their parents’ bodies.

The 27-year-old had arrived at her parents’ home after a message therapist informed her that the couple had missed their appointment.

After discovering her father’s body, Romy reportedly fled the home without knowing that her mother was also deceased inside. She was later told by a paramedic that Michele had been stabbed.

Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree m*rder on December 16.

The troubled son, who has struggled with substance dependence since his teens, had been living in his parents’ guesthouse at the time of the crime, a source told The Daily Mail.

On Saturday (December 20), a source told The Daily Mail that Romy “lived in fear” of her older brother, Nick, before he allegedly took their parents’ lives.

“It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child,” the insider claimed.

Romy disapproved of Nick living so close to their parents, given his fragile mental state

“Even before his dr*g add*ction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn’t easy.”

Romy reportedly “didn’t think it was a good idea” for Nick to be living in their parents’ guesthouse.

She also disliked the idea of Nick living across the street from her, as she lived next door to Rob and Michele, according to the source.

Her feelings of concern and fear regarding Nick reportedly brought her closer to her 34-year-old brother, Jake.

“There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake,” the source said.

Romy and her brother Jake reportedly tried to help their parents manage Nick’s mental health

The siblings allegedly shared their concerns about Nick and were able to talk about him when they didn’t want to “burden” their parents.

Romy also attempted to intervene to help Nick however she could and would refer to him as her “best friend,” according to the insider.

“Anytime that her parents looked overwhelmed or asked for help, Romy and Jake were there for Nick. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but she never disowned Nick. She and Jake are numb right now.”

Citing two sources with direct knowledge, the outlet reported that Nick was under the care of a psychiatrist for mental illness.

His behavior had become “alarming” in the months before the double homicide.

Nick, who is accused of stabbing his own parents at their home, had reportedly been prescribed new medication before the crime

Three to four weeks before the crime, doctors changed his medication to help manage his mental health. However, the new treatment had the opposite effect, worsening his condition and making him even more unstable.

According to the outlet, Nick will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hours before the crime, the suspect had attended a holiday party with his parents, where they reportedly had a loud argument.

Sources told The Post that attending a party with his parents was an anomaly for Nick, and Rob and Michele were “glad” he wanted to socialize.

However, Nick behaved strangely at the party, interrupting guests’ conversations and getting into a verbal altercation with his parents. When his behavior was deemed dangerous enough, one guest reportedly threatened to call the police, but was dissuaded by the host, Conan O’Brien.



“Conan stepped in and said, ‘It’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.’ He talked them out of calling the police,” as per The Daily Mail.

The suspect allegedly checked into a hotel before committing the crime

After the holiday party, Nick is believed to have checked into a hotel in Santa Monica. He did not resist arrest when he was located, hours later, near the University of Southern California campus. Hotel staff reportedly found blood on the bed and in the shower of his room.

He is being held with no bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.



Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday (December 17), telling the judge, “Yes, your honor,” when asked if he waived his right to a speedy arraignment.

In a joint statement released by Romy and Jake, the siblings mourned the loss of their parents and appeared to ask for compassion for their brother.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day… we ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Rob and Michele met while working on When Harry Met Sally and had three children

Rob directed several beloved films, including When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me, This Is Spinal Tap, and A Few Good Men. He also starred in the sitcom All in the Family during the 1970s, portraying Michael “Mike” Stivic. He was 78 years old.

In addition to Jake, Nick, and Romy, the Hollywood filmmaker shared a daughter, Tracy, with his ex-wife, Penny Marshall.

Michele, whom Rob met on the set of When Harry Met Sally, was a photographer and film producer. In 2023, she received an Emmy nomination for producing Albert Brooks: Defending My Life. She was 70 years old.

“He should not have been living in that property,” one Facebook user commented

