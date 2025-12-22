Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Details Reveal Rob Reiner’s Daughter Romy Was “Scared” Of Brother Nick Since She Was A Child
Romy Reiner with brothers outdoors, illustrating new details about Romy being scared of brother Nick since childhood.
New Details Reveal Rob Reiner’s Daughter Romy Was “Scared” Of Brother Nick Since She Was A Child

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Less than a week after Nick Reiner was charged with the brutal slaying of his parents, more information has emerged that sheds light on the Reiners’ family dynamics.

The 32-year-old was arrested on December 14 in connection with the fatal stabbing of Rob and Michele Reiner at their home in Brentwood, California.

Romy, the youngest of the couple’s three children, is believed to have found the bodies and called 911, telling police that her brother should be considered a person of interest.

Highlights
  • Nick Reiner, who is accused of taking the lives of parents Rob and Michele, had a complex relationship with his siblings, Romy and Jake.
  • Romy was allegedly “scared” of Nick but had attempted to intervene to support his mental health.
  • She reportedly identified her brother as a suspect after discovering their parents’ bodies.

The 27-year-old had arrived at her parents’ home after a message therapist informed her that the couple had missed their appointment.

    Rob Reiner’s family posing outdoors near the White House, highlighting daughter Romy and brother Nick relationship details.

    Romy Reiner, Rob and Michele Reiner’s youngest child, was reportedly afraid of her older brother, Nick
    Image credits: michelereiner

    After discovering her father’s body, Romy reportedly fled the home without knowing that her mother was also deceased inside. She was later told by a paramedic that Michele had been stabbed.

    Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree m*rder on December 16. 

    The troubled son, who has struggled with substance dependence since his teens, had been living in his parents’ guesthouse at the time of the crime, a source told The Daily Mail.

    Romy Reiner with brothers Nick and another sibling outdoors, highlighting new details about Romy being scared of Nick since childhood.

    Image credits: jakereiner

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy being scared of brother Nick since childhood.

    According to a report by TMZ, Nick had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

    On Saturday (December 20), a source told The Daily Mail that Romy “lived in fear” of her older brother, Nick, before he allegedly took their parents’ lives.

    “It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child,” the insider claimed.

    Romy disapproved of Nick living so close to their parents, given his fragile mental state

    Romy Reiner hugging a white dog indoors, illustrating new details about Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy’s childhood fears.

    Image credits: romyreiner

    “Even before his dr*g add*ction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn’t easy.”

    Romy reportedly “didn’t think it was a good idea” for Nick to be living in their parents’ guesthouse.

    She also disliked the idea of Nick living across the street from her, as she lived next door to Rob and Michele, according to the source.

    Romy Reiner hugging brother Nick, showing sibling bond in casual setting, highlighting Rob Reiner’s daughter and son relationship.

    Image credits: romyreiner

    Though Romy feared for Nick’s mental wellbeing, she understood her parents’ reasons for keeping him close, which were to “keep a close eye on him and give him a roof over his head.”

    Her feelings of concern and fear regarding Nick reportedly brought her closer to her 34-year-old brother, Jake. 

    “There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake,” the source said.

    Romy and her brother Jake reportedly tried to help their parents manage Nick’s mental health

    Three young adults outdoors, featuring Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy with her brother Nick and another man in casual clothes.

    Image credits: michelereiner

    The siblings allegedly shared their concerns about Nick and were able to talk about him when they didn’t want to “burden” their parents.

    Romy also attempted to intervene to help Nick however she could and would refer to him as her “best friend,” according to the insider.

    “Anytime that her parents looked overwhelmed or asked for help, Romy and Jake were there for Nick. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but she never disowned Nick. She and Jake are numb right now.”

    Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy and father outdoors in warm clothing, highlighting Romy’s childhood fear of brother Nick.

    Image credits: romyreiner

    Social media comment discussing Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy being scared of brother Nick since childhood.

    TMZ reported that the Reiners’ middle child had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been taking medication in the weeks leading up to the crime that allegedly made him “erratic and dangerous.”

    Citing two sources with direct knowledge, the outlet reported that Nick was under the care of a psychiatrist for mental illness.

    His behavior had become “alarming” in the months before the double homicide.

    Nick, who is accused of stabbing his own parents at their home, had reportedly been prescribed new medication before the crime

    Romy Reiner looking content with her mother at an event, highlighting new details about being scared of brother Nick since childhood.

    Image credits: romyreiner

    Three to four weeks before the crime, doctors changed his medication to help manage his mental health. However, the new treatment had the opposite effect, worsening his condition and making him even more unstable.

    According to the outlet, Nick will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

    Hours before the crime, the suspect had attended a holiday party with his parents, where they reportedly had a loud argument.

    Romy and brother Nick Reiner sitting together outdoors, each holding a coffee cup, showing family moments.

    Image credits: michelereiner

    Sources told The Post that attending a party with his parents was an anomaly for Nick, and Rob and Michele were “glad” he wanted to socialize.  

    However, Nick behaved strangely at the party, interrupting guests’ conversations and getting into a verbal altercation with his parents. When his behavior was deemed dangerous enough, one guest reportedly threatened to call the police, but was dissuaded by the host, Conan O’Brien.

    “Conan stepped in and said, ‘It’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.’ He talked them out of calling the police,” as per The Daily Mail.

    The suspect allegedly checked into a hotel before committing the crime

    Rob Reiner’s family posing outdoors with smiles, highlighting daughter Romy and brother Nick in a casual setting.

    Image credits: michelereiner

    Before leaving the event, Rob had reportedly told guests that he feared his own son might hurt him.

    After the holiday party, Nick is believed to have checked into a hotel in Santa Monica. He did not resist arrest when he was located, hours later, near the University of Southern California campus. Hotel staff reportedly found blood on the bed and in the shower of his room.

    He is being held with no bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

    Family photo featuring Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy and brother Nick with relatives in a cozy kitchen setting.

    Image credits: michelereiner

    Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday (December 17), telling the judge, “Yes, your honor,” when asked if he waived his right to a speedy arraignment.

    In a joint statement released by Romy and Jake, the siblings mourned the loss of their parents and appeared to ask for compassion for their brother.

    “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day…  we ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

    Rob and Michele met while working on When Harry Met Sally and had three children

    Romy Reiner with two young men outside, highlighting new details about Rob Reiner’s daughter and brother Nick.

    Image credits: michelereiner

    Rob directed several beloved films, including When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me, This Is Spinal Tap, and A Few Good Men. He also starred in the sitcom All in the Family during the 1970s, portraying Michael “Mike” Stivic. He was 78 years old.

    In addition to Jake, Nick, and Romy, the Hollywood filmmaker shared a daughter, Tracy, with his ex-wife, Penny Marshall.

    Michele, whom Rob met on the set of When Harry Met Sally, was a photographer and film producer. In 2023, she received an Emmy nomination for producing Albert Brooks: Defending My Life. She was 70 years old.

    “He should not have been living in that property,” one Facebook user commented

    Crime
    family
    mental health

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

