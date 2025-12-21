Conan O’Brien Stopped 911 Call As Nick Reiner’s Explosive Fight With Dad Terrified Guests At Party
Conan O’Brien reportedly intervened to stop guests from calling 911 during a heated argument between Nick Reiner and his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at the comedian’s holiday party.
On December 13, Nick attended the Christmas party with his parents, where his behavior grew increasingly alarming and erratic. The volatile confrontation prompted attendees to call the police and even request a psychiatric hold.
However, O’Brien stepped in, saying, “It’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.” He talked the guests out of contacting authorities.
Rob and Michele were found lifeless on December 14, and their demise was ruled a homicide. Nick was arrested with two counts of first-degree murder.
Sources told theDaily Mailthat Nick’s confrontation with his father became so distressing and scary that partygoers decided to call the police.
“They got in an argument, the father and son [at the party]. It got so bad and loud [that] someone wanted to call the police to report it,” one insider said.
Another source revealed some guests got worried about whether Nick should be placed on a psychiatric hold due to his behavior.
“When the s–t was hitting the fan, somebody said, ‘We need to call the police.’ The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold.”
But Conan O’Brien intervened and told the guests not to call the police, since it was his house and his party. While some guests understood the desire to avoid a public scene, the squabble between Nick and Rob was described as “pretty intense.”
Rob Reiner told guests he was “petrified” of his son Nick and claimed he could hurt him
Hours before Rob Reiner was found slain at his home, the director known for When Harry Met Sally expressed fear that his son might harm him.
Asreported by Bored Panda, an unspecified celebrity shared with The Daily Mail the final words of the director at the party.
“I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me.”
Rob’s friends also revealed that he and Michele were “scared for Nick” and his deteriorating mental health. The couple brought him to the party as they were reluctant to leave him alone.
Nick was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased. He is currently serving at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.
Nick Reiner’s erratic behavior alarmed several guests, including actor Bill Hader
Nick’s behavior at the Christmas party not only unsettled his parents but also several other guests. Sources revealed to People that Nick was behaving “creepily” at the party.
“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.”
According to NBC News, Wall Street Journal, and TMZ, Nick also had an interaction with actor Bill Hader. One source claimed that he reportedly interrupted a private conversation Hader was having with others.
“What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?” Nick asked.
When Hader told him the discussion was private, Nick froze, stared at him before “storming off.”
The source further stated that Nick stood out at the party enough to alarm the guests.
Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before stabbing his parents
Asreported by Bored Panda, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before he allegedly stabbed his parents in their Brentwood home.
According to TMZ, doctors had recently adjusted his medications to stabilize him, which led him to behave “erratic and dangerous.”
A source told the outlet, “Nick was out of his head.”
Nick also spent time at a Los Angeles rehab facility specializing in mental illness and substance abuse. Sources also described him as a “ticking time b*mb”, who would not sleep for days.
“His dr*g use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out.”
Nick had been living at his parents’ guest house and visited the rehab almost 20 times.
Even during his first court appearance on December 17, he appeared stoic and only spoke three words, “Yes, your honor.”
He is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Nick’s arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026.
Difficult choice, but a bad option taken in the end. I'm sure he does feel guilty about it now.
I'm sure he does as well, and I agree with you that he should have made the call, but he couldn't have known the situation would escalate to such an extent.Load More Replies...
We are far from rich celebrities, but in my neighborhood if you call the Aurora PD, they just make the situation worse. Yes it's that Aurora, the ones who unalived Elijah McClain. Despite being under a consent decree, the APD is still trigger happy AF especially if it's involving a minority. My neighborhood is not the best. They don't even respond to most reports of gunfire. I am 1.5 blocks away from E Colfax (IYKYK) and there was a drive by and the truck (driven by sh00ter) careened down my street and crashed into an apartment building right across the street. Then fled on foot. It took the APD 90 minutes to respond. I timed them. The other day, my neighbors were outside screaming at each other and the woman was naked. Their sidewalk is right over the chain link fence at my bedroom window. I got to see and hear the whole thing. Notably no one in my Barrio called the cops. If I saw them start to physically hurt each other, I would have probably called though.
I used to work in that area. Aurora used to have a mobile crisis unit you could call for Mental Health issues I believe.
I worked in a psychiatric unit. I think the police would have possibly escorted Nick out, but they would only have had him “cool off” overnight , if at all. Then he would have gone to their house, same result. The Reiners may have also just gone home, taking Nick, same result. If Nick left on his own volition after police warnings, he would have waited in their house, same result. I think none of the actions would have changed the outcome.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
It’s much easier (in the UK at least) if someone is having a mental breakdown in public and they can be sectioned quickly for up to 24 hours (section 136 Mental Health Act). Please don’t listen to whoever wrote the police wouldn’t help. From a former police officer.
Exactly. I call the police regularly when my neighbors are having freak-outs and every single time (more than two dozen in time years), they’ve had EMTs take ‘em for 72-hour holds. The police don’t decide “Ah, he’s just irritated; once he gets some sleep, he’ll be okay.” They know to get the people acting crazily away from us innocent folks so we’re not harmed.Load More Replies...
