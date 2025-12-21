Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Conan O'Brien Stopped 911 Call As Nick Reiner's Explosive Fight With Dad Terrified Guests At Party
Two men attending an event, with Conan Ou2019Brien and Nick Reiner as the main focus in a dimly lit environment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Conan O’Brien Stopped 911 Call As Nick Reiner’s Explosive Fight With Dad Terrified Guests At Party

Samridhi Goel
Conan O’Brien reportedly intervened to stop guests from calling 911 during a heated argument between Nick Reiner and his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at the comedian’s holiday party.

On December 13, Nick attended the Christmas party with his parents, where his behavior grew increasingly alarming and erratic. The volatile confrontation prompted attendees to call the police and even request a psychiatric hold.

Highlights
  • Conan O’Brien allegedly stopped guests from calling 911 during Nick Reiner’s explosive argument with his father.
  • Rob Reiner reportedly told partygoers he was “petrified” of his son hours before his death.
  • Nick’s erratic behavior also unsettled guests, including actor Bill Hader.
  • Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks earlier and is now charged with double homicide.

However, O’Brien stepped in, saying, “It’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.” He talked the guests out of contacting authorities.

Rob and Michele were found lifeless on December 14, and their demise was ruled a homicide. Nick was arrested with two counts of first-degree murder.

    Conan O’Brien allegedly stopped guests from calling 911 on Nick Reiner

    Conan O’Brien wearing a navy suit and patterned tie at a media event with a dark backdrop and white text.

    Conan O’Brien wearing a navy suit and patterned tie at a media event with a dark backdrop and white text.

    Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

    Sources told theDaily Mailthat Nick’s confrontation with his father became so distressing and scary that partygoers decided to call the police.

    “They got in an argument, the father and son [at the party]. It got so bad and loud [that] someone wanted to call the police to report it,” one insider said.

    Another source revealed some guests got worried about whether Nick should be placed on a psychiatric hold due to his behavior.

    Conan O’Brien with two men at an event, posing for a photo in a room with leather seating and industrial lighting.

    Conan O’Brien with two men at an event, posing for a photo in a room with leather seating and industrial lighting.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    “When the s–t was hitting the fan, somebody said, ‘We need to call the police.’ The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold.”

    But Conan O’Brien intervened and told the guests not to call the police, since it was his house and his party. While some guests understood the desire to avoid a public scene, the squabble between Nick and Rob was described as “pretty intense.”

    Rob Reiner told guests he was “petrified” of his son Nick and claimed he could hurt him

    Screenshot of a tweet about Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

    Image credits: flufffynan

    Twitter reply from Michael S Collura expressing guilt after Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

    Twitter reply from Michael S Collura expressing guilt after Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

    Image credits: MichaelSCollura

    Hours before Rob Reiner was found slain at his home, the director known for When Harry Met Sally expressed fear that his son might harm him.

    Asreported by Bored Panda, an unspecified celebrity shared with The Daily Mail the final words of the director at the party.

    “I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me.”

    Conan O’Brien and Nick Reiner holding microphones during a discussion, referencing explosive fight at party incident.

    Conan O’Brien and Nick Reiner holding microphones during a discussion, referencing explosive fight at party incident.

    Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

    Rob’s friends also revealed that he and Michele were “scared for Nick” and his deteriorating mental health. The couple brought him to the party as they were reluctant to leave him alone.

    Nick was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased. He is currently serving at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

    Nick Reiner’s erratic behavior alarmed several guests, including actor Bill Hader

    Conan O’Brien and Nick Reiner at an event, capturing tense moments related to an explosive fight and stopped 911 call.

    Conan O’Brien and Nick Reiner at an event, capturing tense moments related to an explosive fight and stopped 911 call.

    Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

    Man wearing beige jacket and black Nike cap standing outdoors near a fence referencing Conan O’Brien stopped 911 call topic.

    Man wearing beige jacket and black Nike cap standing outdoors near a fence referencing Conan O’Brien stopped 911 call topic.

    Image credits: michelreiner

    Nick’s behavior at the Christmas party not only unsettled his parents but also several other guests. Sources revealed to People that Nick was behaving “creepily” at the party.

    “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.”

    According to NBC News, Wall Street Journal, and TMZ, Nick also had an interaction with actor Bill Hader. One source claimed that he reportedly interrupted a private conversation Hader was having with others.

    Man with short hair and beard wearing a blue sweatshirt, depicting Nick Reiner from explosive fight with dad incident.

    Man with short hair and beard wearing a blue sweatshirt, depicting Nick Reiner from explosive fight with dad incident.

    Image credits: michelreiner

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight and Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call at a party.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight and Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call at a party.

    Image credits: lostdogs20

    “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?” Nick asked.

    When Hader told him the discussion was private, Nick froze, stared at him before “storming off.”

    The source further stated that Nick stood out at the party enough to alarm the guests.

    Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before stabbing his parents

    Couple wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract faces, outdoors by green leafy bushes and brick path.

    Couple wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract faces, outdoors by green leafy bushes and brick path.

    Image credits: michelreiner

    Asreported by Bored Panda, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before he allegedly stabbed his parents in their Brentwood home.

    According to TMZ, doctors had recently adjusted his medications to stabilize him, which led him to behave “erratic and dangerous.”

    A source told the outlet, “Nick was out of his head.”

    Nick also spent time at a Los Angeles rehab facility specializing in mental illness and substance abuse. Sources also described him as a “ticking time b*mb”, who would not sleep for days.

    Conan O’Brien intervening to stop 911 call during Nick Reiner’s intense fight with dad at a party outdoors at night.

    Conan O’Brien intervening to stop 911 call during Nick Reiner’s intense fight with dad at a party outdoors at night.

    Image credits: MarleneArdoin

    “His dr*g use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out.”

    Nick had been living at his parents’ guest house and visited the rehab almost 20 times.

    Even during his first court appearance on December 17, he appeared stoic and only spoke three words, “Yes, your honor.”

    He is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Nick’s arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

    “Hoping Conan is taking this ok. This whole thing was not his fault whatsoever,” one user sympathized the comedian

    Twitter user praising Conan O’Brien for stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight at a party.

    Twitter user praising Conan O’Brien for stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight at a party.

    Image credits: andrewgootz1

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight causing fear at a party.

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight causing fear at a party.

    Image credits: tea_spiracy

    Tweet by Violet Skyye discussing Conan O’Brien stopping 911 calls during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight at party.

    Tweet by Violet Skyye discussing Conan O’Brien stopping 911 calls during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight at party.

    Image credits: Violetskyye

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien’s involvement in stopping 911 call during Nick Reiner’s fight with his dad at a party.

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien’s involvement in stopping 911 call during Nick Reiner’s fight with his dad at a party.

    Image credits: jjetsjetsjets

    Tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad at party, mentioning guests' fear and 911 call intervention by Conan O’Brien.

    Tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad at party, mentioning guests' fear and 911 call intervention by Conan O’Brien.

    Image credits: ScholarsLlc

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight that scared party guests.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight that scared party guests.

    Image credits: ElonTiijone

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

    Image credits: Common2s

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the halted 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the halted 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad.

    Image credits: lucristianx

    Twitter reply by user jeff discussing the argument, referencing Conan O’Brien stopping 911 call during fight at party.

    Twitter reply by user jeff discussing the argument, referencing Conan O’Brien stopping 911 call during fight at party.

    Image credits: jeffhendricks69

    Tweet from user diggsandnoogs saying they will never host a party again after Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad terrified guests.

    Tweet from user diggsandnoogs saying they will never host a party again after Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad terrified guests.

    Image credits: diggsandnoogs

    Tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad and Conan O’Brien stopping the 911 call at a party.

    Tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad and Conan O’Brien stopping the 911 call at a party.

    Image credits: starandseen

    Santino replying to a tweet about Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad and Conan O’Brien stopping 911 call.

    Santino replying to a tweet about Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with dad and Conan O’Brien stopping 911 call.

    Image credits: MichaelSCollura

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call amid Nick Reiner’s tense fight with his dad at a party.

    Tweet discussing Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call amid Nick Reiner’s tense fight with his dad at a party.

    Image credits: ADiskestein

    Samridhi Goel

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Difficult choice, but a bad option taken in the end. I'm sure he does feel guilty about it now.

    6
    6points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure he does as well, and I agree with you that he should have made the call, but he couldn't have known the situation would escalate to such an extent.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    curly1b avatar
    Irene Bucior
    Irene Bucior
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in a psychiatric unit. I think the police would have possibly escorted Nick out, but they would only have had him “cool off” overnight , if at all. Then he would have gone to their house, same result. The Reiners may have also just gone home, taking Nick, same result. If Nick left on his own volition after police warnings, he would have waited in their house, same result. I think none of the actions would have changed the outcome.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tokyogman avatar
    Colby Willis
    Colby Willis
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Load More Replies...
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s much easier (in the UK at least) if someone is having a mental breakdown in public and they can be sectioned quickly for up to 24 hours (section 136 Mental Health Act). Please don’t listen to whoever wrote the police wouldn’t help. From a former police officer.

    2
    2points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. I call the police regularly when my neighbors are having freak-outs and every single time (more than two dozen in time years), they’ve had EMTs take ‘em for 72-hour holds. The police don’t decide “Ah, he’s just irritated; once he gets some sleep, he’ll be okay.” They know to get the people acting crazily away from us innocent folks so we’re not harmed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
