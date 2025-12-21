Conan O’Brien Stopped 911 Call As Nick Reiner’s Explosive Fight With Dad Terrified Guests At Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Conan O’Brien reportedly intervened to stop guests from calling 911 during a heated argument between Nick Reiner and his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at the comedian’s holiday party.

On December 13, Nick attended the Christmas party with his parents, where his behavior grew increasingly alarming and erratic. The volatile confrontation prompted attendees to call the police and even request a psychiatric hold.

Highlights Conan O’Brien allegedly stopped guests from calling 911 during Nick Reiner’s explosive argument with his father.

Rob Reiner reportedly told partygoers he was “petrified” of his son hours before his death.

Nick’s erratic behavior also unsettled guests, including actor Bill Hader.

Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks earlier and is now charged with double homicide.

However, O’Brien stepped in, saying, “It’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.” He talked the guests out of contacting authorities.

Rob and Michele were found lifeless on December 14, and their demise was ruled a homicide. Nick was arrested with two counts of first-degree murder.

Conan O’Brien allegedly stopped guests from calling 911 on Nick Reiner

Conan O’Brien wearing a navy suit and patterned tie at a media event with a dark backdrop and white text.

Sources told theDaily Mailthat Nick’s confrontation with his father became so distressing and scary that partygoers decided to call the police.

“They got in an argument, the father and son [at the party]. It got so bad and loud [that] someone wanted to call the police to report it,” one insider said.

Another source revealed some guests got worried about whether Nick should be placed on a psychiatric hold due to his behavior.

Conan O’Brien with two men at an event, posing for a photo in a room with leather seating and industrial lighting.

“When the s–t was hitting the fan, somebody said, ‘We need to call the police.’ The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold.”

But Conan O’Brien intervened and told the guests not to call the police, since it was his house and his party. While some guests understood the desire to avoid a public scene, the squabble between Nick and Rob was described as “pretty intense.”

Rob Reiner told guests he was “petrified” of his son Nick and claimed he could hurt him

Screenshot of a tweet about Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call during Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

Twitter reply from Michael S Collura expressing guilt after Nick Reiner’s explosive fight with his dad at a party.

Hours before Rob Reiner was found slain at his home, the director known for When Harry Met Sally expressed fear that his son might harm him.

Asreported by Bored Panda, an unspecified celebrity shared with The Daily Mail the final words of the director at the party.

“I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me.”

Conan O’Brien and Nick Reiner holding microphones during a discussion, referencing explosive fight at party incident.

Rob’s friends also revealed that he and Michele were “scared for Nick” and his deteriorating mental health. The couple brought him to the party as they were reluctant to leave him alone.

Nick was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased. He is currently serving at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Nick Reiner’s erratic behavior alarmed several guests, including actor Bill Hader

Conan O’Brien and Nick Reiner at an event, capturing tense moments related to an explosive fight and stopped 911 call.

Man wearing beige jacket and black Nike cap standing outdoors near a fence referencing Conan O’Brien stopped 911 call topic.

Nick’s behavior at the Christmas party not only unsettled his parents but also several other guests. Sources revealed to People that Nick was behaving “creepily” at the party.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.”

According to NBC News, Wall Street Journal, and TMZ, Nick also had an interaction with actor Bill Hader. One source claimed that he reportedly interrupted a private conversation Hader was having with others.

Man with short hair and beard wearing a blue sweatshirt, depicting Nick Reiner from explosive fight with dad incident.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Nick Reiner’s explosive fight and Conan O’Brien stopping a 911 call at a party.

“What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?” Nick asked.

When Hader told him the discussion was private, Nick froze, stared at him before “storming off.”

The source further stated that Nick stood out at the party enough to alarm the guests.

Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before stabbing his parents

Couple wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract faces, outdoors by green leafy bushes and brick path.

Asreported by Bored Panda, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before he allegedly stabbed his parents in their Brentwood home.

According to TMZ, doctors had recently adjusted his medications to stabilize him, which led him to behave “erratic and dangerous.”

A source told the outlet, “Nick was out of his head.”

Nick also spent time at a Los Angeles rehab facility specializing in mental illness and substance abuse. Sources also described him as a “ticking time b*mb”, who would not sleep for days.

Conan O’Brien intervening to stop 911 call during Nick Reiner’s intense fight with dad at a party outdoors at night.

“His dr*g use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out.”

Nick had been living at his parents’ guest house and visited the rehab almost 20 times.

Even during his first court appearance on December 17, he appeared stoic and only spoke three words, “Yes, your honor.”

He is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Nick’s arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

