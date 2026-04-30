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Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over “Jerk” Move Toward Tina Fey
Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, and Timothu00e9e Chalamet at a basketball game, with Tina Fey gesturing and Timothu00e9e Chalamet smiling.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over “Jerk” Move Toward Tina Fey

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Timothée Chalamet was slammed online after some critics claimed he was showing a serious lack of manners next to Tina Fey.

The actor, 30, watched the New York Knicks game on Tuesday, April 28, with the Saturday Night Live legend, 55, on his right and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 28, on his left.

“No manners at all. Who is this guy?” one commenter wrote online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Timothée Chalamet was seen at the New York Knicks game between Tina Fey and Kylie Jenner.
    • Netizens slammed the actor, claiming he was being “rude” during the game.
    • “No manners at all. Who is this guy?” one commenter wrote online.

    Timothée Chalamet was slammed online after some critics claimed he was showing a serious lack of manners next to Tina Fey

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    For someone sitting next to comedy royalty, some fans expected Timothée Chalamet to be on his best behavior.

    But instead, critics accused him of ditching basic manners.

    They expressed outrage, claiming he was manspreading next to Tina Fey while watching the New York Knicks dominate the Atlanta Hawks with a 126-97 victory.

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    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

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    Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor, actor Tracy Morgan, and other celebrities were also in the crowd, watching Game 5 in the opening round of the playoffs.

    During the celebrity-packed game, fans tsk-tsked as Chalamet sat with his legs apart next to Fey.

    “Holy manspreading. Damn, that’s really rude,” one said.

    Another wrote, “The absolute audacity to manspread into Tina Fey.”

    “Tina is over it,” said another.

    “No manners at all. Who is this guy?” one commenter wrote online

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: tintafey

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    “Timothée acting like he’s at home on the couch! Somebody tell Timothée Chalamet this isn’t a legroom competition with Tina Fey,” said another.

    “Both men beside Tina are man-spreading and literally squishing her legs,” said one fan as she sat between the Dune star and her 30 Rock co-star Tracy Morgan.

    Another wrote, “She is squeezed in there, damn.”

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

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    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

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    Others claimed he had his legs apart to protect the three drinks he had placed on the floor.

    “He’s not manspreading, he’s trying to not spill those three drinks on the court,” one said.

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    “He has three drinks between his legs,” wrote another. “He needs the space, she’ll be ight.”

    Chalamet and Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023 and have made multiple public appearances together

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: SNL UK

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

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    Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner seemed to be enjoying their date night at Madison Square Garden.

    The Marty Supreme star wore a zip-up hoodie and Timberland boots and had a Knicks hat to top off his look. Meanwhile, his girlfriend wore an all-white ensemble, composed of a simple tank top and jeans with rhinestones.

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

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    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: tintafey

    Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023, several months after the beauty mogul split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire.

    Since they were seen kissing at a Beyoncé concert in early September, 2023, they have made multiple public appearances together, with Jenner being a staple next to Chalamet at this year’s awards season.

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder was recently asked about her favorite Chalamet movie 

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

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    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

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    Jenner was asked by Kid Cudi during an April 1 episode of his Big Bro digital series about her favorite movies starring her boyfriend.

    “That’s hard for me because I feel like I really love them all,” she said. “But Call Me by Your Name is pretty, like, perfect. It’s just pretty perfect.”

    Timothée Chalamet Slammed By Fans Over "Jerk" Move Toward Tina Fey

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Netizens joked about Jenner looking bored during Tuesday’s game, which came days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen partying it up at Coachella.

    “Only he could drag her to a basketball court,” one said.

    “The fact he looked like a statue at Coachella while kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it’s not a mutual interest,” another joked.

    “When you love your man,” quipped another, “but your social battery is running out.”

    Pictures of Timothée Chalamet next to Tina Fey and Kylie Jenner at the games sparked strong feelings online

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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