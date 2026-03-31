“I Don’t Get It”: Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship After New Beach Snaps

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed to be living their best beachside lives on vacation.

The couple shared snaps from their tropical getaway this week, frolicking on the sand and in the pristine turquoise water.

Fans, however, were still trying to figure out the chemistry behind the pairing that no one saw coming.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed to be living their best beachside lives on vacation

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Highlights Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly enjoyed a tropical vacation together.

“Heaven,” Kylie captioned a series of pictures from the getaway.

Her boyfriend Chalamet shared pictures of himself enjoying some beachside revelry in a separate post.

“They are so boring,” an unimpressed X user commented online.

“Heaven,” Kylie Jenner captioned a series of pictures from her tropical vacation.

The reality TV star shared pictures of herself soaking up some sun and reading The Guest by Emma Cline on the beach. A bowl of cereal also appeared in one of the pictures.

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Meanwhile, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet shared pictures of himself enjoying some beachside revelry.

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On paper, fans saw them as one of the most unexpected couples in Hollywood since they began dating in 2023. And the confusion still hasn’t faded away for some armchair critics online.

Some claimed they looked like “mother and son” on vacation, saying, “He genuinely can’t handle all that.”

“They are so boring,” an unimpressed X user commented online

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“This couple look weird asf,” one said, while another wrote, “Ohh she’s getting that ring this year

“How did he bag her?” one asked.

Another wrote, “Him and Kylie can’t be real.”

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The beauty mogul and the Dune star have been going strong since they were romantically linked in April, 2023.

Throughout this year’s awards season, the Kardashians star was often seen as Chalamet’s strong and doting plus one as he racked up several nominations.

“Kylie is really proud of him and is always low-key bragging about him to her friends and family,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

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The couple have been going strong ever since they were first romantically linked in April, 2023

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Going to premieres and awards shows still feels like “new territory” for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, and she can be “a little shy in that setting.” But she is still “super supportive” of his career,” the source said.

“Kylie is really in awe of how respected he is by his peers and loves showing up for him. She’s always hyping him up and had the best time being by his side at the Oscars,” the source told the outlet.

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Chalamet, on the other hand, feels like she “calms his nerves” and “equally” loves having her by his side at these glitzy events, the insider added.

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When Chalamet won the Best Actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards for his role in Marty Supreme, he gave a sweet shoutout to Kylie and said “thank you” to his “partner of three years.”

“Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much,” he continued onstage.

Jenner mouthed, “I love you, too,” back at him from the audience.

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Chalamet gave his “partner of three years” a rare shoutout before walking away with a Critics Choice Awards this year

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The mother-of-two got “flustered when Vanity Fair interviewier Nate Freeman asked her what it felt like to get a shoutout from the stage.

“Is it fun?” he asked for the interview this month.

“Of course,” she said, unable to hide her blushing face.

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Jenner, who made a brief cameo in Charli xcx’s satirical movie The Moment, said she’s been getting film scripts and wants to dive into acting.

So far, none of the scripts she was offered felt “right.”

“But I 100 percent want to do more,” she told Freeman. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it.”

Jenner spoke about wanting to dive into acting and has been receiving scripts, but none of them felt “right”

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“Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!” she added.

The reality TV star went on to say that she wants to focus on herself, her business, her work, and also traveling and enjoying with her kids “in the last years of [her] 20s.”

“I do want to have more kids….” she added.

“Remember when we all thought this was PR [the] whole time,” one commented, “they both just corny asf frl”

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