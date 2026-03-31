Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Don’t Get It”: Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship After New Beach Snaps
Timothu00e9e Chalamet lying shirtless in shallow beach water wearing black swim shorts, fans baffled by relationship rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I Don’t Get It”: Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship After New Beach Snaps

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
2

20

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed to be living their best beachside lives on vacation.

The couple shared snaps from their tropical getaway this week, frolicking on the sand and in the pristine turquoise water.

Fans, however, were still trying to figure out the chemistry behind the pairing that no one saw coming.

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed to be living their best beachside lives on vacation

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly enjoyed a tropical vacation together.
    • “Heaven,” Kylie captioned a series of pictures from the getaway.
    • Her boyfriend Chalamet shared pictures of himself enjoying some beachside revelry in a separate post.
    • “They are so boring,” an unimpressed X user commented online.

    “Heaven,” Kylie Jenner captioned a series of pictures from her tropical vacation.

    The reality TV star shared pictures of herself soaking up some sun and reading The Guest by Emma Cline on the beach. A bowl of cereal also appeared in one of the pictures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet shared pictures of himself enjoying some beachside revelry.

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: tchalamet

    On paper, fans saw them as one of the most unexpected couples in Hollywood since they began dating in 2023. And the confusion still hasn’t faded away for some armchair critics online.

    Some claimed they looked like “mother and son” on vacation, saying, “He genuinely can’t handle all that.”

    “They are so boring,” an unimpressed X user commented online 

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: bobussyy

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This couple look weird asf,” one said, while another wrote, “Ohh she’s getting that ring this year

    “How did he bag her?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “Him and Kylie can’t be real.”

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: tchalamet

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: Samir4PE

    The beauty mogul and the Dune star have been going strong since they were romantically linked in April, 2023.

    Throughout this year’s awards season, the Kardashians star was often seen as Chalamet’s strong and doting plus one as he racked up several nominations.

    “Kylie is really proud of him and is always low-key bragging about him to her friends and family,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple have been going strong ever since they were first romantically linked in April, 2023

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: vvalub

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Going to premieres and awards shows still feels like “new territory” for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, and she can be “a little shy in that setting.” But she is still “super supportive” of his career,” the source said.

    “Kylie is really in awe of how respected he is by his peers and loves showing up for him. She’s always hyping him up and had the best time being by his side at the Oscars,” the source told the outlet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chalamet, on the other hand, feels like she “calms his nerves” and “equally” loves having her by his side at these glitzy events, the insider added.

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: litterallynova

    When Chalamet won the Best Actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards for his role in Marty Supreme, he gave a sweet shoutout to Kylie and said “thank you” to his “partner of three years.”

    “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much,” he continued onstage.

    Jenner mouthed, “I love you, too,” back at him from the audience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chalamet gave his “partner of three years” a rare shoutout before walking away with a Critics Choice Awards this year

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: tchalamet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: koozswag

    The mother-of-two got “flustered when Vanity Fair interviewier Nate Freeman asked her what it felt like to get a shoutout from the stage.

    “Is it fun?” he asked for the interview this month.

    “Of course,” she said, unable to hide her blushing face.

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: tchalamet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: 3333A3333333

    Jenner, who made a brief cameo in Charli xcx’s satirical movie The Moment, said she’s been getting film scripts and wants to dive into acting.

    So far, none of the scripts she was offered felt “right.”

    “But I 100 percent want to do more,” she told Freeman. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it.”

    Jenner spoke about wanting to dive into acting and has been receiving scripts, but none of them felt “right”

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: NeoJosephp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!” she added.

    The reality TV star went on to say that she wants to focus on herself, her business, her work, and also traveling and enjoying with her kids “in the last years of [her] 20s.”

    “I do want to have more kids….” she added.

    “Remember when we all thought this was PR [the] whole time,” one commented, “they both just corny asf frl”

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: ideas_reflectin

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: _chrisejiofor

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: scbelle18431

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: Poppy67_

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: wrongwithpop

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: coxrab

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: PINK44RRARI

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: QUEENP0P

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: aespiastrii

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: RileyWorse

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: sionssugarmama

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: TPlutzer

    "I Don't Get It": Fans Baffled By Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Relationship After New Beach Snaps

    Image credits: XandreCaulfield

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship

    20

    2

    20

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Relationships are not just about peoples’ bodies.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ‘Chalamet gave his “partner of three years” a rare shoutout’: It suuure took BP a long time to twig to the nature of their relationship!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Relationships are not just about peoples’ bodies.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ‘Chalamet gave his “partner of three years” a rare shoutout’: It suuure took BP a long time to twig to the nature of their relationship!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT