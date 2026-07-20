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Donald Trump Viciously Booed At FIFA World Cup Final In New York
Donald Trump at FIFA World Cup Final in New York, speaking to a soccer player holding the World Cup trophy.
Entertainment, Sports

Donald Trump Viciously Booed At FIFA World Cup Final In New York

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos when he walked onto the field after the World Cup Final.

Video footage captured Trump refusing to leave the podium until FIFA president Gianni Infantino tried to usher him away.

“Beyond pathetic. Trump wouldn’t leave the podium during Spain’s World Cup trophy celebration until FIFA President Gianni Infantino pulled him away,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Football fans saw a tense World Cup final as Spain took on Argentina, clinching a 1–0 victory.
    • Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos when he walked onto the field for the trophy ceremony.
    • “Beyond pathetic. Trump wouldn’t leave the podium during Spain’s World Cup trophy celebration until FIFA President Gianni Infantino pulled him away,” one commented online.

    Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos when he walked onto the field after the World Cup Final

    Donald Trump at FIFA World Cup Final in New York speaking to a player holding the trophy.

    Image credits: Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

    Football fans saw a tense World Cup final as Spain took on Argentina, clinching a 1–0 victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

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    Following the nail-biting finish, Donald Trump branded the 2026 World Cup as “one of the greatest events of any kind ever held.”

    “There has never been anything like it, probably in terms of an event, let alone soccer or football, whatever you want to call it,” he said.

    He claimed it was “four times greater than any FIFA ever held, and it’s probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today.”

    Donald Trump at FIFA World Cup Final in New York with the winning team and trophy.

    Image credits: Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Tweet questioning Donald Trump's interference at FIFA World Cup Final in New York.

    Image credits: kristengough

    Tweet criticizing Donald Trump's presence at FIFA World Cup Final in New York.

    Image credits: AngryMrBungle

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    Donald Trump seemed to enjoy his two seconds in the sun when he joined the trophy ceremony.

    But the crowd booed him as he stepped on the field with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

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    Trump just got drowned in boos at the World Cup. For a man obsessed with crowd size and applause, that one had to hurt,” read one comment online 

    White House report detailing Donald Trump being booed at FIFA World Cup Final in New York.

    Image credits: WHPressPool

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Donald Trump and Infantino as lame ducks during FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: mivida62021461

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    The American president greeted Spain’s players with handshakes and some back-patting before they received the World Cup trophy.

    He then stayed on the podium, leaving only after Infantino seemingly tried to usher him away.

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    Netizens claimed it was “no surprise he got booed.”

    “I would boo him too. He is certainly hated by so many around the world,” one said.

    “It’s to be expected when he had no business on the field,” read a second comment.

    Trump presented the trophy to the winning team just after Jennifer Hudson performed the national anthem

    Donald Trump on stage with FIFA World Cup Final players in New York, possibly getting booed.

    Image credits: Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Donald Trump's presence at the FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: masonisonx

    A third said, “Im surprised he didn’t b**ch that he deserves the credit for them winning or even the trophy for that matter!”

    “Omg President Trump is funny he wanted to celebrate,” read a fourth comment, “i knew he would photo bomb Spain im sure they didn’t want him in their photo.”

    “Probably made the whole world boo at home, too,” commented a fifth.

    During the game, Trump was captured sitting in a suite next to first lady Melania Trump.

    Also in the box were his sons Eric Trump and Barron Trump, and other high-profile figures like Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, King Felipe VI, and Queen Letizia of Spain.

    Trump presented the trophy to the winning team just after Jennifer Hudson performed the national anthem.

    Illustration of the winning team with the FIFA World Cup trophy, celebrating their victory.

    Image credits: FIFA World Cup / Instagram

    Screenshot of a tweet with a meme of a player asking Donald Trump to leave the FIFA World Cup Final stage.

    Image credits: DonaldDrunk18

    After the US hosted the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada, Trump claimed his nation had become a “soccery country.”

    “It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it’s going to remain,” Trump said Friday at a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City. “This has really brought the world together.”

    Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, said the Trump administration parted ways with billions in federal funding for the World Cup.

    It was “not just a safe and secure event, not just where we welcomed the world, but an event that was filled with integrity,” Giuliani claimed.

    “It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it’s going to remain,” Trump said 

    The final showdown on Sunday was the culmination of several controversies, including Trump making a phone call to Infantino over a red card given to Team USA’s star forward Folarin Balogun.

    The American striker had received a straight red card during the Team USA’s previous victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which should have been an automatic one-match suspension for him, as per FIFA regulations.

    Critics also blamed US President Donald Trump for lobbying to have FIFA reverse the decision, so that Balogun would be on the field for the knockout match.

    Infantino was also accused of cozying up to the US president and reviewing the red card given to Balogun.

    Donald Trump being booed at FIFA World Cup Final in New York while on stage with the Spanish team.

    Image credits: HabsHappy

    After FIFA reversed the decision, Trump praised Infantino during the FIFA reception on Friday.

    “You made another great decision, if you think about it,” he said.

    Infantino called the tournament “the greatest (FIFA) World Cup of all time during the reception, hosted at Trump Tower in New York.

    He sang praises for Trump, saying, “The World Cup was “the greatest human, social and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed and seen, and we are all part of it, and for this I thank you very much, Mr President.”

    “He was trying stay on longer on that stage when Spain was celebrating,” read one comment online

    Twitter post about Donald Trump not leaving the stage at the FIFA World Cup Final in New York.

    Image credits: kidanimale

    Twitter post about cheers and whistles at the FIFA World Cup Final, possibly for Donald Trump.

    Image credits: Ex_Machina_2022

    Twitter post about winners shaking Donald Trump's hand at the FIFA World Cup Final in New York.

    Image credits: PatPatriot98

    Twitter post questioning why everything is about Donald Trump at the FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: TimOM73

    A tweet by @inkahustler discussing Donald Trump's presence at the FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: inkahustler

    A tweet by @midnight_scavenger joking about Donald Trump taking the trophy from the FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: scavengerfd

    A tweet by @BrainLogicOnly criticizing Donald Trump's behavior at the FIFA World Cup Final celebration.

    Image credits: BrainLogicOnly

    A tweet by @Glitter_Spite with an image of Donald Trump, calling him a loser at the FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: Glitter_Spite

    A tweet by @DextersRebirth showing Donald Trump with the winning team at the FIFA World Cup Final.

    Image credits: DextersRebirth

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yesterday I learnt the the Irish Sign Language sign for Tr*mp is to raise one hand from the top of the head simulating a toupee flapping in the breeze. :D

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump will deny it and say the crowd was yuuuge and very excited to see him and claim they were all cheering.

    1
    1point
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    david_beaulieu avatar
    David Beaulieu
    David Beaulieu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like a toddler at the wedding trying to get in the photos of the bride and groom, even though the bride only babysat them once and her parents are second cousins of the toddler's grandma.

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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yesterday I learnt the the Irish Sign Language sign for Tr*mp is to raise one hand from the top of the head simulating a toupee flapping in the breeze. :D

    1
    1point
    reply
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump will deny it and say the crowd was yuuuge and very excited to see him and claim they were all cheering.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    david_beaulieu avatar
    David Beaulieu
    David Beaulieu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like a toddler at the wedding trying to get in the photos of the bride and groom, even though the bride only babysat them once and her parents are second cousins of the toddler's grandma.

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    0points
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