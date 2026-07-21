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Man Tries To Steal A Child’s Window Seat On A Flight, Refuses To Move Until A Flight Attendant Steps In
A child with dark curly hair looks out a window seat on a flight, hands touching the glass.
Entitled People, Society

Man Tries To Steal A Child’s Window Seat On A Flight, Refuses To Move Until A Flight Attendant Steps In

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According to recent surveys, an airplane’s window seat is the most coveted spot on an economy flight compared to the middle and aisle. Apart from the unobstructed aerial views, you can also use the fuselage to lean your head on when you want or need to doze off. 

The desire to sit by the window has also caused tension among passengers. You’ve probably read a few stories on this site alone, and here’s another. In this one, a young girl had to deal with a bully who wanted her spot badly, to the point where the other person actually stole it when she got up for a bit. 

Worse, a flight attendant later called her out for standing up for herself. Safe to say, it was her rude welcome to the United States, as she shared her experience online. 

RELATED:

    The window seat on a flight is so in-demand that quarrels start over it

    Image credits: tongpatong / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Here, a man tried to steal it from a young girl

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    Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    The passenger felt entitled to the seat since the girl was “not using the window” 

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    Image credits: jamies.x. co / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    A flight attendant intervened to calm the situation, but also faulted the girl for standing up for herself

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    Image credits: anon

    Demanding passenger behavior is often stress-related 

    It’s no secret that flying is stressful. The long queues, tight airport security measures, and crowds of people rushing can get the better of some passengers. 

    And experts say these stressors may cause people to act entitled. 

    According to travel industry thought leader Michael Taylor, rising ticket prices, for one, are causing people to expect better service. Many may also weaponize social media to voice their inconveniences, something Couture Trips founder Susan Sherren describes as “go-nuclear mentality.” 

    “First-class travelers now demand responses in under two minutes,” Sherren told consumer activist, author and journalist Christopher Elliott

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    Especially if you travel a lot, dealing with an entitled passenger would almost be a certainty. And in such cases, handling the situation with composure is always the best approach. 

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    “Staying calm and addressing the situation with facts rather than emotions can be highly effective in de-escalating a situation,” Flygreen CEO and co-founder Ryan Saroli said. 

    By all accounts, the girl was emotionally mature enough to stand up for herself without making a scene. It was just unfortunate that she was dealing with the worst people, which may have forever ruined the memory of her first trip to the United States. 

    People in the comments were equally infuriated for the author

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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