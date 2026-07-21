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Woman Uncovers Friend’s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
A woman with closed eyes, her hand on her forehead, looking distressed. She uncovers friend's lies.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Uncovers Friend’s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

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As unfair as it sounds, sometimes knowing the right person is a pretty big part of getting any job. So asking a friend for a good reference seems like the most normal thing to do. After all, who would actually expect betrayal on such a normal favor?

A woman went online to ask folks for advice after learning that her best friend since childhood had given her a purposefully bad job reference. Later, she shared an update of what happened after she confronted her. In a twist that’s rare for tales like this, the friend also then made a post sharing her position.

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    Getting a good reference is a big boost when searching for a job

    Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    But one woman learned her friend was secretly sabotaging her

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    Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: gstockstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRAstabbedinback

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    Readers called out Tori

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    Later, she shared an update

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    Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRAstabbedinback

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    She answered a few questions as well

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    However, later Tori came in and shared her side

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    Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    She clarified some things in the comments

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    Some folks thought the whole thing was too petty

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    The post was so popular that people from other online groups started commenting on it

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All too complicated to decide who to blame. Whichever is true this friendship is over

    0
    0points
    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was a completely different person at work? For which reasons? Only actors need to present different characters according to scenario. Something looks fishy for me in this story.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you read the entire post? Tori was a different person at work because she was having an affair with a co-worker. So the co-worker thought she was single and not married. So of course Tori acts different at work, and OP would have noticed.

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    User avatar
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    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All too complicated to decide who to blame. Whichever is true this friendship is over

    0
    0points
    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was a completely different person at work? For which reasons? Only actors need to present different characters according to scenario. Something looks fishy for me in this story.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you read the entire post? Tori was a different person at work because she was having an affair with a co-worker. So the co-worker thought she was single and not married. So of course Tori acts different at work, and OP would have noticed.

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