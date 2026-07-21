Woman Uncovers Friend’s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
As unfair as it sounds, sometimes knowing the right person is a pretty big part of getting any job. So asking a friend for a good reference seems like the most normal thing to do. After all, who would actually expect betrayal on such a normal favor?
A woman went online to ask folks for advice after learning that her best friend since childhood had given her a purposefully bad job reference. Later, she shared an update of what happened after she confronted her. In a twist that’s rare for tales like this, the friend also then made a post sharing her position.
Getting a good reference is a big boost when searching for a job
Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But one woman learned her friend was secretly sabotaging her
Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: gstockstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAstabbedinback
Readers called out Tori
Later, she shared an update
Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAstabbedinback
She answered a few questions as well
However, later Tori came in and shared her side
Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She clarified some things in the comments
Some folks thought the whole thing was too petty
The post was so popular that people from other online groups started commenting on it
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
All too complicated to decide who to blame. Whichever is true this friendship is over
She was a completely different person at work? For which reasons? Only actors need to present different characters according to scenario. Something looks fishy for me in this story.
Did you read the entire post? Tori was a different person at work because she was having an affair with a co-worker. So the co-worker thought she was single and not married. So of course Tori acts different at work, and OP would have noticed.Load More Replies...
All too complicated to decide who to blame. Whichever is true this friendship is over
She was a completely different person at work? For which reasons? Only actors need to present different characters according to scenario. Something looks fishy for me in this story.
Did you read the entire post? Tori was a different person at work because she was having an affair with a co-worker. So the co-worker thought she was single and not married. So of course Tori acts different at work, and OP would have noticed.Load More Replies...
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