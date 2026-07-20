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It should almost go without saying that one’s friends should have your back. Opening with a sentence like this probably already suggests to you that this is a story about that just not happening.

A man asked the internet if he went too far after “unforgiving” his friend after she mocked him in public and the encounter turned out to be part of a “social experiment” that went viral on YouTube. Commenters shared their thoughts on the situation and his friend’s pretty entitled behavior.

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Outing one’s friend in public for a YouTube video is typically considered bad behavior

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

Which is why one man just couldn’t forgive his friend

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Image credits: s_kawee / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Due_Function_9767

Most thought he was right to be offended

But there were some differing opinions