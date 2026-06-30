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Woman Glows Up After Leaving Her Cheating Husband, Makes Her Kids Cut Contact With Her
Woman glows up after leaving her cheating husband. A woman in a pink dress looks in a mirror, checking her reflection.
Family, Relationships

Woman Glows Up After Leaving Her Cheating Husband, Makes Her Kids Cut Contact With Her

Interview With Expert
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Even the most logical divorces can sometimes create unintentional drama among a family. Unfortunately, all too often, sometimes the woman gets a disproportionate amount of blame even when it was not her fault.

A woman’s post about her kids turning on her after her divorce ended up going viral. Her adult kids blamed her, despite it being the husband who cheated. Bored Panda got in touch with divorce coach Nawal Houghton on why women often face criticism for putting themselves first. More info: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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    After divorcing her cheating husband, the woman went through a great glow-up

    Image credits: paul vladescu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, her children weren’t happy about it and blamed her for the divorce

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    Image credits: George Milton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThatPeach7311

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    It’s common for women to be held responsible when a marriage falls apart

    According to research by Michael Rosenfeld from Stanford University, nearly 70% of divorces in heterosexual marriages are initiated by women. Seeing this number, many are quick to point the finger at women for “ruining” a marriage. Bored Panda got in touch with divorce coach Nawal Houghton to get her perspective on this.

    “Sadly, the tendency to blame women more than men for a divorce is still quite prevalent,” Houghton told us. “In my view, it reflects a deep-rooted gender bias and societal expectations that have persisted for centuries.”

    Houghton believes this double standard is connected to traditional views of gender roles, where women have historically been expected to nurture, care for, and maintain relationships and family harmony. “When a marriage ends, these expectations often lead to disproportionate scrutiny of the woman’s actions or perceived shortcomings, regardless of the actual circumstances,” she says.

    If a couple with kids goes through a divorce, it’s not unusual for the children to judge the mom, just like in the Reddit story. Houghton notes that many of her clients report similar experiences, with several factors influencing their children’s opinions.

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    “Children often have ingrained ideas about their parents’ roles,” she says. “They see the mother as the primary caregiver and expect her to keep the family together. If the marriage fails, they unfairly hold her responsible, even if the father’s actions were the cause.”

    “In some cases, especially in my experience, the father may have manipulated the children’s perceptions, shifting blame onto the mother while downplaying his own actions. Children ultimately crave stability and may resent the parent they perceive as disrupting that stability.”

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    While these situations can be tough, Houghton has some advice on how to handle them. She suggests focusing on open communication, creating a space where kids feel comfortable expressing their feelings. It’s key to listen and show them their emotions are valid, even when they’re hard to hear.

    When talking about any misunderstandings regarding the father, Houghton advises clarifying things gently, without speaking badly about him. As challenging as it may be, staying calm and patient—rather than getting angry—can prevent reinforcing any negative image of the mother that the children might already have.

    Blaming the dad could make the children feel torn between their parents, potentially making things worse. It’s more effective to focus on your own actions and feelings.

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    Houghton also recommends seeking professional support. “Family counseling or a family therapist can help mediate an emotional situation and provide a safe space for everyone to express their feelings.”

    “Above all,” says Houghton, “remember to take care of yourself, prioritize your well-being, and ensure your own needs are being met.”

    The woman shared more details in the replies, hoping her kids would eventually come around

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    People in the comments were shocked at the children’s reaction, insisting the woman wasn’t to blame

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    Some users, however, thought the woman was hiding something and that the children were upset for a different reason

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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    What do you think ?
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    berndkittler avatar
    Ringofant
    Ringofant
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly this story (including the comments) was published here in 2024.

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    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Yeah, she’s an аsshole … for raising two judgmental, unkind, and mean kids. 😰 Dad sure did a number on them, telling the kids he was forced to fυck around because his wife was (totally understandably) a little frumpy for his taste, and it’s her fault because she made him run around chasing skirt and putting his c**k in anyone who’d let him. Their father is a shallow s**t and he taught ‘em to be the same way. I agree with the commenter who said she needs to tell her kids that the boy will need to make it clear to his new bride that she needs to look like a supermodel before, during, and after having kids, and that she expects the girl to do the same. I’m sooo angry on her behalf. 🤬 Kids who want their moms lonely and raising cats while knitting don’t deserve their moms. After my mom divorced my аsshole dad, she got with a man she stayed with until they were both dеad, and while I wasn’t crazy about him, he made my mom HAPPY! (Thanks, Vince!)

    User avatar
    POST
    berndkittler avatar
    Ringofant
    Ringofant
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly this story (including the comments) was published here in 2024.

    0
    0points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Yeah, she’s an аsshole … for raising two judgmental, unkind, and mean kids. 😰 Dad sure did a number on them, telling the kids he was forced to fυck around because his wife was (totally understandably) a little frumpy for his taste, and it’s her fault because she made him run around chasing skirt and putting his c**k in anyone who’d let him. Their father is a shallow s**t and he taught ‘em to be the same way. I agree with the commenter who said she needs to tell her kids that the boy will need to make it clear to his new bride that she needs to look like a supermodel before, during, and after having kids, and that she expects the girl to do the same. I’m sooo angry on her behalf. 🤬 Kids who want their moms lonely and raising cats while knitting don’t deserve their moms. After my mom divorced my аsshole dad, she got with a man she stayed with until they were both dеad, and while I wasn’t crazy about him, he made my mom HAPPY! (Thanks, Vince!)

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