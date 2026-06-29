Mom Tricks Daughter Into Eating Food She Thinks Could End Her Life: “Surprise! It’s Gluten Free!”

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People with food allergies have to be constantly vigilant, scanning ingredient lists, communicating with wait staff and informing hosts ahead of time. But no amount of precautions can help if someone is blatantly lying to your face about what’s actually in a dish.

A woman shared her experience with a narcissistic mom who constantly and purposefully decided to just ignore her allergy. It all came to a head when the mom and her partner decided to trick the woman into eating a pizza without telling her what was in it. People shared their reactions and some similar stories.

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Allergies need to be taken seriously

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one woman’s mom simply decided to lie about what was in a pizza

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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Anaphylaxis is nothing to play around with

Buckwheat allergy is not as well-known as peanut or shellfish allergies, but it can be just as deadly. According to FARE, an estimated 33 million Americans live with food allergies, and reactions can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening anaphylaxis. What happened to this woman is a near-textbook illustration of how quickly things can go wrong, and how the people meant to love us can sometimes pose the greatest risk.

When the throat begins to close during an allergic reaction, what you’re seeing is anaphylaxis, and it is a medical emergency. The immune system, interpreting the trigger food as a threat, releases chemicals that can send the entire body into shock. Without epinephrine and prompt medical attention, anaphylaxis can be fatal within minutes.

Buckwheat, despite what its name might suggest, is entirely unrelated to wheat. It’s a flowering plant whose seeds are used to make flour, noodles, and a growing range of gluten-free products. That last category is exactly what makes it so easy to miss. People following a gluten-free diet for celiac disease or gluten intolerance will actively seek out buckwheat-containing foods, meaning it turns up in specialty restaurants and health-focused grocery aisles with regularity. The ACAAI notes that buckwheat allergy can trigger severe reactions including anaphylaxis, making it genuinely comparable in danger to the allergies most people already take seriously.

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This context makes the situation so much more alarming. The family had specifically sought out a gluten-free pizza and pushed her to try it repeatedly, even after being declined five times. The cheers of “surprise!” when she bit into it were not playful. They were reckless, regardless of whether buckwheat turned out to be an ingredient. Allergy experts are consistent on this point: no one should ever pressure a person with a known food allergy to eat anything they’re uncertain about. The risk is simply not worth taking.

Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mom does seem to be a textbook narcissist

But there’s another dimension to this story that goes beyond food safety. Narcissistic parents, and parental figures who exhibit narcissistic traits, frequently minimize or dismiss a child’s medical needs when those needs feel inconvenient or demanding. Psychology Today describes narcissism as centered on a profound lack of empathy combined with a deep need for control and admiration. Within that framework, a child’s allergy stops being a medical fact and becomes something more irritating: a claim on their attention they didn’t ask for, or a perceived bid for special treatment.

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The specific framing here is textbook. Calling the allergy “weird,” insisting that she must have brought it on herself with strange food choices, and then feigning bewilderment at the outcome while grinning are all consistent with gaslighting, a pattern of behavior that causes a person to doubt their own experiences and perceptions. It also makes the contrast with the niece’s gluten intolerance difficult to overlook. One condition receives enthusiastic restaurant scouting and careful accommodation. The other, the one that has already once nearly caused a death, is treated as an inconvenient personality quirk.

Research into emotionally invalidating family environments suggests that long-term exposure to this kind of dismissal can genuinely erode a person’s capacity to stand up for themselves, even when their health is on the line. That she gave in on the fifth ask, in spite of knowing her own history, is not a failure of judgment. It is the kind of capitulation that comes from years of being worn down.

Readers were shocked at the mom’s behavior

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Others shared similar stories

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