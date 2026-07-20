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“His Poor Wife”: Aziz Ansari’s Revelation About His Lifestyle Has Fans Slamming His Marriage
Aziz Ansari and his wife, Serena Campbell, smiling at an event. Fans slam his marriage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“His Poor Wife”: Aziz Ansari’s Revelation About His Lifestyle Has Fans Slamming His Marriage

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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In the era when everyday operations have become nearly impossible without a smartphone in your pocket, comedian and actor Aziz Ansari prefers not to use one at all.

The Parks and Recreation alum is a Luddite by choice, a person who is opposed to new technology, and even avoids checking his own emails or using GPS for his travels.

But that does not mean he does not need them. He simply delegates the task to his wife, Serena Skov Campbell.

Highlights
  • Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari got blasted online after he said he didn't use smartphones and instead relied on his wife.
  • Ansari has previously said he does not check his email or manage his own social media and believes that AI use is hurting “humanity.”
  • Celebrities like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino inspired Ansari to make the lifestyle change.

Ansari’s lifestyle choice recently resurfaced after The Drew Barrymore Show’s social media accounts shared a clip of him talking about still using a flip phone and asking Campbell for help when he needs smartphone assistance.

Netizens reacted with anger, slamming Ansari for “burdening” his wife with tasks he could have very well done himself.

“That would totally aggravate me if I were his wife,” one person said.

RELATED:

    Aziz Ansari admitted that he doesn’t use a smartphone or check his emails

    Aziz Ansari looking stylish in glasses and a suit, sparking discussion about his lifestyle and marriage.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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    In September 2025, Ansari told People magazine at the Toronto International Film Festival after the premiere of his film, Good Fortune, that he doesn’t use a smartphone.

    “I have a flip phone,” he said.

    “I block pretty much every website from my computer. I don’t have an email address… I have a landline. I love the landline!”

    Aziz Ansari with his wife, smiling for a photo, as fans discuss his lifestyle and marriage.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    He revealed that he also stopped checking his email a decade ago, but acknowledged that he had the “privilege” of hiring an assistant to handle industry communications and manage his social media profiles.

    It allows him to “keep a clear head” and focus on writing, he said.

    Ansari confessed that he depends on his wife for smartphone-related assistance

    Aziz Ansari and his wife walking outdoors, amid discussions regarding his lifestyle and marriage.

    Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

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    A month later, Ansari appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he admitted that it wasn’t always easy to live life in the modern day without a smartphone.

    “I don’t have an email, and I don’t really go on the internet. I just kind of have a flip phone,” he told Barrymore. “It’s good, but it’s tough. It’s tough to get by.”

    When asked how he manages, Ansari confessed that he would seek help from Campbell, a data scientist whom he married in 2022.

    A social media comment from Quana May saying His poor wife, reflecting fan reaction to Aziz Ansari's marriage.

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    A social media comment from Jes not Jess discussing Aziz Ansari's wife and his technology habits, impacting his marriage.

    “My wife has a phone, though. A lot of times, I’ll just ask her stuff,” he said.

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    “Sometimes I’ll just be walking around, and I’ll have to call my wife for directions. I’ll be like, ‘I’m here! How do I get there?’ And she’ll help me out. That’s why you get married.”

    “Yeah, exactly. You support each other, and help each other navigate life, pun intended,” Barrymore joked as Ansari started laughing.

    The internet slammed Ansari for putting additional “cognitive load” on his wife

    @thedrewbarrymoreshow Aziz Ansari and Drew talk flip phones. 📞 #azizansari#drewbarrymore#phone#tech♬ original sound – thedrewbarrymoreshow

    Aziz Ansari’s decision to rely on his wife for smartphone-related help rather than get one himself did not sit well with the internet.

    “Spoiler alert: He manages without by pushing the cognitive load onto his wife, who does have a smartphone,” one person said.

    Another wrote, “Relying on calling his wife to give him directions because he won’t use a smartphone seems ridiculous.”

    “He manages because he uses other people as a smartphone and email contact,” a third said. “Probably great for him, but harder for others to do.”

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    A pink flip phone, symbolizing Aziz Ansari's lifestyle revelation about his marriage.

    Image credits: Amanz/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    “So basically he’s offloading all the work to his wife?” chimed in a fourth. A fifth person commented, “Like, she doesn’t have anything better to do than be his mommy.”

    A few commended him as well for being able to unplug from the internet.

    “Honestly, good for him. I hate needing a smartphone for everything now,” one person said. A second said, “Good for him, no drama, no gossip, nothing.”

    Aziz Ansari does not like to use AI either

    Aziz Ansari speaking into a microphone, discussing his lifestyle and marriage.

    Image credits: Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler

    In October 2025, Ansari discussed the same topic during an appearance on the GoodHangwith Amy Poehler podcast.

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    Moreover, he explained why he also opposed using AI models like ChatGPT.

    “It’s outsourcing critical thinking. It’s making everyone’s opinions kind of the same,” Ansari said.

    A comment that reads, No email as a professional sounds crazy to me, reflecting views on Aziz Ansari's lifestyle.

    A comment reading, He doesnt go on the internet bc hed then have to read about all the gross things hes been accused of!, regarding Aziz Ansari.

    “I would rather call someone and ask someone, or maybe have some sort of conversation, a human thing. It just seems like it’s like outsourcing thinking, and it’s like ki**ing some bit of humanity.”

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    Ansari further added that hearing about filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino, who famously do not use cellphones, inspired him to adopt this lifestyle.

    Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino are among other celebrities who do not use cellphones

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    A vintage purple rotary phone, representing the past and potentially Aziz Ansari's unique lifestyle choice impacting his marriage.

    Image credits: Nadia Rudenko/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    “It’s not that I’m a Luddite and don’t like technology; I’ve just never been interested,” Christopher Nolan said in a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

    “A lot of the things people amuse themselves with really are just toys for grown-ups, and it eats your time and pulls your concentration.”

    Nolan’s wife, film producer Emma Thomas, usually makes contact with the cast and crew in his stead.

    Actor Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in Nolan’s The Odyssey, told People magazine in July 2026 that Thomas had texted him about the role, asking if he was around for a call, “because Chris famously doesn’t have a phone.”

    Aziz Ansari on stage with a microphone, facing criticism about his marriage and lifestyle revelation.

    Image credits: standup

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    Fellow filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shares Nolan’s apathy for modern technology. Not only does he not have a phone, but he also bans his cast and crew from using one on his set.

    “When he leaves set, he has an old-fashioned answering machine with a tape — It’s very analog,” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood producer David Heyman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

    Among other celebrities who have famously denounced smartphones are Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, Michael Cera, Justin Bieber, and Shailene Woodley.

    “Sounds terrible for HER.” The internet called out Aziz Ansari for depending on his wife for smartphone usage

    Comment from Marielle discussing Aziz Ansari's lifestyle revelation as a luxury with a team handling emails and phones, impacting his marriage.

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    Comment from Angela suggesting bringing back Blackberries, in response to Aziz Ansari's lifestyle and marriage discussion.

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    Comment from Valerie about Aziz Ansari protecting his peace and making his wife his mom, criticizing his lifestyle and marriage revelation.

    Comment from Tiktoker653567 stating Aziz Ansari has a manager doing everything for him, relating to his lifestyle and marriage.

    A social media comment by Mae Lovette, a RomCom Author, questioning Aziz Ansari's marriage and lifestyle.

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    A social media comment from 'onthesofa2much' expressing a desire for a flip phone but inability to give up email, related to Aziz Ansari's lifestyle.

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    A social media comment from Lee-Ann discussing the importance of teaching screen/real life balance, relevant to Aziz Ansari's marriage.

    A social media comment from 'red rose for. mary' praising flip phones for less tech and more peace, in context of Aziz Ansari's lifestyle.

    A social media comment from Jared describing a husband asking his wife to Google things, linking to Aziz Ansari's marriage.

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    A comment about Aziz Ansari's lifestyle and how his use of an iPhone up until his accusations relates to his marriage.

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    A comment about Aziz Ansari's lifestyle, detailing using a flip phone as punishment for teenage sons, referencing his marriage.

    A comment about Aziz Ansari's lifestyle, suggesting he couldn't be faithful with a smartphone, impacting his marriage.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    Frank Sherbet
    Frank Sherbet
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of she is cool with it who cares? Let the woman make her own decisions.

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    Frank Sherbet
    Frank Sherbet
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of she is cool with it who cares? Let the woman make her own decisions.

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