Unemployed Man Trapped In An AI Echo Chamber While Wife Tries To Keep Up With Reality Alone

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Excessive use of AI is becoming a new worry for people. As of last year, 57% of Americans said they use artificial intelligence tools “constantly or about once a day. In some couples and families, people are noticing that their partners might be relying on AI a tad too much and foregoing human interactions in favor of chatbots.

This wife worried her husband might be going into AI psychosis after being unemployed for seven months and spending all his time with his AI agent “Max.” While she was working two jobs, he was getting up at 6 p.m. and spending his nights working on his AI endeavors. The wife finally reached a breaking point and decided to ask for advice online.

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A wife was worried that her husband might be going into AI psychosis

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After seven months of unemployment, he spent almost every waking minute chatting with his AI agent “Max”

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Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Purple-Factor-3743

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“He does dishes and handles the trash, but the house is never filthy,” the wife clarified in the comments

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Nevertheless, many commenters saw his behavior as worrying, pointing out his unhealthy dependance

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