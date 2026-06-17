Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Unemployed Man Trapped In An AI Echo Chamber While Wife Tries To Keep Up With Reality Alone
Unemployed man focused on his phone in an AI echo chamber while his wife looks stressed and disconnected from reality.
Social Issues, Society

Unemployed Man Trapped In An AI Echo Chamber While Wife Tries To Keep Up With Reality Alone

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Excessive use of AI is becoming a new worry for people. As of last year, 57% of Americans said they use artificial intelligence tools “constantly or about once a day. In some couples and families, people are noticing that their partners might be relying on AI a tad too much and foregoing human interactions in favor of chatbots.

This wife worried her husband might be going into AI psychosis after being unemployed for seven months and spending all his time with his AI agent “Max.” While she was working two jobs, he was getting up at 6 p.m. and spending his nights working on his AI endeavors. The wife finally reached a breaking point and decided to ask for advice online.

RELATED:

    A wife was worried that her husband might be going into AI psychosis

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After seven months of unemployment, he spent almost every waking minute chatting with his AI agent “Max”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He does dishes and handles the trash, but the house is never filthy,” the wife clarified in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nevertheless, many commenters saw his behavior as worrying, pointing out his unhealthy dependance

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT