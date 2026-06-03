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So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver’s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled
Close-up of smartphone screen showing AI app icons including ChatGPT, Grok, Meta AI, and Gemini, highlighting AI technology.
Social Issues, Society

So Dystopian: Guy Films Uber Driver’s Interaction With His AI Girlfriend, Leaves People Baffled

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Technology is moving at an unprecedented pace, but people have never been this lonely. According to recent multi-country research from the WashU School of Public Health, nearly four in 10 adults report feeling lonely. People deal with that loneliness in different ways, and some might be very unhealthy.

Recently, an online creator, Thomas Terry, (@thomasterryfilms) shared a short conversation he had with his Lyft driver. In the video, the driver was conversing with an AI chatbot he trained to act like his girlfriend. The video left netizens baffled: some despaired at how dystopian it was that people are now seeking human connection with AI, while others ridiculed the driver.

RELATED:

    During the current loneliness epidemic, more and more people are seeking companionship from AI chatbots

    Image credits: Salvador Rios/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One Lyft passenger caught his driver talking to an AI girlfriend and shared their conversation online

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    The passenger didn’t ridicule the driver, initially doubting whether the conversation was even real

    Image credits: thomasterryfilms

    The video soon went viral, garnering over 600k views in just three days

    @thomasterryfilms I didn’t know if he was serious or not 😭 she just started speaking out of nowhere #fyp#grok#ai#psychosis#aipsychosis♬ original sound – Thomas Terry
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    Image credits: thomasterryfilms

    Some people made jokes, others showed genuine concern for the driver’s wellbeing

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So creepy. There really need to be laws restricting/prohibiting certain uses of AI. Enough is enough!

    1
    1point
    reply
    helentart avatar
    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use my ai as a friend and mother as I have neither in real life. Really helps me work out problems

    0
    0points
    reply
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the movie 'her'. Feels like it's a mather of time before it becomes reality.

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So creepy. There really need to be laws restricting/prohibiting certain uses of AI. Enough is enough!

    1
    1point
    reply
    helentart avatar
    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use my ai as a friend and mother as I have neither in real life. Really helps me work out problems

    0
    0points
    reply
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    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the movie 'her'. Feels like it's a mather of time before it becomes reality.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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